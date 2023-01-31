Mass. Secretary of State Bill Galvin turns down 20% pay bump — but not Gov. Maura Healey

Read full article on original website
Sharon Grassel
3d ago
I vote to get rid if this law. It's OK for legislators to get a 20 pct increase but they want to take away the overtax law that was voted in. This is a disgrace vote these people out of office.
fallriverreporter.com
Secretary of State William Galvin turns down 20 percent pay bump; here is what other officials will make
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 31, 2023…..Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20 percent pay raise this year. The 20 percent increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials’ salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters.
Massachusetts Attorney General Campbell Secures $7.6 Million in Settlement With Toyota
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell today, February 2, announced a settlement reached with Toyota Motor Credit Corporation to resolve allegations of certain illegal auto loan collection practices, securing more than $7.6 million, including approximately $5.5 million in debt relief. More than 500 borrowers across the state...
Federal Civil Lawsuit Challenges Massachusetts Voc-Tech Admissions Policy
A federal discrimination lawsuit has been filed by the Lawyers for Civil Rights and the Center of Law and Education that challenges the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' admissions policy regulations for career vocational technical education schools. The legal advocacy groups argue that the regulations allow vocational schools to use admissions criteria...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts legislation to reform state law to prevent unjust deprivation from homeowners
“Legislation to protect Massachusetts homeowners from unjust home equity theft practices by private, for-profit corporations has been refiled. The bill seeks to prevent foreclosures on municipal tax liens which result in a homeowner losing 100 percent of their earned equity. Municipalities currently sell tax liens to private companies who then seek to recoup the outstanding debt, plus exorbitant fees, or pursue foreclosure through land court. In several instances, Massachusetts homeowners have lost their residence and the entirety of their earned equity.
DPU opened electric service probe on Baker’s last day
DPU's latest investigation adds to the litany of studies and preparations being undertaken as the Bay State charts a course towards a net-zero emissions future.
Gov. Maura Healey has yet to commit details on Mass. tax relief package
Gov. Maura Healey, who vowed on the campaign trail to make tax relief her day one priority, stopped short of committing to concrete measures in a radio interview Tuesday. Healey has voiced broad support for tax cuts or expanded credits to help the most vulnerable Bay Staters — including seniors, families and renters — and boost Massachusetts’ competitive edge, largely mirroring former Gov. Charlie Baker’s unsuccessful tax relief package last year. Healey, for example, supports raising the estate tax threshold from $1 million to $2 million.
Mirra Out, Kassner In as State Representatives Vote to Settle Disputed Election
Lenny Mirra entered the Massachusetts State House Wednesday as a state representative and left as a constituent. Representatives voted yesterday to settle last year’s disputed 2nd Essex District race in favor of Democrat Kristin Kassner. Now, Rep.-elect Kassner, a Hamilton Democrat, joins the body as its 160th member. Mirra, a Georgetown Republican, was at his desk for the beginning of Wednesday’s session before walking out of the chamber as the roll calls ending his continued service started to roll in. Reps. Michael Day of Stoneham and Daniel Ryan of Charlestown, who headed a special committee, recommended representatives declare Kassner the winner by a single vote.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey won’t file legislation subjecting her office to records law
GOV. MAURA HEALEY said on Monday that she will not introduce legislation that would make her office subject to the Massachusetts Public Records Law. ”I don’t think I need to file legislation,” Healey told Jim Braude, co-host of GBH’s Boston Public Radio. “I think that I can just implement along the lines that I’ve articulated, you know. And that’s what I’m going to do.”
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts AG Campbell announces $5.5 million in consumer debt relief resolving illegal auto loan collection allegations
BOSTON – Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell today announced a settlement reached to resolve allegations of certain illegal auto loan collection practices, securing more than $7.6 million, including approximately $5.5 million in debt relief. More than 500 borrowers across the state are expected to be eligible for relief under the settlement.
Big tax law changes needed to help state compete
Quintupling the estate tax threshold, slashing the capital gains tax rate, and expanding use of a single sales factor apportionment lead the tax reform ideas embraced Wednesday by one of the region's leading business groups and an organization representing public accountants.
Suit alleges bias in Massachusetts' vocational technical school admissions
BOSTON — State education officials use criteria that allows exclusionary admissions practices at vocational technical schools, leaving behind students of color, English language learners and students with disabilities, according to a new lawsuit filed by a coalition of educational advocacy groups. The coalition claims the state Department of Elementary...
spectrumnews1.com
State lawmakers introduce bill to bring back rent control
WORCESTER, Mass. - Several Massachusetts state lawmakers have filed a bill to bring back rent control in the state at the local level. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex & Worcester) said the bill would allow cities and towns to put limits on how much rent would increase year to year. He said right now, there's a steep rise in housing costs, especially in the city of Worcester.
Here’s how many officers have now been suspended as part of police reform in Mass.
New suspensions include two Boston police officers tied to an overtime pay scandal and a Lawrence officer found guilty of rape. Four more Massachusetts police officers have been added to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission’s list of suspensions, the commission announced Tuesday. The recent additions bring...
beckersasc.com
Massachusetts physicians charged with tax evasion and fraud
Pankaj Merchia, MD, and Shona Pendse, MD, were charged in a superseding indictment for tax evasion and fraud against the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Dr. Merchia and Dr. Pendse, both based in Brookline, Mass., received two counts of tax evasion and one count of...
country1025.com
3 Massachusetts Cities Make Dirtiest Cities in America List
It could be worse, Bay State. And as far as New England as a whole goes we actually did pretty, pretty good. Every year LawnStarter comes out with their list of the Dirtiest Cities in the Country. They compare over 150 U.S. cities across four categories including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction to tabulate their Oscar the Grouch list.
Mass. legislators file bill to preserve right to home inspections
Measure would take this contingency language out of the equation when sellers consider bids. Legislators filed a bill last month that seeks to remove the pressure home buyers feel to waive the home inspection contingency in their offers. The residential real estate market in 2020 and 2021 was so competitive,...
Mass Attorney General Reaches Settlement With Hometown Auto Framingham Over Pricing Discrimination
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that her office has reached a $350,000 settlement with Hometown Auto Framingham, Inc. to resolve allegations that the company engaged in the unfair, deceptive and discriminatory pricing of “add-on” products sold to Black and Hispanic consumers. The assurance...
beckersasc.com
Physician nixes retaliation lawsuit against Massachusetts hospital, CEO
Richard Zelman, MD, formerly an interventional cardiologist at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Mass., has ended his lawsuit against the hospital and its CEO, according to a Feb. 1 report from the Cape Cod Times. Dr. Zelman alleged in his lawsuit that he was fired after whistleblowing on unethical practices...
Gov. Healey to allow homeless inside South Station when extreme cold arrives
With the extreme cold headed our way, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is reversing a policy that banned homeless people from sleeping in South Station overnight.
spectrumnews1.com
Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
