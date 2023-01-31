Mass. Secretary of State Bill Galvin turns down 20% pay bump — but not Gov. Maura Healey

Lenny Mirra entered the Massachusetts State House Wednesday as a state representative and left as a constituent. Representatives voted yesterday to settle last year’s disputed 2nd Essex District race in favor of Democrat Kristin Kassner. Now, Rep.-elect Kassner, a Hamilton Democrat, joins the body as its 160th member. Mirra, a Georgetown Republican, was at his desk for the beginning of Wednesday’s session before walking out of the chamber as the roll calls ending his continued service started to roll in. Reps. Michael Day of Stoneham and Daniel Ryan of Charlestown, who headed a special committee, recommended representatives declare Kassner the winner by a single vote.

