ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class

Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family

Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class

Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ

The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football duo lands on ESPN's projection for college football's best player

Spring football is right around the corner and the Georgia Bulldogs will have the equally rare and enviable task of attempting to threepeat as National Champions after taking home the 2021 and 2021 titles. Georgia will be preparing for its 12 traditional practices and three scrimmages, including G-Day on April 15 where fans will be in attendance. ESPN discussed its college football players to watch for the 2023 season, beginning with who it thought would be the best player this fall. Two different reporters at the outlet mentioned Georgia players, one on each side of the ball. On offense, Adam Rittenberg's selection should come as no surprise.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Tommy Rees, the Alabama Decision, and Notre Dame’s Offensive Future

Less than 18 hours after news of Tommy Rees’ visit to Alabama as the potential new offensive coordinator under Nick Saban became widely known, there remain more questions than answers at Irish Illustrated and across the landscape of Notre Dame football. This is not the definitive assessment of Notre...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Where Vols' 2023 class finished National Signing Day in team rankings

As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

New Oregon commit Rodrick Pleasant breaks down his decision

In a decision that went down the wire, Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive backs Rodrick Pleasant just announced he’ll play his college ball for Oregon. Pleasant had a final five of Boston College, Cal, Oregon, UCLA and USC but it really came down to the Ducks and Trojans. Just how...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Local standout Sawyer Deerman commits to Alabama

Alabama added local athlete Sawyer Deerman on Wednesday as a preferred walk-on. The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Tuscaloosa County product caught plenty of eyes on the recruiting trail. The Crimson Tide has been tracking him for nearly two years now. “When I talked to (Nick) Saban he pretty much said really an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Clemson OC Garrett Riley explains why he left TCU to join Dabo Swinney's staff with Tigers

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arrived from TCU, having just won the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football. Riley aims to rejuvinize a Clemson offense after helping lead TCU to a national championship berth. He made the difficult decision to leave the place where he took off, and he explained why on National Signing Day while speaking with Clemson’s media team.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

College football rankings 2023: 10 teams with National Championship potential coming off National Signing Day

TCU football challenged recruiting narratives and gave all of college football hope when the Horned Frogs improbably reached the 2022 national championship game. Sonny Dykes' group began the year unranked and picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 before crashing college football's biggest stage. But then came a 65-7 drubbing at the hands of Georgia, reminding everyone just how big the gap is between those that have the talent to merely make the playoff versus actually winning the whole dang thing.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy