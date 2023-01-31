ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning

By Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDieV_0kXPdHSN00

Another frigid morning following by a slow warming trend 02:06

While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLemf_0kXPdHSN00
CBS

The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.

It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.

Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V60bp_0kXPdHSN00
Observed low temperatures across Colorado on Tuesday, January 31 CBS

After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Denver

Drought eases from Denver to Colorado's Western Slope

As January wrapped up with above normal snowfall and cold in Denver, most of Colorado enjoyed extra snow. That helped to battle drought conditions statewide.This week's drought monitor has most of the Denver metro area up to Fort Collins and into the foothills drought free as a result of our recent winter snowfall. Greeley down to Denver International Airport, eastern Aurora into Castle Rock is still abnormally dry.Statewide, almost half of the state is drought free. About 45% in the grey map area is free from drought conditions with all of the welcome snowfall this season so far.The Eastern Plains from Interstate 25 out to Nebraska and Kansas still have various levels of drought from moderate to extreme. The worst drought conditions are still locked over the southeast and northeastern corners of the state. With a few spots still in the extreme red coloring. 
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

An irruption of birds

From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Infamous Heaven’s Gate Suicide Cult had Numerous Colorado Ties

If you were around in the late '90s, you probably recognize the name, 'Heaven's Gate,' or at the very least, the creepy, unsettling face of Marshall Applewhite above. When the story of this cult and the mass suicide that put it in the spotlight made national news, viewers were shocked to find out the story that led up to the tragic event.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado City Ranked Among Top 10 'Most Romantic' In America

Sometimes you want to get your significant other out of the home for an intimate outing. Whether you're looking for that special someone, taking a honeymoon, or celebrating milestones in your marriage, there are plenty of destinations for love to bloom. That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the "most romantic"...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Groundhog Day: Colorado's own Flatiron Freddy agrees with Punxsutawney Phil

Colorado does not have groundhogs but there is a infamous marmot in Boulder that made a prediction about spring Thursday morning.February 2 is the midway point between the first day of winter and the first day of spring and is the day a groundhog named Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania makes a prediction about a possibly early spring. As legend goes, if the groundhog see a shadow it means six more weeks of winter. No shadow means an early spring.About ten years ago Colorado started a similar tradition in the Chautauqua Meadow in Boulder with a critter named Flatiron Freddy. The marmot, which is a close relative to a groundhog, appeared shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage.According to the park rangers who interpreted what Freddy had to say, the marmot saw a shadow therefore six more weeks of winter is predicted for Colorado. Punxsutawney Phil had the same prediction from Pennsylvania.
BOULDER, CO
Retro 102.5

How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban

Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

"Soul on the Snow" celebrates 50 years of being Black on the slopes

Winter sports are something near and dear to many Colorado natives. However, for these three generations of skiers, being Black on the slopes has held major significance and impact in their lives. "Gee, I can come somewhere where there are lots of other people who look like me on the mountain and I feel comfortable," said the co-found of the National Brotherhood of Skiers Ben Finley. Finley is 84 years old and just retired his skis last year. He and co-founder Arthur Clay say they were not intentional in creating this movement 50 years ago. All they wanted was to get...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

January in Denver was one of the coldest and snowiest on record

Last month ranked as the coldest and snowiest January in Denver 16 years and ranked among the most wintry months in the city's history.Nearly 80% of the days in January 2023 were colder than normal and nearly half of the days last month included at least a trace of snow.When it comes to temperatures, the average temperature for the month was 25 degrees. That was cold enough to qualify for the 17th coldest January in Denver since temperature records started in 1872. It was also the coldest January since 2007.There was also much more snow than usual for January. The...
DENVER, CO
actiontourguide.com

Is the Million Dollar Highway in Colorado Worth Visiting?

Everyone has different preferences, of course, but we’d highly recommend driving the Million Dollar Highway in Colorado if you get the chance. The 25-mile stretch of highway between Silverton and Ouray is one of the most gorgeous drives in the United States and features plenty of places to stop along the way. While the official borders of the Million Dollar Highway stop at Silverton and Ouray, that section is part of a larger 100-mile stretch of Highway 550 that’s the perfect place for a family vacation. From ski resorts to ghost towns, this winding mountain road has a little something for everybody.
SILVERTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Meth plagues Colorado’s public spaces

The next pandemic has hit Colorado, but this time it’s not a virus. It’s meth. And it’s imperiling not only its users but also the rest of the public. It seems hardly a week goes by without yet another methamphetamine-contaminated public library making the news. Four of them have closed to the public for now in the Denver metro area alone after tests uncovered meth residue in them.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Genealogist and professor break down true meaning behind Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo

175 years ago on Feb. 2, 1848, the United States and Mexico signed the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. It ended the Mexican-American War and changed the lives of early Coloradans forever. Yet, it is a document that is sometimes just a footnote in American history. "The victors write the history books," said Charlene Garcia-Simms, a retired genealogist and teacher. "And we were not the victors." She knows the contributions Mexicans who settled in the Southwest made to the United States. "People that had become rich, they really did it on the backs of the people, you know from New Mexico and Mexico," she said. She...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
99K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy