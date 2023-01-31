Read full article on original website
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Queen B Coffee Company will be buzzing in Downtown Ridgefield tomorrow!
Queen B Coffee Company, located at 417 Main Street, has announced that they will open their doors to customers tomorrow, Friday, February 3 at 9am!. Downtown Ridgefield's new cafe is owned by sister Heather and Jennifer Bellizzi. Follow along on Instagram here and visit Queen B's website here.
Country Cape for RENT in Redding
Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
'Extraordinary' New Restaurant To Hold Official Grand Opening In Stratford
A new restaurant in Stratford that serves sandwiches, wings, tacos, and more will soon hold an official grand opening celebration. House of Flavorz, which launched a soft opening in December 2022 and is located at 1055 Main St., will hold a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m.
Chamber Invites Local Businesses to Ridgefield Teachers and Staff Some LOVE with Specials and Discounts - February 13-17
Teaching is a Work of HEART and we invite all Ridgefield businesses to show their LOVE for Ridgefield Public School Teachers and Staff with a special offer or discount during the week of February 13-17! How it Works. Retail & Restaurant Locations: can offer Ridgefield Public School teachers and staff...
NEW New Canaan Library to open on February 14 (that's something to LOVE!)
After over a decade of preparation and countless hours of hard work by staff, our construction crew, and volunteers, we are delighted to share that we will open the New New Canaan Library building on February 14th at 9 am. We are eager to start serving our members in person once again!
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
New Businesses Announced for the Newburgh Mall, NY
I grew up in Orange County and I am old enough to remember when the Newburgh Mall opened. Over the past few years, it has had its struggles staying open but now it appears the Mall may be headed in a new direction. You would have to be completely off...
War Memorial, Pacific House, Danbury Library Open for Warming as Bitter Cold Expected in City
With the bitter cold in the forecast this weekend, the following warming centers will be open for anyone who may need some relief from the cold. The Danbury War Memorial, Pacific House will be open for warming from Thursday through Sunday (February 2 through February 5). The Library is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday but closed on Sunday.
The Norwalk Art Space Unveils First Exhibit of 2023: “Alternative Realities”
NORWALK, CT — With a constant drumbeat of negative headlines, social media posts, and bad news swirling around our heads, Susan Hardesty’s new exhibit at The Norwalk Art Space offers an escape from our current reality. As a Korry Fellow with The Norwalk Art Space, Hardesty curated “Alternative Realities,” which features the works of 15 regional artists.
Pantochino Announces Summer Camps for Kids and Teens in Milford
Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production. Registration opens February 1. Pantochino’s four week Summer Theatre Camps, a program of the Milford Arts Council, is now...
Egg-celent gift: Norwalk bakery gives out free eggs amid shortage
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the ongoing egg shortage, a bakery in Norwalk is handing out a dozen to those in need. Forever Sweet Bakery announced it received 30 dozen eggs from their friends and supplier Wades Dairy in Bridgeport. While supplies last, the bakery will give each customer a dozen eggs when purchasing a […]
Westport Playhouse Presents Reading of Comedy "As Bees in Honey Drown"
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of the stinging comedy, “As Bees in Honey Drown,” on Monday, February 13, at 7 p.m., written by Douglas Carter Beane and directed by Mark Shanahan. In “As Bees in Honey Drown,” a young, gay,...
Gigi Amatuzzi, Father Figure to Many at Ridgefield's Roma Pizza, has Died
At 9:15 am today, Friday, January 3, we lost another titan of the Ridgefield, Connecticut community. Gigi Amatuzzi, brother to George Amatuzzi, passed in the company of those who loved him. While he had no children of his own, he remained a father figure to many who worked at Roma...
Services in Ridgefield for Michael Costa, 53
Michael Costa, 53, of New Bedford died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Aquilino Costa. Born in New Bedford, Michael was a lifelong resident of the city and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was formerly employed as a stock and delivery person in the plumbing and heating business.
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Connecticut Soon
Did you know dinosaurs once roamed the area that is now Connecticut? It’s fitting, then, that we have so many dinosaur-related attractions in Connecticut. We’ve got parks where you can see real dinosaur tracks, dinosaur-themed putt putt courses, and so much more. If you want to see real, moving dinosaurs, you probably think that’s not possible, since, after all, they’re long-extinct.
Warning: Secret Device Steals New Yorker’s Credit Info At Popular HV Store
Police from the Hudson Valley issued a warning after a device that steals your credit card or bank information was spotted at a popular store. The Town of Ramapo Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that officers are investigating an incident involving a skimmer device installed on a self-checkout register at a popular local retail store.
Jesse Lee ASP to hold first mandatory meetings on February 8 & 14, adult volunteers needed!
RIDGEFIELD – Mandatory meetings begin this month for high-school teens and adults interested in volunteering for a meaningful week of home-repair this summer with the Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project (ASP). The first of the monthly orientation meetings leading up to the July 1-9 trip will be offered Wed.,...
Warming centers open across Connecticut as dangerously cold arctic air, wind chills settle over region
There are several warming centers open in various communities across Connecticut as bitter cold Arctic air moves into the region.
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County
This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
