Danbury, CT

Country Cape for RENT in Redding

Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
REDDING, CT
The Norwalk Art Space Unveils First Exhibit of 2023: “Alternative Realities”

NORWALK, CT — With a constant drumbeat of negative headlines, social media posts, and bad news swirling around our heads, Susan Hardesty’s new exhibit at The Norwalk Art Space offers an escape from our current reality. As a Korry Fellow with The Norwalk Art Space, Hardesty curated “Alternative Realities,” which features the works of 15 regional artists.
NORWALK, CT
Pantochino Announces Summer Camps for Kids and Teens in Milford

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production. Registration opens February 1. Pantochino’s four week Summer Theatre Camps, a program of the Milford Arts Council, is now...
MILFORD, CT
Egg-celent gift: Norwalk bakery gives out free eggs amid shortage

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the ongoing egg shortage, a bakery in Norwalk is handing out a dozen to those in need. Forever Sweet Bakery announced it received 30 dozen eggs from their friends and supplier Wades Dairy in Bridgeport. While supplies last, the bakery will give each customer a dozen eggs when purchasing a […]
NORWALK, CT
Services in Ridgefield for Michael Costa, 53

Michael Costa, 53, of New Bedford died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Aquilino Costa. Born in New Bedford, Michael was a lifelong resident of the city and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was formerly employed as a stock and delivery person in the plumbing and heating business.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Connecticut Soon

Did you know dinosaurs once roamed the area that is now Connecticut? It’s fitting, then, that we have so many dinosaur-related attractions in Connecticut. We’ve got parks where you can see real dinosaur tracks, dinosaur-themed putt putt courses, and so much more. If you want to see real, moving dinosaurs, you probably think that’s not possible, since, after all, they’re long-extinct.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery

There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
STAMFORD, CT
The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County

This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

