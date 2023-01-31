ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

WATCH: Camden - Combine Academy lead Friday high school highlights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Week 11 of the high school basketball season. A pair of future UK Wildcats showcased their talents in Frankfort on Friday. D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw led Camden (NJ) to a win over Combine Academy at the Exum Center at Kentucky State University. Here...
CAMDEN, NJ
linknky.com

Cougars prove another point, run away from Mason County

Not only has Conner knocked off Covington Catholic, Holy Cross and Newport, who many consider three of the top four teams in the Ninth Region, they can add a top 10 team in the state to the resume too. Mason County (23-3) came to Hebron riding a 13-game winning streak...
MASON COUNTY, KY
FanBuzz

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'

After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky seeks to relocate historic Georges Creek Bridge

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Tuesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Boone County boys best Holmes on Senior Night, CovCath rallies for OT win at Campbell

It was the tale of two teams who were region contenders not super long ago. But in this 9th Region battle, the Holmes Bulldogs ventured to Florence facing the Boone County Rebels in a battle of two teams seeking their second wins of the season. The Rebels (2-16) took control of the game in the second quarter pulling away for a 75-52 win over the Bulldogs (1-18) on Senior Night.
FLORENCE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy