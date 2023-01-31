Read full article on original website
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 28 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
WATCH: Camden - Combine Academy lead Friday high school highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Week 11 of the high school basketball season. A pair of future UK Wildcats showcased their talents in Frankfort on Friday. D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw led Camden (NJ) to a win over Combine Academy at the Exum Center at Kentucky State University. Here...
Cougars prove another point, run away from Mason County
Not only has Conner knocked off Covington Catholic, Holy Cross and Newport, who many consider three of the top four teams in the Ninth Region, they can add a top 10 team in the state to the resume too. Mason County (23-3) came to Hebron riding a 13-game winning streak...
What to know: Future Kentucky men’s basketball players in game in Frankfort Friday night
UK basketball fans can catch a glimpse of the future Friday night in Frankfort. Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner will be in town for a special high school tripleheader.
Prep Sports Notebook: Basketball teams will be taking road trip back in time this weekend
Northern Kentucky high school basketball teams have scheduled a road trip that will take them back in time this weekend when they will play games at Hoosier Gym in Knightsville, Indiana. The historic gym looks the same as it did when Knightsville High School played its last home game there...
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'
After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
William Spencer commits to Louisville; New Albany (Indiana) 4-star chooses Cardinals over Kentucky, Michigan State, others
The defensive lineman originally from Louisville Male (Kentucky) announced his commitment to the Cardinals on National Signing Day
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic Georges Creek Bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement...
Kendrick Gilbert, 4-Star Defensive Lineman, Flips from Purdue to Kentucky
It’s a Merry Flipmas for Kentucky on National Signing Day. Mark Stoops’ Wildcats will secure a signature from Kendrick Gilbert, a four-star defensive lineman previously committed to Purdue. Kendrick Gilbert revealed on National Signing Day that he will be a Kentucky Wildcat. A lengthy recruitment, the Indianapolis Cathedral...
Tuesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Boone County boys best Holmes on Senior Night, CovCath rallies for OT win at Campbell
It was the tale of two teams who were region contenders not super long ago. But in this 9th Region battle, the Holmes Bulldogs ventured to Florence facing the Boone County Rebels in a battle of two teams seeking their second wins of the season. The Rebels (2-16) took control of the game in the second quarter pulling away for a 75-52 win over the Bulldogs (1-18) on Senior Night.
Allen County-Scottsville’s Ana Walker will continue volleyball career at Cumberland University
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County-Scottsville High School senior Ana Walker inked Thursday to continue her volleyball career at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee. “I’m very excited,” Walker said at her signing. “I never thought I would get here. I thought I would play my senior year and that would...
3-Star 2024 In-State OL Aba Selm Commits to Kentucky
Kentucky football's 2024 class now features a pair of in-state offensive lineman ready to become the future of the Big Blue Wall. Aba Selm — a 3-star interior offensive lineman out of Simon Kenton High School in Independence, Ky. — has pledged to Kentucky, announcing his commitment on ...
