Mabel Kay Senior Center’s Something to Chew On announce next speaker
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, seniors are invited to participate in Mabel Kay Senior Center’s “Something to Chew On” program that takes place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The program features Maureen Fitzgerald, a career journalist at The Philadelphia Inquirer, from 1986 to 2018, who worked as a feature writer, education reporter.
Celebrate Black History Month with the Haddonfield Public Library
Haddonfield residents will have opportunities to learn about Black experience through a number of events at the Haddonfield library this month, which celebrates African American history. Library Director Eric Zino noted that the facility’s theme this year is “One World, Many Stories.”. “As we approach this year with...
Haddonfield seeks to revive events by recruiting volunteers
Haddonfield residents in any given year may look forward to traditional borough events such as the annual Fourth of July celebration or the Halloween parade. With the return of many events after COVID and more volunteers aging out or choosing to use their time differently, Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich has embarked on a campaign to engage more of the population in keeping traditions going.
Frigid temperatures prompt Code Blue warning throughout southern New Jersey
Police encourage people to check on their neighbors over the next few days.
New Jersey communities of color grapple with lack of trees, environmental inequity
Jay Watson says you can tell the quality of a neighborhood just by counting the trees. “Clean green streets really have a major impact on how people feel about their community and their lives,” Watson said. The Ewing native is co-executive director of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, a...
Historic 100-year-old South Jersey fire company needs your help
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- For 100 years, Black men in the North Woodbury section of Deptford Township have banded together, selflessly, to serve their community.They are the Helping Hand Fire Company."This firehouse was founded by family," said Capt. Bryant Fiddler. "I'm fourth generation."The company's founding dates back to 1922, making it one of the oldest African American volunteer stations in the state."There were a couple surrounding towns that had fire companies, but it would take them longer to get here. And it was more or less, are they going to fight the fire the same way in your community that...
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey
East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
Deptford library’s Thursday homework hour a ‘welcoming space’
The Deptford library started its Thursday homework hour earlier this month to provide students with a quiet place for study. Though the 4:30 sessions are designed with township students in mind, they are independent of the school district, which has nonetheless given its stamp of approval with a Facebook post.
PHOTOS: Ocean County Law Enforcement Agencies Hold Town Hall Community Dialogue in Wake of Death of Tyre Nichols
Law enforcement agencies throughout Ocean County this morning held a community dialogue in wake of Tyre Nichols. The event, held at the Ocean County College, featured a candid conversation and open dialogue with the public. The event was hosted by the OCPO in collaboration with Office of the AG, the...
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
Township employees staff Deptford’s litter patrol
Deptford’s litter patrol has helped keep the township clean since 2021. The patrol was inspired by Earth Day that year and is made up of township employees who regularly take to the streets. It also was an answer to a manpower shortage caused by COVID. “Before COVID, (people sentenced...
Fan-Favorite Café 128 to Reopen with Support of the City of Trenton
If you’re looking for a new coffee spot in town, you can look forward to reuniting with an old favorite on West State Street!. Before COVID-19, Café 128 was a favorite spot for locals and elected officials alike. Unfortunately, like many businesses, the pandemic proved too much, and the beloved café shut its doors. Now, Taraun Tice, her husband, and business partner are bringing new life to the property and restoring it to its former glory. To celebrate the opening, Mayor Reed Gusciora and Councilwoman Jennifer Williams gathered to highlight the improvements made at Café 128, which have been co-financed by the City of Trenton through the Trenton Business Improvement Incentive Program.
PA Native, NJ Mom Of Five Dies In Crash Headed To 2nd Job
Christine Severino, a Pennsylvania native and New Jersey mom of five, was on her way to her second job when she was killed in a car accident in Tredyffrin Township on Saturday, Jan. 28, her loved ones say. She was 41. Chrissie, as the Pennsville mom's friends and family knew her, was born…
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Camden County
A Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million was sold in Camden County, New Jersey. The Mega Millions lotto also set a record for the most jackpots won in a single month.
City of Trenton Announces Code Blue Alert
Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora has declared a Code Blue alert for the City of Trenton for Friday, February 3, 2023, and Saturday, February 4, 2023. A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert may be declared when temperatures drop below freezing and weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
Quaker Bridge Mall | Mall in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
Quaker Bridge Mall is a two-level super-regional mall located in the Clarksville section of Lawrence Township, New Jersey. As of 2022, the mall currently features the traditional tenants Macy's, and JCPenney. The mall currently features prominent specialty stores Coach New York, White House Black Market, and Ann Taylor. The mall...
Jamaican Elsie Foster is the New Mayor of Highland Park New Jersey
Jamaican born Elsie Foster is the new mayor of the Borough of Highland Park, in Middlesex County, New Jersey. She was elected during a special Borough Council meeting on Tuesday January 24, 2023. Foster, the council president who had been serving as the acting mayor since the start of the...
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
