ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for February 3

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001318 – 6500 BLK Ringgold Rd – Warrant Arrest – A man was arrested on Hamilton County warrants. 23-001316 – 941 Spring Creek Rd – Disorder – Police responded to the ER due to a patient...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Wamp Addresses Recent Carjackings by Juveniles

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Recent carjackings by teenagers in Chattanooga have raised the alarm bells of law enforcement and the community. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp came out today to express her concerns about these incidents. Wamp said, “One of the reasons that we’re making this announcement today...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated from ERHS in 1976 before going on to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he studied Political Science. Dick worked for the Chattanooga Free-Press and the Chattanooga Times Free Press for 22 years. Free-Press Sports Editor Roy Exum plucked him out of production in 1989 and gave him a job as a sports reporter. Dick covered everything from prep sports to the whitewater events on the Ocoee River for the 1996 Olympics. When Chattanooga's two paper's merged, he became the Crime Reporter covering both the Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments. He was among reporters who were honored by the Associated Press for the TFP's coverage of the 2002 fog-shrouded crash on I-75 in Catoosa County, Dick and his wife, Cathy, live on Marlboro Avenue where they are seen frequently chasing around their three grandsons.
EAST RIDGE, TN
wrganews.com

Five arrested on Walnut Avenue for meth possession

Rome-Floyd Metro task Force Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Walnut Avenue early Thursday and arrested five people on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. According to Floyd County Jail records:. Officers found meth and a set of digital scales in the home.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Calhoun

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning that left one man dead. An officer was driving past Battlefield Supply on Highway 41 North when he noticed the front glass of the building had been busted out. The officer called for...
CALHOUN, GA
WDEF

Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found with Drugs Hiding Behind Store

Keelan Mark May, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him behind a convenience store on East 20th Street in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Police said that they found May with a clear plastic baggie containing meth. He was also found with a grinder...
ROME, GA
WDEF

Chattanooga Police respond to fatal shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Police responded to a deadly shooting off Rossville Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:15 in the 4300 block of 6th Avenue. Police got a call about a person who’d been shot and got there to find a 35-year-old man dead. Witnesses told police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

UPDATE: HCSO Investigating Shooting on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is offering the following update in regard to Monday’s shooting near the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road. Yesterday evening at approximately 7:00 pm (EST), the suspect wanted in connection to this shooting was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting suspect, Brian Stone, and an accomplice, left Hamilton County and proceeded to Marion County where he perpetrated additional crimes.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

McBrien Road at Ringgold Road Will Be Closed Temporarily for Construction

Construction is planned to begin on Feb. 6 with an anticipated completion of about 42 days, according to information provided by the East Ridge Police Department. During this phase of construction, the intersection will remain closed while crews install new stormwater drainage pipes. Once completed, the intersection will be re-opened for public access.
EAST RIDGE, TN
mcnewstn.com

Multi-agency effort ends with capture of those who led high-speed chase

On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm, a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) prisoner transport van was carjacked at gunpoint and stolen by two males driving a Nissan Versa at Exit 143 on I-24. The juvenile prisoner in the van escaped with the carjackers and got onto I-24 East Bound. Law Enforcement spotted the DCS Van and a Nissan Versa at Exit 152 in Kimball, and a high-speed chase began. The chase ended just before the I-24 / US-27 split in Chattanooga when Law Enforcement boxed the Nissan Versa in and forced it up against the concrete barrier wall. At that location, the male juvenile escapee was captured along with Bryan Stone. The DCS transport van was recovered at a second location in Jasper, and Richard Gerald was later taken into custody.
KIMBALL, TN
k105.com

Man who went on multi-state crime spree, including in Leitchfield, is arrested

A man wanted in connection to the theft of credit cards from Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center has been arrested. “Effective collaboration between multiple agencies in Kentucky and Indiana led to multiple arrest warrants from several Kentucky counties” for 60-year-old William C. Moore, of Cleveland, Tennessee, according to Leitchfield Police Department Det. Sgt. Ian Renfrow.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
On Target News

Driver Busted for Meth in Decherd

On 01/26/2023, Decherd Police Department Sergeant Ruslan Tucker initiated a traffic stop on a red pick-up truck on AEDC Rd. for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Heath Womble, stated to Sgt. Tucker that he did not have his license on him and was later confirmed to have a revoked driver’s license.
DECHERD, TN
accesswdun.com

Chatsworth man charged after high-speed chase in White, Lumpkin counties

A Chatsworth man faces charges and remains in the hospital after a Monday night high-speed chase that began in White County. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said the incident began in Cleveland around 9:15 PM when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to maintain the lane of travel and driving erratically on Georgia Highway 115 west at Jess Hunt Road.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Sheriff Schrader Announces Inmate Return to Chattooga County Jail

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that inmates returned to the Chattooga County Jail over the past weekend after being housed in Dade County for several days after a furnace malfunction. Monday, January 23rd a gas leak caused by the faulty furnace prompted the sheriff to evacuate the jail and...
WDEF

Hamilton County sees rise in drug overdoses

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department says there’s been a 33 percent increase in non-fatal overdoses just in the last few weeks. They say that each overdose represents a family member. Time is of the essence. The cluster of ODs are due to suspected...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy