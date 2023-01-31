Read full article on original website
Gastonia's ornament king celebrates 100th birthday
GASTONIA, N.C. — It's a special day for a man known as Gastonia's ornament king. Marshall Rauch is celebrating his 100th birthday today. At one point in his life, he was the largest Christmas ornament maker in the world. Rauch is long retired and thankful to be looking back...
WBTV
“His light can’t be dulled”: Friends gather to remember Jamal Moore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On a dark and rainy night, Jamal Moore’s friends gathered at Romare Bearden Park to remember a man who they say leaves behind a light in the Charlotte community. “He definitely made an impact on the community,” Moore’s cousin, Crystal Parker, said. “There’s not another...
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
WBTV
Andy and the Orphans
Servant’s Heart Community Boutique Chosen As Top Thrift Store In Charlotte
MINT HILL, NC – Situated on Lawyers Road just outside of Mint Hill’s downtown corridor is one of the best thrift shops you’ll find in the greater Charlotte area: Servant’s Heart Community Boutique. In September of 2022, Owner and Executive Director Kim Rhodarmer was thrilled to...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
No injuries after helicopter has ‘hard landing’ in Gastonia
The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day School Road.
WBTV
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV
Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022. “She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”
WBTV
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
iheart.com
Two Charged in Deadly Fire, Dozens of Animals Rescued, Murder Trial Begins
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Two family members are being charged in a deadly western North Carolina fire. A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a mother and grandfather for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse this week in connection with the blaze several weeks ago in Bostic. Two toddler siblings died from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators say the children may have been left alone at the time.
Exclusive: Wife talks about late husband, lawsuit against Mooresville
A woman suing the town of Mooresville spoke out for the first time in an exclusive interview with Queen City News. Amy Craven is suing the Town of Mooresville after police fatally shot her husband.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger
Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
WBTV
New program to help potential home buyers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Home interest rates remain high, which can be a significant barrier to homeownership. But the city of Charlotte wants to help overcome that barrier. The city is launching a new pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus. There are six ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ in the city. They’re...
WBTV
Silver Line hopes to spur development along proposed route in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The bar is high and there’s hope for a big boost in development. If you’re new to Charlotte, the Silver Line is a proposed route for a light rail across areas north and west of Uptown. The Silver line would run for nearly 30...
wccbcharlotte.com
Pet Of The Week: Meet Lucky Strike!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Lucky Strike! Lucky Strike is 1 year old and 50 pounds. He is very sweet and energetic. Lucky Strike would do best in a home where he is the only dog.
WBTV
Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck
WBTV
Families want answers a month after deadly Charlotte scaffolding collapse
Man says motel turned him away because he is blind
Cellphone video taken by Flowers’ friend shows him being turned away in December by the Express Inn and Suites in Gastonia.
