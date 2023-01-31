ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Toronto FC transfer confirmed by Brondby IF

Brondby IF have said their goodbyes to defender Sigurd Rosted, who appears to be on his way to complete a transfer to Toronto FC. The 28-year-old center-back has been linked with a move to the Reds, who are looking to significantly boost their roster after missing out on the MLS Cup Playoffs for two consecutive seasons.
San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Carlos Gruezo as Designated Player

Carlos Gruezo has completed his return to Major League Soccer, signing as a Designated Player (DP) with the San Jose Earthquakes. The Ecuador international midfielder has signed a three-year deal through the 2025 MLS season with a club option on 2026, joining fellow midfielder Jamiro Monteiro and Argentine winger Cristian Espinoza as the Quakes' third DP.
SAN JOSE, CA
Atlanta United loan winger Edwin Mosquera to Defensa y Justicia through 2023

Atlanta United have allowed winger Edwin Mosquera to leave the club on loan to Argentine side Defensa y Justicia for the 2023 season. Mosquera only arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium about six months ago from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in his native Colombia, going on to make 12 appearances for the Five Stripes at the tail end of the 2022 MLS season.
ATLANTA, GA
FIFA give final decision on failed Julian Araujo transfer to Barcelona

Julian Araujo’s move from LA Galaxy to Barcelona has fallen through after FIFA confirmed the documentation for the transfer was filed too late. Despite both teams filing an appeal for the deal, the global football organization denied the case. On Thursday, Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany confirmed a...
Atlanta United sign Peruvian center-back Luis Abram from Granada

Atlanta United have strengthened their defensive options with the signing of center-back Luis Abram from Spanish Segunda side Granada. A 33-time Peru international, Abram has signed a four-year deal with the Five Stripes through the 2026 MLS season. The 26-year-old arrives after Atlanta allowed both George Campbell and Alan Franco...
ATLANTA, GA
