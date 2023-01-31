MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County Deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing involving an incident at his home. According to WV State Police, on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the evening hours, Deputy Matt Horn was at his residence in an off-duty status. Deputy Horn had exited his residence with his two small dogs and went to his mailbox, which is located at the end of his driveway that intersects with the main roadway. His dogs remained within the boundaries of his property and close to the residence. As Deputy Horn returned to his driveway, the neighbor’s dog darted across the main road from the residence of its owners and onto Deputy Horn’s property. Deputy Horn reports hearing something approaching him from behind. As he turned, he saw the German Shepard, that he knew to be his neighbor’s dog, approaching him quickly and in an aggressive manner, barking, growling, and with its teeth showing. Deputy Horn retreated further into his property, actually running into the front of one of his vehicles, and drew his firearm from its concealed carry position. The dog then directed its attack to that of Deputy Horn’s dogs. Deputy Horn fired a shot which struck the German Shepard and stopped the attack. The shot that was fired was a fatal shot.

MERCER COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO