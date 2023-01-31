ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

WDBJ7.com

Justifiable homicide ruled in fatal stabbing in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal stabbing in Pulaski County has been ruled to be justifiable homicide, with no charges expected. January 30, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a home on Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The employee called 911, saying he had been stabbed by his client and needed help.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Southbound 581 in Roanoke back open after crashes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: VDOT reports lanes are back open on SB 581 between Orange Avenue and Elm Street after two crashes Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound I-581 is closed between Orange Avenue and Elm Street in Roanoke because of two crashes. Virginia State Police say one crash involves...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

NRVNews

Baptist Hollow Incident Update

Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

$53,000 in damages from accidental house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned house on Tuesday evening. RFD said they responded to the report of a fire on 13th Street NE around 6:20 p.m. First arriving crews found heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

75-year-old Roanoke man missing

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is trying to find a missing older man to get him back home to his family. On Thursday RPD asked the public for help finding 75-year-old Michael Collins. Collins was last seen on January 28 at his house on Wlliamson Road NW....
ROANOKE, VA
wcyb.com

Smyth County Fire and Rescue begins answering calls

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Smyth County Fire and Rescue officials have started answering calls. County Administrator Shawn Utt says EMS will be dispatched from a temporary location in Atkins, helping surrounding counties like Marion and Chilhowie. Our busiest is Marion EMS, there's times where they could be three...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

No one hurt in southeast Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in the 1100 block of 13th Street in southeast Roanoke closed a portion of the road for an hour Tuesday night. Roanoke Fire-EMS received the call at 6:21 p.m. and crews arrived to find the house on fire and contained it shortly after. Roanoke Fire-EMS said there is extensive damage, but it was a vacant house.
ROANOKE, VA
lootpress.com

Mercer County Deputy cleared of any wrongdoing after dog attack

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County Deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing involving an incident at his home. According to WV State Police, on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the evening hours, Deputy Matt Horn was at his residence in an off-duty status. Deputy Horn had exited his residence with his two small dogs and went to his mailbox, which is located at the end of his driveway that intersects with the main roadway. His dogs remained within the boundaries of his property and close to the residence. As Deputy Horn returned to his driveway, the neighbor’s dog darted across the main road from the residence of its owners and onto Deputy Horn’s property. Deputy Horn reports hearing something approaching him from behind. As he turned, he saw the German Shepard, that he knew to be his neighbor’s dog, approaching him quickly and in an aggressive manner, barking, growling, and with its teeth showing. Deputy Horn retreated further into his property, actually running into the front of one of his vehicles, and drew his firearm from its concealed carry position. The dog then directed its attack to that of Deputy Horn’s dogs. Deputy Horn fired a shot which struck the German Shepard and stopped the attack. The shot that was fired was a fatal shot.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Pulaski County water main break repaired

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The water main break has been repaired, according to Pulaski County officials. Residents living in the Newbern Road and Cougar Trail area of Pulaski County will likely experience low to no water pressure Wednesday morning, the Town of Pulaski announced in a Facebook post.
WVNS

Runaway 11-year-old boy found safe in Summers County

UPDATE: Friday, February 3, 2023 @ 1:30 PM | JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Deputy Adkins with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, 11-year-old Jayden Reese was found safe. Jayden was reportedly found safe around 1:00 PM suffering from mild hypothermia from being outdoors for an extended period of time. He is being […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV

