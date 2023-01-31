Read full article on original website
WSLS
Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrian on 581 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has shut down southbound lanes on Interstate 581 in Roanoke County. Virginia State Police say there are two separate crashes that have caused the shutdown. The crashes are located between Orange and Elm St.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Sheriff says Baptist Hollow Road stabbing is ‘Justifiable homicide’
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and one is hospitalized after a stabbing on Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area on January 30. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, the Pulaski County Joint Communications Center received a call from...
WDBJ7.com
Justifiable homicide ruled in fatal stabbing in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal stabbing in Pulaski County has been ruled to be justifiable homicide, with no charges expected. January 30, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a home on Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. The employee called 911, saying he had been stabbed by his client and needed help.
WDBJ7.com
Southbound 581 in Roanoke back open after crashes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: VDOT reports lanes are back open on SB 581 between Orange Avenue and Elm Street after two crashes Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound I-581 is closed between Orange Avenue and Elm Street in Roanoke because of two crashes. Virginia State Police say one crash involves...
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff, prosecutor provide details on Baptist Hollow incident
Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
WSET
33-year-old man charged for breaking and entering at State Line Market in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 33-year-old man is now in custody following a breaking and entering incident in Giles County on Christmas Day. The Giles County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted on Dec. 24, 2022, about a break-in at the State Line Market in Glen Lyn. When...
WBTM
Person Wanted in Henry County Leads State Police on High Speed Chase
A person wanted in Henry County was arrested on Thursday after leading Virginia State Police on a chase where speeds got as high as 125 mph. According to WFXR, state police said the chase occurred at around 4 pm after a hit and run incident in Martinsville. The driver sped...
NRVNews
Baptist Hollow Incident Update
Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away.
WDBJ7.com
$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside.
WSET
$53,000 in damages from accidental house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned house on Tuesday evening. RFD said they responded to the report of a fire on 13th Street NE around 6:20 p.m. First arriving crews found heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up...
WSET
75-year-old Roanoke man missing
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is trying to find a missing older man to get him back home to his family. On Thursday RPD asked the public for help finding 75-year-old Michael Collins. Collins was last seen on January 28 at his house on Wlliamson Road NW.
wcyb.com
Smyth County Fire and Rescue begins answering calls
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Smyth County Fire and Rescue officials have started answering calls. County Administrator Shawn Utt says EMS will be dispatched from a temporary location in Atkins, helping surrounding counties like Marion and Chilhowie.
wfxrtv.com
Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney releases statement on 2022 officer-involved shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Floyd County Commonwealths Attorney’s office has released an opinion letter regarding the officer-involved shooting that killed 58-year-old Troy Allen Bain. THE FOLLOWING IS THE FULL TEXT OF THE OPINION RELEASED JANUARY 27, 2023 REGARDING THE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING OF FEBRUARY 6, 2022.
WDBJ7.com
No one hurt in southeast Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in the 1100 block of 13th Street in southeast Roanoke closed a portion of the road for an hour Tuesday night. Roanoke Fire-EMS received the call at 6:21 p.m. and crews arrived to find the house on fire and contained it shortly after. Roanoke Fire-EMS said there is extensive damage, but it was a vacant house.
lootpress.com
Mercer County Deputy cleared of any wrongdoing after dog attack
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County Deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing involving an incident at his home. According to WV State Police, on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the evening hours, Deputy Matt Horn was at his residence in an off-duty status. Deputy Horn had exited his residence with his two small dogs and went to his mailbox, which is located at the end of his driveway that intersects with the main roadway. His dogs remained within the boundaries of his property and close to the residence. As Deputy Horn returned to his driveway, the neighbor’s dog darted across the main road from the residence of its owners and onto Deputy Horn’s property. Deputy Horn reports hearing something approaching him from behind. As he turned, he saw the German Shepard, that he knew to be his neighbor’s dog, approaching him quickly and in an aggressive manner, barking, growling, and with its teeth showing. Deputy Horn retreated further into his property, actually running into the front of one of his vehicles, and drew his firearm from its concealed carry position. The dog then directed its attack to that of Deputy Horn’s dogs. Deputy Horn fired a shot which struck the German Shepard and stopped the attack. The shot that was fired was a fatal shot.
WSLS
Pulaski County water main break repaired
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The water main break has been repaired, according to Pulaski County officials. Residents living in the Newbern Road and Cougar Trail area of Pulaski County will likely experience low to no water pressure Wednesday morning, the Town of Pulaski announced in a Facebook post.
WSLS
No injuries or impacts to production after fire at Volvo plant in Dublin
DUBLIN, Va. – All employees are safe and no one was hurt after a fire broke out at a small building not far from the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Operations in Dublin, according to a Volvo Trucks spokesperson. Officials say the fire happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday...
Runaway 11-year-old boy found safe in Summers County
UPDATE: Friday, February 3, 2023 @ 1:30 PM | JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Deputy Adkins with the Summers County Sheriff's Department, 11-year-old Jayden Reese was found safe. Jayden was reportedly found safe around 1:00 PM suffering from mild hypothermia from being outdoors for an extended period of time.
