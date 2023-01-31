ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Daily Local News

District Attorney’s Office honors Chester County heroes

WEST CHESTER—The Chester County District Attorney’s Office held its annual awards ceremony to recognize and honor law enforcement, first responders, Good Samaritans, and others for their extraordinary contributions in keeping Chester County a better and safer place. District Attorney Deb Ryan spoke about the many accomplishments and successes...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Repairs set on several state highways in Chester County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction will take place on several state highways next week on Monday, February 6, through Friday, February 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Chester County, for embankment repair and guiderail installation under a project to repair state highways that sustained damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Pottstown, Phoenixville hospitals receive national recognition

Two Tower Health facilities — Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals — have been recognized for their performance over the past year. Pottstown Hospital started 2022 with a ranking in the Top 100 hospitals in the country and second in Pennsylvania for pay equity by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan health care think tank. The 219-bed hospital received “A” grades in inclusivity, clinical outcomes, cost efficiency, and pay equity.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester man arrested on weapons, drug charges

WEST CHESTER—A West Chester man was arrested on firearms and drug charges following a routine traffic stop in which a loaded gun was found. On January 27, 2023 at approximately 10 p.m., officers with the West Chester Borough Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation. As a result of this traffic stop, the operator, Guy Denis, 32 of West Chester, was arrested for narcotic violations.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Man with 42 arrests gets 5-10 years after 4th DUI

MEDIA COURTHOUSE – A Delaware man was sentenced to five to 10 years in a state prison for a pair of incidents involving car thefts, car crashes and fleeing police. Donald Guilbault, 40, of Bear, Delaware, entered open guilty pleas in December before Common Pleas Court Judge Kevin F. Kelly to robbery of a motor vehicle, as well as fleeing and eluding police and driving under the influence, all felonies. He was sentenced Tuesday.
BEAR, DE
Daily Local News

Clover Farms to be sold to New Jersey-based dairy company

Clover Farms Dairy announced last week that the company plans to sell its assets to Cream-O-Land Dairy, a dairy company based in Florence, N.J. In a press release, Clover Farms said an asset purchase agreement has been executed, in which a subsidiary of Cream-O-Land will acquire the assets and operations of Clover Farms.
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Local News

Downingtown students tackle food insecurity with cereal box collection

DOWNINGTOWN—Downingtown Area School District (DASD) has taken another step towards fighting food insecurity with an effort led by the students of Beaver Creek Elementary, Pickering Valley Elementary and West Bradford Elementary schools. As part of the district’s first-ever Cereal Box Challenge, students collected cereal boxes to donate to local food pantries. Aiming to collect 1,000 boxes, they exceeded expectations and gathered 2,731 cereal boxes.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

Two hurt in fiery two-vehicle collision on Route 30 Bypass in Valley Township

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured early Friday morning on a fiery crash on the Route 30 Bypass in Valley Township. The Westwood Fire Company responded to the serious vehicle accident, located on the westbound Route 30 Bypass at mile marker 273 in Valley Township. Two vehicles were involved, and one vehicle was involved with flames. Bystanders rescued a trapped occupant prior to arrival of rescue units.
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Local News

Longwood Gardens acquires 505-acre Du Pont estate in Delaware

EAST MARLBOROUGH—Longwood Gardens is acquiring and preserving a local cultural landscape—the 505-acre estate and long-time residence of the late Mrs. Barbara and Mr. Irénée du Pont, Jr. located in New Castle County in northern Delaware. The 505-acre Granogue property in northern Delaware sits in a critical...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

