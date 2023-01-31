The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction will take place on several state highways next week on Monday, February 6, through Friday, February 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Chester County, for embankment repair and guiderail installation under a project to repair state highways that sustained damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO