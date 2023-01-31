Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls and Boys Basketball Teams matched up with Spirit Lake Friday night in the Fieldhouse. The Spencer Girls would take home a 54-37 win. The Tigers held Spirit Lake to 2 first quarter points and 4 third quarter points in an impressive defensive effort. Spencer was led in scoring by both Jada Piercy and Mo McDermott who each had 18 on the evening. Fran Travis scored 15 to lead Spirit Lake. Spencer improves to 11-3 and 4-2 in the Lakes Conference while Spirit Lake is now 9-8 and 2-5 in the League.

SPENCER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO