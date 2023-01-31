Read full article on original website
Storm Lake Board Ready to Accept Bids on Next Phase of Elementary Building
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake school board will accept bids on a first grade wing at the new early elementary building this month. Chief Operating Office Jeff Tollefson says the public has approved all three phases of construction. The first grade wing will be added onto...
Two Area School Districts Joining Stem Best Program
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 new school districts across the state will be joining the STEM Best+HD Program, including two from the local area. Okoboji Community Schools and Marcus-Meriden -Cleghorn-Remsen-Union will both receive guidance, collaboration and a financial investment of up...
City of Spencer Further Discusses Plans for North “Y” Gateway Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The initial steps to expand Spencer’s commercial offerings to the north edge of town look to be coming along following a discussion by the city council earlier this week. Engineer Jim Thiesse says the biggest hang-up right now is getting all of the needed easements...
Shayla Bee Foundation Raising Funds For New Location
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local organization aimed at helping kids in medical crisis and their families is looking to expand into its own location. For nearly 17 years the Shayla Bee Foundation has been housed in an office area provided by JCL Solutions on the southwest side of Spencer, but Jerry Faulkner tells KICD’s Kevin Tlam the organization is quickly outgrowing that space.
Local Casino Fined For Violating Self-Ban Regulations
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A local casino has been fined for violating self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg did not upload a new list of those who banned themselves from gambling during the required grace period. Ohorilko says in this...
Kenneth “Kenny” Reynolds, 94, of Arnolds Park
Memorial services for 94-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Reynolds of Arnolds Park will be Monday, February 6th at 2 PM at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Visitation will be at the funeral home, one hour prior to the services. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
Child Care Discussion Featured at Eggs and Issues
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The lack of childcare in Iowa continues to be a hot topic making its way to lawmakers in the early parts of the new state session. Senator Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake addressed the problem at Saturday’s Eggs and Issues forum in Spencer noting the shortages seen today continue to date back to the pandemic.
Spencer Boys Wrestlers Claim Lakes Conference Title
The Spencer Tiger’s boys Wrestlers competed at the Lakes Conference Tournament. The Champions in each weight class are Estherville Lincoln Central’s Austin Hansen at 106, Spencer’s Gabe Cauthron at 113, Estherville Lincoln Central’s Braxton Johnson at 120, Spencer’s Trayton Logan at 126, Spencer’s Wyatt Heying at 132, Spencer’s Levi Johnson at 138, Estherville Lincoln Central’s Bennett Duitsman at 145, Spencer’s Kade Johnson at 152, Spirit Lake Park’s Jack Wajda at 160, Spencer’s Jace Fullhart at 170, Spencer’s Gabe Poolman at 182, Spirit Lake Park’s Logan Sandman at 195, Cherokee’s Colton Happe at 220, and Spencer’s Logan Huckfelt at 285.
Jean Goetsch, 86, of Spirit Lake
Services for 86-year-old Jean Goetsch of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, February 4th at 10 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake on Friday, February 3rd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Boyden Fire Department Called To Grinding Tower On Fire In Feed Mill
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden Fire Department was called out on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 for a call in Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 6:35 a.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a grinding tower on fire at the Farmers Coop Society Feed Mill in Boyden.
Jan Stein, 83, of Spencer
Memorial services for 83-year-old Jan Stein of Spencer will be Monday, February 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial taking place at a later date at Northlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home...
Spencer Girls Win, Boys Lose at Home Against Spirit Lake
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls and Boys Basketball Teams matched up with Spirit Lake Friday night in the Fieldhouse. The Spencer Girls would take home a 54-37 win. The Tigers held Spirit Lake to 2 first quarter points and 4 third quarter points in an impressive defensive effort. Spencer was led in scoring by both Jada Piercy and Mo McDermott who each had 18 on the evening. Fran Travis scored 15 to lead Spirit Lake. Spencer improves to 11-3 and 4-2 in the Lakes Conference while Spirit Lake is now 9-8 and 2-5 in the League.
DTI expansion gets final county support
ROCK RAPIDS—Diversified Technologies Inc. officially secured public support for its multimillion-dollar expansion project Tuesday, Jan 24. The Lyon County Board of Supervisors signed off on a contract pledging its financial support for the manufacturer’s new facility on its campus near George. DTI owns the Sudenga and Dur-A-Lift brands.
One Person Presumed Dead in Kossuth County House Fire
Burt, IA (KICD)– One person is presumed dead and another seriously hurt following a house fire early Thursday in Kossuth County. The Burt Fire Department was notified of a two story home one fire at 404 Walnut Street around 1:30 Thursday morning with additional help being called in from the Algona, Titonka and Bancroft Fire Departments along with medical, law enforcement and emergency management personnel.
Sheldon Business Damaged in Wednesday Evening Fire
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A Sheldon business was damaged Wednesday evening when a fire was found in the wall. Fire crews were called to 104 North 4th Avenue, the home of Kamies Plumbing and Heating shortly after six o’clock where a small fire and some charred wood could be seen around a chimney pipe coming out the wall.
Marjorie Perren, 90, of Spencer
Funeral services for 90-year-old Marjorie Perren of Spencer will be Tuesday, February 7th, at 1:30 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa
MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
Algona Police Officer Injured Following Dog Bite
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona police officer was hurt after being bitten by a dog while responding to a complaint earlier this week. The offcer was called to a home on North Main Street Wednesday evening in response to a report made the day prior of an aggressive dog on the property. Upon making initial contact with the occupant of the home a dog is said to have immediately exited and bit the officer through multiple layers of clothing causing four puncture wounds to the arm.
Spencer’s Tigges to Swim and Play Baseball at St. Cloud State
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Spencer’s Reid Tigges will be taking both his baseball and swimming talents to St.Cloud State in the Fall as he signed on to compete in both sports for the Huskies Thursday Morning. Tigges says that the coaches really blew him and his family away at their visit.
