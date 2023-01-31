The Detroit Pistons will finally head back home after being stuck in Dallas for several days. Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports that the Pistons preparing to leave Dallas and will fly back to Detroit, using the same plane the New Orleans Pelicans used to fly into Dallas on Thursday afternoon for their game against the Mavericks. The Pistons are expected to arrive back in Michigan on Thursday evening.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO