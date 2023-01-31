Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
Related
MLive.com
Super Bowl 57 Gatorade color prop bets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl is almost here, meaning it is time for whacky prop bets galore. One of the top prop bets is guessing...
MLive.com
Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren is top tackler in Shrine Bowl
In a game filled with NFL hopefuls, Ben VanSumeren looked right at home. The Michigan State University linebacker emerged as the leading tackler Thursday in a defensive-dominated East-West Shrine Bowl, the nation’s longest-running college football all-star game. VanSumeren led an East squad that didn’t allow a touchdown yet came...
MLive.com
Super Bowl 57 opening coin toss: Heads or tails prop bets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl is the biggest spectacle in American sports. 284 NFL games over 22 weeks culminate in one game to decide who...
MLive.com
Lions hire Dre’ Bly -- yes, that Dre’ Bly -- as cornerbacks coach
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have added yet another former player to their unique coaching staff. And this time, it’s a very familiar face. Dre’ Bly has been hired as the club’s next cornerbacks coach, effectively replacing Aubrey Pleasant, a defensive backs coach who was fired in the middle of last season. Brian Duker is expected to continue working with the safeties.
MLive.com
Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl odds & best bet: February 12th, 2023
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 is here, so now it is time to examine the Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl odds, and what better place...
MLive.com
Who stays, who goes among Red Wings’ potential UFAs at trade deadline?
Dylan Larkin is tired of seeing teammates moved at the trade deadline, weary of his team being a late-season seller, and surely fed up with being long out of the playoff chase following the All-Star break. That was clear by Larkin’s comment after a recent game about wanting to make...
MLive.com
Veteran reliever who started career with Tigers heads to Toronto
Veteran right-hander Chad Green, who started his career with the Detroit Tigers, has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Green, who turns 32 in May, underwent Tommy John surgery nine months ago and will miss at least the first part of the 2023 season. Before his injury...
MLive.com
5 potential cap casualties for Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions head into the offseason with the 13th-most cap space in the league, but there are a few opportunities to continue carving out more room. Here’s a look at five guys whose contract situations could be under review for potential cap casualties this offseason.
MLive.com
Pistons heading back to Detroit after travel issues in Dallas
The Detroit Pistons will finally head back home after being stuck in Dallas for several days. Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports that the Pistons preparing to leave Dallas and will fly back to Detroit, using the same plane the New Orleans Pelicans used to fly into Dallas on Thursday afternoon for their game against the Mavericks. The Pistons are expected to arrive back in Michigan on Thursday evening.
MLive.com
Super Bowl 57 Gronk field goal promo with FanDuel Sportsbook
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The build up to the Super Bowl is a one-of-a-kind experience for sports fans across the country. There may be a thousand different...
MLive.com
How to Watch the Premier Hockey Federation on February 3 - Whale vs. Riveters | Stream, Start Time, Preview
Premier Hockey Federation regular season action restarts this weekend, with one team trying to get closer to the top of the standings, as the Connecticut Whale travel to take on the Metropolitan Riveters. Watch the Premier Hockey Federation on ESPN+. Connecticut Whale (8-6-1) vs. Metropolitan Riveters (5-11-0) Time: 7 p.m....
MLive.com
Ivey’s hot shooting lifts Pistons over Hornets, 118-112
DETROIT -- After being stranded in Dallas since Monday, the Detroit Pistons returned home to Little Caesars Arena, and beat the Charlotte Hornets for the second time this season, 118-112. Bojan Bogdanovic and rookie Jaden Ivey were had the Pistons offense clicking throughout the game. Bogdanovic finished with 21 points,...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Filip Zadina assigned to Grand Rapids for conditioning
The Detroit Red Wings hope some games with the Grand Rapids Griffins prepares Filip Zadina to return to their lineup following the All-Star break. Zadina on Thursday was activated from injured reserve and assigned to the Griffins for conditioning. He has been out since Nov. 5 with a broken leg suffered when hit by a shot in a 3-0 victory against the New York Islanders.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Rutgers prediction: NCAAB picks for Saturday, 2/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The resumes for both Michigan State and Rutgers are pretty solid as we get closer to Selection Sunday. Per the latest Bracket Matrix...
MLive.com
Super Bowl matchup gear: Save on Chiefs, Eagles jerseys, hoodies, T-shirts
Fanatics has Superbowl matchup gear. Save on Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs T-shirts, hoodies, game day jerseys and more. Snag fitted hats, adjustable hats, plus enjoy supporting your favorite Super Bowl team with family and friends. Save on Super Bowl LVII Bound Eagles and the Chiefs sportswear. Sports fans...
MLive.com
BetMGM promo code for Ohio: Unlock $1,000 bonus on NBA, NHL + more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There truly couldn’t be a better time to be a sports bettor in Ohio. It just recently launched legal online sports betting and...
MLive.com
PointsBet promo: Use code RFPICKS14 for up to $2,000 in bonus credits
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. use this PointsBet promo code RFPICKS14 to unlock a generous welcome offer from the sportsbook worth up to $2,000 in bonus credits. All...
Comments / 0