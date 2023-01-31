Read full article on original website
UW-Parkside Chancellor Ford To Leave For New Position
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–UW-Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford has announced that she is leaving the university to take a similar position in Indiana. Ford made the announcement in a letter Thursday. She says that she has accepted a new position as Chancellor at Indiana University Southeast beginning July 1st. Chancellor Ford...
Gas Prices Dip Slightly in Kenosha and Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have fallen slightly on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is currently $3.66…down 2-cents from last week, but still 17-cents above the national average. Illinois continues to have the highest prices in the Midwest, and the 9th highest average in the country. Lake County saw a 12-cent drop over the last 7 days to $3.63. In Wisconsin, prices dipped one penny to $3.27, which is 22-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices dropped 2-cents over the last week for a current average of $3.16.
KUSD To Correct “Election Issue”
(KENOSHA, WI)–Kenosha Unified has an election issue. The district says that it improperly noticed last year’s school board election in which the third most vote getter should only have been elected to a one year term. That’s because the seat was only vacant due to the resignation of...
Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Makes Short Court Appearance
(Waukegan, IL) The suspect in the Highland Park mass shooting has made another brief court appearance. Robert Crimo III faces 21 counts of first degree murder, along with a multitude of attempted murder and aggravated battery charges stemming from the July 4th attack. During a court hearing Tuesday, both prosecutors and the defense told the judge that they continue to share thousands of pages of evidence related to the case. No new information was released. The 22-year-old remains held without bond in the Lake County Jail…another case management hearing has been set for May 9th. A trial is not expected for several more months.
Kenosha “Fiber City” Project Installation is Right on Track
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Sifi Networks is right on track when it comes to installing its new $100 million high speed internet infrastructure in Kenosha. The company is upgrading Kenosha to the state of the art internet technology free of taxpayer investment in a project expected to take approximately three years.
Update Provided in Zion High School Shooting Incident
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have provided a brief update on a shooting that took place just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The incident took place in a parking lot on Tuesday night near the conclusion of a basketball game between the Zion and Waukegan High Schools. No one was injured by gunfire, but two vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured after being inadvertently trampled by the crowd trying to avoid the situation. Officials say the suspected shooter has only been described as a black male wearing all black. An investigation into the case is ongoing, with police saying they are following up on several leads.
Kenosha Headlines: Man Allegedly Flees Police, Is Tasered; Fire Leaves Parish Office Unusable
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after police allege that he attempted to flee Tuesday. It started with a traffic stop around 4:45 PM on 50th Street just east of 22nd Avenue in Kenosha. Scanner reports indicated that the suspect fled on foot from the stop and was tasered...
County Reminds Residents of Wintertime Safety
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Division of Highways reminds residents to not deposit snow and ice from driveways onto roadways or the highway shoulders. Officials say that not only is it dangerous but it’s also illegal. Doing so could earn you a 50 dollar fine but if that...
Investigation Underway After Shots Fired at Zion-Benton High School, No Injuries
(Zion, IL) Zion Police are investigating after a shooting just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The shots fired call came in Tuesday night near the conclusion of the rivalry basketball game between Zion-Benton and Waukegan High Schools. The shots were said to be fired off in the parking lot, which was crowded because of the game. No injuries were reported, but two vehicles were damaged…and the offender, or offenders were able to flee. The motive behind the incident is currently unknown and the situation remains under investigation.
Kerkman announces creation of Kenosha County Broadband Advisory Committee
(KENOSHA, COUNTY)Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman today announced the establishment of a committee tasked with enhancing efforts to improve access to broadband internet service throughout the county, particularly in areas that are now underserved by high-speed internet providers. The Kenosha County Community Broadband Advisory Committee’s mission includes providing critical input...
WLIP Game of the Week: Burlington at Central
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–WLIP Game of the Week Thursday is Burlington at Westosha Central. It’s a rematch of the December matchup in Burlington which the Demons won 81-61. But the Falcons are on a six game win streak and haven’t lost a game since December 27th. Both Central...
