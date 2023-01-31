Read full article on original website
Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is done riding the head coaching carousel
Jonathan Gannon needs to pack his bag. For Arizona. Not Houston. Or Denver. The Broncos have decided to hire Sean Payton as their new head coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Texans are going with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new...
Joe Schoen: Giants start contract talks with 1 big-time pending free agent, but not the other
WFAN reports New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen talked to the media Wednesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. During that conversation, Schoen said “he had more talks with Saquon Barkley’s camp about a potential contract earlier this week, and the plan is to continue those talks next week.”
NFL Draft 2023: Giants trade up; Jets get QB help; Eagles overhaul secondary in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
If Giants’ Joe Schoen doesn’t fix this big issue, he’ll have a hard time winning with Daniel Jones
The Giants made a lot of progress last season — even with their long-struggling offensive line, as left tackle Andrew Thomas continued to develop into a dominant player. But the fact remains: Their pass protection, on a whole, was once again not good enough. And if general manager Joe Schoen doesn’t find a way to fix that, he’ll have a hard time achieving his stated goal of building around quarterback Daniel Jones and winning a Super Bowl with him.
Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland
Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts helps Alabama’s Nick Saban teach important lesson
Nick Saban is using Jalen Hurts as an example. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is leading his team to the Super Bowl now, but he used to be part of Alabama’s program and participated in their “Fourth Quarter” offseason strength and conditioning program. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers feeds Jets trade rumors, praises Nathaniel Hackett: Is QB the best option?
Aaron Rodgers says he’s still a couple of weeks away from deciding if he even wants to return for another season. But that did nothing to slow the rampant talk this week that the Packers are open to trading him. And Rodgers’ comments Tuesday during his weekly appearance on...
Giants need help at wide receiver | Here’s why free agency is not the answer
The Giants, despite better-than-expected contributions from the trio of Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Richie James, need help at wide receiver. Even with quarterback Daniel Jones having his best season, the Giants still finished 26th in passing yards at 185.7 per game. That was actually the fewest yards per game the Giants have thrown for in any of Jones’ four seasons with the team, which is quite remarkable when you consider that Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm combined to start six games at quarterback in 2021.
Ex-Yankees pitcher destined for Red Sox bullpen?
The former New York Yankees left-hander could be destined for the Boston Red Sox bullpen this season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Paxton spent 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was close to making his return in September before being sidetracked by a grade 2 lat strain.
Giants’ Saquon Barkley involved in Pro Bowl Games dodgeball drama
The Pro Bowl Games dodgeball match took place Thursday night, and Saquon Barkley was one of the last two standing. The New York Giants running back was the final person in for his team, but got hit by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis. However, the ball hit Barkley in the head.
Ex-Mets catcher in war of words with Cy Young contender
Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah has taken to Twitter to share his issue with MLB Network’s Anthony Recker. Here’s what happened: Recker was asked on Wednesday’s “MLB Tonight” which starter under 30 he’d want to start a franchise with. He picked Cleveland Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie, and then specifically explained why he did not pick Manoah. Per Yardbarker: “Alek Manoah, I love you, Alek. Just show me you’re willing to put a bit more time in the gym and that you’re going to be there consistently for a bit longer. I still love you.”
Eagles Super Bowl props: Jalen Hurts props, picks for A.J. Brown highlight picks for Feb. 12
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Eagles are narrow favorites over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and we have our top five Philly team, game and player...
Ex-Yankees reliever was in demand before signing with AL East rival
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. It came as no surprise earlier this week when the New York Yankees watched reliever Chad Green pack his bags. The right-hander landed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, and that’s good pay for someone who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
