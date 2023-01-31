ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is done riding the head coaching carousel

Jonathan Gannon needs to pack his bag. For Arizona. Not Houston. Or Denver. The Broncos have decided to hire Sean Payton as their new head coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Texans are going with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new...
HOUSTON, PA
NJ.com

If Giants’ Joe Schoen doesn’t fix this big issue, he’ll have a hard time winning with Daniel Jones

The Giants made a lot of progress last season — even with their long-struggling offensive line, as left tackle Andrew Thomas continued to develop into a dominant player. But the fact remains: Their pass protection, on a whole, was once again not good enough. And if general manager Joe Schoen doesn’t find a way to fix that, he’ll have a hard time achieving his stated goal of building around quarterback Daniel Jones and winning a Super Bowl with him.
NJ.com

Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland

Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Giants need help at wide receiver | Here’s why free agency is not the answer

The Giants, despite better-than-expected contributions from the trio of Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Richie James, need help at wide receiver. Even with quarterback Daniel Jones having his best season, the Giants still finished 26th in passing yards at 185.7 per game. That was actually the fewest yards per game the Giants have thrown for in any of Jones’ four seasons with the team, which is quite remarkable when you consider that Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm combined to start six games at quarterback in 2021.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher destined for Red Sox bullpen?

The former New York Yankees left-hander could be destined for the Boston Red Sox bullpen this season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Paxton spent 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was close to making his return in September before being sidetracked by a grade 2 lat strain.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Ex-Mets catcher in war of words with Cy Young contender

Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah has taken to Twitter to share his issue with MLB Network’s Anthony Recker. Here’s what happened: Recker was asked on Wednesday’s “MLB Tonight” which starter under 30 he’d want to start a franchise with. He picked Cleveland Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie, and then specifically explained why he did not pick Manoah. Per Yardbarker: “Alek Manoah, I love you, Alek. Just show me you’re willing to put a bit more time in the gym and that you’re going to be there consistently for a bit longer. I still love you.”
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy