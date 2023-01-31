The Giants, despite better-than-expected contributions from the trio of Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Richie James, need help at wide receiver. Even with quarterback Daniel Jones having his best season, the Giants still finished 26th in passing yards at 185.7 per game. That was actually the fewest yards per game the Giants have thrown for in any of Jones’ four seasons with the team, which is quite remarkable when you consider that Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm combined to start six games at quarterback in 2021.

2 DAYS AGO