Plans to convert the former Macy’s building into a school received a preliminary nod of support last night (Wednesday) from the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission. Concept plans for the new Riverside Christian School were presented to the P & Z as it requires an amendment to the current zoning of the site. City Planner Ryan Brooks says having a school attached to a mall is a little unusual – but mall traffic is changing. “We are kind of seeing this nationwide…how do we redevelop some malls.”

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO