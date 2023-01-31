Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Norman County appoints new sheriff, long time veteran of the department
ADA, Minn. (KFGO) – As an 18-year member of the Norman County Sheriff’s Office, newly appointed Sheriff Ben Fall is no stranger to the job. Fall, who was chief deputy, was named to the sheriff’s position by the county board following the death of longtime Sheriff Jeremy Thornton last month.
KNOX News Radio
GF looking at next steps after Fufeng
Grand Forks officials say they have already talked to Fufeng leaders in light of a letter by a U.S. Air Force assistant secretary urging the project be scrapped over national security concerns. City Administrator Todd Feland says the conversation was very professional and dignified – but also tough. Fufeng...
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: Grand Forks Mayor Bochenski speaks out in the aftermath of the Fufeng controversy
MINOT, N.D. — Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski said his city first asked officials at the Grand Forks Air Force Base about the potential security risks of a corn milling plant to be built by Fufeng , a Chinese company, some 16 months ago. The Air Force has finally...
KNOX News Radio
Riverside Christian School still eyeing Macy’s property.
Plans to convert the former Macy’s building into a school received a preliminary nod of support last night (Wednesday) from the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission. Concept plans for the new Riverside Christian School were presented to the P & Z as it requires an amendment to the current zoning of the site. City Planner Ryan Brooks says having a school attached to a mall is a little unusual – but mall traffic is changing. “We are kind of seeing this nationwide…how do we redevelop some malls.”
KNOX News Radio
UND President Armacost reacts to Fufeng decision
UND President Andrew Armacost has weighed in on the latest Fufeng developments. In a statement, Armacost noted that Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski had voiced concern over what he felt were inconsistencies in federal policy regarding relations with China. Armacost said he spoke with Bochenski on Tuesday, and “we both...
valleynewslive.com
East Grand Forks PD use PIT maneuver to end pursuit
EAST GRAND FORKS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks Police Department says it was informed of an impaired person at a residence in town driving a car, earlier today. Officers had been at the residence a short time before and removed the man from the property. EGFPD...
KNOX News Radio
UND’s Menne awarded Isakowitz Fellowship
Sydney Menne, a UND senior and one of the University’s most honored current students, has landed yet another prestigious fellowship. The 2023 Marshall Scholar and Rhodes Scholarship finalist from Shoreview, Minn., has been awarded the 2023 Matthew Isakowitz Fellowship. She’ll intern this summer at the space launch company Astra in Alameda, Calif.
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
Without knowing more about specific risks the Air Force fears, it's not clear why the military considers Fufeng's proposed mill a greater threat than any other Chinese presence in the area, Segal said. The region is already home to a Chinese-owned Cirrus Aircraft plant.
State funding needed for military support
Due to the growing number of military projects supporting our nuclear deterrence, leaders feel there is a gap between private and state funding.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-FEBRUARY 1, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Nicole Joanne Wukawitz, 34, of Winger, for Domestic Assault. Daniel Joseph Springer, 25, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 1/31/2023 – At 7:30 p.m., the CFD responded to the 2900 block...
kroxam.com
THE RED RIVER CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTER IN GRAND FORKS IS HOLDING A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY FOR ITS NEW LOCATION THIS FRIDAY
The Red River Children’s Advocacy Center in Grand Forks has a new location!. To celebrate our new space and bring awareness to what we do for the children and families in Grand Forks and surrounding communities, we will be having an Open House this Friday, February 3! The Open House is from 1:00-4:00 p.m., with the Ribbon Cutting taking place at 4:00 p.m.
Agriculture Online
Air Force sees national security threat in Chinese-owned corn mill
China-based Fufeng Group may be forced to abandon plans for a corn milling plant in North Dakota, with the Air Force declaring the project “a significant threat to national security.” The plant would be 12 miles from Grand Fork Air Force Base, a hub for air and space operations. Critics say the processing facility could be used to spy on Air Force activities.
valleynewslive.com
UND hockey player and broadcaster, Travis Dunn, passes away suddenly
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An award-winning broadcaster and UND hockey player has passed away suddenly on February 1, 2023. Travis Dunn played hockey at the University of North Dakota in 1979 and 1980. He was a defenseman on the National Championship team. Dunn went on to do color commentary for UND Hockey.
kroxam.com
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
KNOX News Radio
UND football adds 4 recruits
University of North Dakota head football coach Bubba Schweigert announced four additional prospective student-athletes have signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Fighting Hawks on Wednesday morning. The four additions bring the class to 32 newcomers, with 28 of those prospective student-athletes signing on Early Singing Day...
