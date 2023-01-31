ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Centric Bank President & CEO Patricia Husic Spotlighted on 2023 Power List

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfAQP_0kXPXofm00
Centric Bank President & CEO Patricia Husic.Photo byLinkedIn.

Centric Bank’s President & CEO is getting recognized for her leadership. Central Penn Business Journal spotlighted Patricia Husic on their 2023 Power List in Banking and Finance.  

This Power List is a compilation of leaders whose positions give them the opportunity to shape central PA communities and influence the quality of life in the region. 

“From accountants to bankers to wealth managers, these 29 power players are steadfast in building financial security and wellness for our fellow central Pennsylvanians,” says Husic.  

“I count myself privileged to be in their company. Founding and leading Centric Bank for the past 16 years has been the realization of a lifelong goal. Every loan approved, every business opened, and every happy customer not only contributes to a safer, growing community but has given me professional purpose. Thank you for embracing the Centric Way of Banking with open arms,” she said.  

Read more about Patricia Husic in Central Penn Business Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

For Republicans, Figuring Out Suburbs Key to Winning Elections

Pennsylvania is rated among the swing states by pundits, with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh standing as Democratic strongholds while rural Pennsylvania is almost exclusively Republican, writes Guy Ciarrocchi for Real Clear Pennsylvania. As a result, the critical battle is being waged in Philadelphia’s suburbs, which constitute around 22 percent of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Opportunity Council Works with Philadelphia Nonprofit to Fill Bensalem Food Pantry

A Bucks County organization recently made a donation to a nearby nonprofit in order to help those facing hard times. The Bucks County Opportunity Council, located at 100 Doyle Street in Doylestown, recently collaborated with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, Derstine’s, Inc., and the Share Food Program in order to collect food for those in need in the area.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy