Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
A Major AI Weiwei Exhibition Is Coming to London's Design Museum This Spring
“Ai Weiwei: Making Sense,” an exhibition exploring, for the first time, the artist’s work through the lens of design and architecture, is coming to the Design Museum in London this April. The program represents the largest U.K. solo show to be staged and curated in collaboration with Ai...
Hypebae
Veneda Carter and Luxury Eyewear Label FLATLIST Return for Round 2
FLATLIST teamed up with Danish stylist and jewelry designer Veneda Carter back in 2020 for a unique collection of eyewear and three years later, the design duo are back in action. The first drop, worn by the likes of Rosalía, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Jorja Smith and Kourtney Kardashian, saw...
Hypebae
ICON VISIONS and Mads Nørgaard's "Iconic Classic" Collection Revives 2000s Recklessness
Danish labels ICON VISIONS and Mads Nørgaard have unveiled a brand new collaboration as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Serving as the fourth installment between the two, the “Iconic Classics” unisex collection is a homage to the early aughts and rebelliousness unfastened. To deliver strong storytelling, reminiscent...
Hypebae
GCDS Taps Nicola Peltz Beckham for SS23
GCDS just released its Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, and it’s just as vibrant and whimsical as you’d expect it to be. The star of the show this season is Nicola Peltz Beckham, exuding Hollywood-esque glamor in all the right ways. Shot in Los Angeles and lensed by Zhong Lin, the campaign sees Peltz Beckham showcase some of the brand’s most enticing styles against a Gothic-inspired backdrop.
Hypebae
Maison Margiela Captures the Joy of Falling In Love with “On A Date” Fragrance
Encapsulating the golden light of a late summer evening as the scent of ripe grapes and fresh roses fill the air, “On A Date” is the latest Maison Margiela “Replica” fragrance. Created to reflect the sense of joy and excitement one feels on a date, the thrilling scent is inspired by the magnificent vineyards of Provence and is a creative exploration between the worlds of perfume and wine.
Hypebae
INTERVIEW: Jenna Ortega on Her Individual Style and Working With adidas
Jenna Ortega has become one of the most talked about people in the last year — and it’s for good reason. From starring in major films like Scream to Netflix series like You and Wednesday, Ortega and her impressive career have gone from strength to strength — and she’s only getting bigger and better.
Hypebae
Cecilie Bahnsen Breathes Life Into Leftover Fabrics in Patchwork Encore Collection
Just a month ahead of her upcoming runway presentation at Paris Fashion Week, Cecilie Bahnsen has launched a new installment of her ongoing Encore collection, which uses materials upcycled from previous seasons. Initially launched in 2020, the Encore project is one that is dear to Bahnsen, adding to the sustainably-minded...
Hypebae
Luxury at Home With Kvadrat and Raf Simons' Second Lifestyle Collaboration
Unwinding at home doesn’t require much, but doing so in the latest Raf Simons and Kvadrat’s home accessories collaboration might make one feel a sense of impenitent glamour. Dubbed “Collection 2,” the release continues the successful launch of Shaker System by the two imprints last year.
Hypebae
What Jimin of BTS Wore for Dior's FW23 Menswear Show
BTS member Jimin was one of the most highly-anticipated guests at Dior‘s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show this season. As a result, the K-pop star gave fans a little look inside the preparations behind his attendance at the show, starting with the decisions behind his outfit. Initially seen wearing white printed jeans with an oversized sweater vest, Jimin opted for an almost full monochrome look, wearing a grey blazer and trousers, paired with grey boots and a brown turtleneck.
Hypebae
BLACKPINK's Oreo Collaboration Is Finally Here
BLACKPINK first teased its collaboration with Oreo in December last year and at long last, the final result has officially landed. Rolling out in seven Asian markets including Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea, the collaboration sees the BLACKPINK members launching two exclusive versions of the cult-loved biscuit. First up, is the black oreo, reimagined with a strawberry filling, followed by a pink oreo with a dark chocolate filling.
Comments / 0