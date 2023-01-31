GCDS just released its Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, and it’s just as vibrant and whimsical as you’d expect it to be. The star of the show this season is Nicola Peltz Beckham, exuding Hollywood-esque glamor in all the right ways. Shot in Los Angeles and lensed by Zhong Lin, the campaign sees Peltz Beckham showcase some of the brand’s most enticing styles against a Gothic-inspired backdrop.

2 DAYS AGO