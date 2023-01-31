ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

MLive.com

Michigan State’s Tyson Walker brings aggressive mindset in second trip home to MSG

EAST LANSING – Nearly 15 months ago, Tyson Walker made his debut as a high-major player on the biggest stage possible. After transferring to Michigan State from Northeastern ahead of the 2021-22 season, Walker’s debut was a Champions Classic game against Kansas at Madison Square Garden, the iconic venue near his hometown of Westbury, N.Y. on Long Island.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. Rutgers prediction: NCAAB picks for Saturday, 2/4

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The resumes for both Michigan State and Rutgers are pretty solid as we get closer to Selection Sunday. Per the latest Bracket Matrix...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan adding FCS position coach as offensive analyst, per report

Michigan is reportedly bringing in an FCS position coach to be an analyst on Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga is leaving Youngstown State to be an offensive analyst for the Wolverines, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Sinagoga leaves Youngstown State after 3 seasons with the program. Sinagoga coached Youngstown State wide receivers for 2 seasons before becoming the team’s quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Here are the boys basketball teams trending in the right direction in the Jackson area

JACKSON – There is a change at the top of the latest boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area. Hard as it may be to knock a team out of its perch at No. 1 when it is still unbeaten, Napoleon does just that this week falling to No. 2. This is not a knock on the Pirates, nor is it a commentary on their three-point win over Hanover-Horton on Monday, which if anything says more about where Hanover-Horton is than about where Napoleon is.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings

With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
NOVI, MI
MLive.com

Contract details released for new Michigan State DL coach Diron Reynolds

Michigan State’s new defensive line coach will make more money than its last one but signed a shorter contract. Diron Reynolds signed a one-year deal with a salary of $500,000, according to a contract provided by the university via a Freedom of Information Act request. He was officially named the program’s new defensive line coach on Jan. 25 and his contract runs through March 31, 2024.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 3

ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Bloomfield Christian at Saline Washtenaw Christian. Dearborn Divine Child at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard. Milan at Carleton Airport. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Ann Arbor Greenhills. South Lyon East...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Who’s trending up in girls basketball in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- With conference races edging towards a conclusion and the survive-and-advance grind of district play looming on the horizon, let’s take a look at how girls basketball teams are faring in the Jackson area with the latest edition of who is trending up, and the power rankings. We...
JACKSON, MI
CBS Detroit

Spectators run onto court, spark fight at Ypsilanti high school basketball game

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - School officials shared details about a brawl that broke out at a junior varsity basketball game at Ypsilanti Community High School Tuesday night. The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when two unknown spectators ran onto the court and tried to assault a Ypsilanti high school player, according to Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlos Lopez.School officials, coaches and staff quickly worked to remove the spectators and players from the gym.The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office then arrived to assist. No one was arrested.Due to the incident, school officials decided to cancel the...
YPSILANTI, MI

