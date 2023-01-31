Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Emoni Bates has another big scoring night in EMU’s OT thriller with Ball State
Emoni Bates had another hot scoring night for Eastern Michigan men’s basketball team on Friday night. The Ypsilanti native scored a game-high 35 points, though in defeat as the Eagles saw their two-game win streak end, 91-90, to Ball State in overtime. Bates notched his fourth 30-point game of...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Tyson Walker brings aggressive mindset in second trip home to MSG
EAST LANSING – Nearly 15 months ago, Tyson Walker made his debut as a high-major player on the biggest stage possible. After transferring to Michigan State from Northeastern ahead of the 2021-22 season, Walker’s debut was a Champions Classic game against Kansas at Madison Square Garden, the iconic venue near his hometown of Westbury, N.Y. on Long Island.
MLive.com
Pioneer swimmer cruises to Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week award
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Pioneer continues to be the top team in Division 1 in boys swimming and it’s because of swimmers like Chris Leuciuc. The junior swimmer knows all about winning state championships as he’s been a part of the Pioneers’ back-to-back titles and is poised to help them compete for a third straight this year.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Rutgers prediction: NCAAB picks for Saturday, 2/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The resumes for both Michigan State and Rutgers are pretty solid as we get closer to Selection Sunday. Per the latest Bracket Matrix...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adding FCS position coach as offensive analyst, per report
Michigan is reportedly bringing in an FCS position coach to be an analyst on Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga is leaving Youngstown State to be an offensive analyst for the Wolverines, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Sinagoga leaves Youngstown State after 3 seasons with the program. Sinagoga coached Youngstown State wide receivers for 2 seasons before becoming the team’s quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator in 2022.
MLive.com
Here are the boys basketball teams trending in the right direction in the Jackson area
JACKSON – There is a change at the top of the latest boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area. Hard as it may be to knock a team out of its perch at No. 1 when it is still unbeaten, Napoleon does just that this week falling to No. 2. This is not a knock on the Pirates, nor is it a commentary on their three-point win over Hanover-Horton on Monday, which if anything says more about where Hanover-Horton is than about where Napoleon is.
MLive.com
Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings
With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
MLive.com
Contract details released for new Michigan State DL coach Diron Reynolds
Michigan State’s new defensive line coach will make more money than its last one but signed a shorter contract. Diron Reynolds signed a one-year deal with a salary of $500,000, according to a contract provided by the university via a Freedom of Information Act request. He was officially named the program’s new defensive line coach on Jan. 25 and his contract runs through March 31, 2024.
MLive.com
Michigan State football’s new recruits, transfers adjusting quickly in offseason
EAST LANSING – Following a Wednesday morning workout, Jordan Hall had an icebreaker speech to prepare for in the afternoon. Before that communications class, the four-star linebacker from national powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida spent nearly a half hour speaking with the media. Those are among the responsibilities Hall...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 3
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Bloomfield Christian at Saline Washtenaw Christian. Dearborn Divine Child at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard. Milan at Carleton Airport. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Ann Arbor Greenhills. South Lyon East...
MLive.com
New No. 1 headlines Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 2
ANN ARBOR – There’s a new top team in the Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings after a rollercoaster night on Tuesday. Ann Arbor Huron and Chelsea each suffered losses on the road paving the way for movement in the latest Top 10 rankings.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Chelsea girls make history, FGR girls keep rolling
Chelsea’s girls basketball team has shown all season it can put the ball in the basket, but the Bulldogs took it to another level on Tuesday. Chelsea rolled to an 89-28 win, which was a school record for points scored in a single game.
Michigan Flips Versatile Defensive Lineman Away From Stanford
Another targeted prospect, another flip, commitment and signing for Michigan.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area hockey statistic leaders heading into final month of regular season
ANN ARBOR – There have been countless standout performances from Ann Arbor-area hockey players as the final month of the regular season has arrived. See who the statistical leaders are heading into February below. Stats are based on information from the Michigan High School Hockey Hub website.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Hanover-Horton rallies, beats Reading
A 14-point fourth quarter helped Hanover-Horton rally to beat Reading 54-50 on Tuesday. The Comets trailed 44-40 heading into the final eight minutes before coming back for the win.
MLive.com
Who’s trending up in girls basketball in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- With conference races edging towards a conclusion and the survive-and-advance grind of district play looming on the horizon, let’s take a look at how girls basketball teams are faring in the Jackson area with the latest edition of who is trending up, and the power rankings. We...
Spectators run onto court, spark fight at Ypsilanti high school basketball game
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - School officials shared details about a brawl that broke out at a junior varsity basketball game at Ypsilanti Community High School Tuesday night. The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when two unknown spectators ran onto the court and tried to assault a Ypsilanti high school player, according to Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlos Lopez.School officials, coaches and staff quickly worked to remove the spectators and players from the gym.The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office then arrived to assist. No one was arrested.Due to the incident, school officials decided to cancel the...
Detroit student on life support after collapsing during basketball game
A Northwestern High School student is fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game.
MLive.com
Detroit high school basketball player suffers cardiac arrest during game, put on life support
A frightening moment occurred during a high school basketball game in Detroit Tuesday night as the game was suspended when a player suffered cardiac arrest and had to be rushed to the hospital. According to various reports, Detroit Northwestern senior Cartier Woods collapsed in the middle of a home basketball...
MLive.com
Strong defense from the start lifts Stockbridge girls over Lakewood
LAKE ODESSA – Strong defense from the start lifted the Stockbridge girls basketball team to a 47-29 win over Lakewood on Thursday. The Panthers forced 23 turnovers in the first half alone and held the Vikings to one point in the first quarter and six in the first half.
