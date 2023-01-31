Read full article on original website
KIRK D. SMITH
Kirk D. Smith, 61, a native of Patterson and resident of Houston, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at HCA Houston NW Hospital. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at FallBrook Church, 12512 Walters Road, Houston. He is survived by four brothers, Leslie Smith of Salinas, California, Brian Smith...
HENRY “JOHNNY” TABOR
Memorial services were held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home for Henry “Johnny” John Tabor, 71, who passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by family. Fr. Christopher Cambre officiated at the services. Inurnment was held at...
PAUL ZACHARY COOK
Paul Zachary Cook, age 69, of Morgan City, LA passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. He was born on March 27, 1953 to the late Allison and Isabelle Martin Cook in Morgan City, LA. Family and friends of Paul are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Saturday, January...
LINDA (BOO) BOUDREAUX DUPRE
Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born March 25, 1949, in Morgan City, the daughter of Byrnes McClellan Boudreaux Sr. and June Deborde Boudreaux. She will be sadly missed...
AGNES LEWIS
Agnes Lewis, 85, a native of Weeks Island, La. and native of Jeanerette, La. passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her residence. Visitation was held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church, 510 Hubertville Road, Jeanerette. Burial will be held in the Beau Pre Memorial Cemetery in Jeanerette, La.
Morgan City High's Sons signs with John Melvin
A couple of weeks after the fact, Madison Sons still feels good about her choice. Sons, a senior at Morgan City High, signed a letter of intent Jan. 20 to attend and play softball for John Melvin University in Crowley. Sons signed with a team that had yet to play...
UPDATED WITH STORY: Berwick High's Milton, Bella sign college letters
BERWICK — In the backfield, the infield and the outfield, Jayden Milton and Cru Bella have been key players in Berwick High’s state championship runs in 2022. Now they’re taking their game to the next level. At a signing ceremony Wednesday at Berwick High, Bella signed a...
Patterson's Jennings signs with Mississippi College
Patterson High's Josiah Jennings signed a letter of intent Friday to attend and play football for Mississippi College next year. Jennings was a running back-tight end-linebacker during the Lumberjacks' 8-5 run to the state Non-Select Division III quarterfinals last fall. Mississippi College competes in NCAA Division II's Gulf South Conference.
Hanson announces Students of the Year
Hanson Memorial High School has awarded Nathan Adams Twelfth Grade Student of the Year and Mia-Paige Cunningham as Eighth Grade Student of the Year. Adams is highly involved on campus and maintains a 4.0 GPA. He is Student Body President, a member of the Drama Club, a 2022 All-Academic Football and Cross-Country athlete and Quiz Bowl Captain. He strives to be a Christ-centered individual in all that he takes on. Cunningham strives to excel both academically and in service. She currently serves the Louisiana State Junior Beta Organization as vice president. She likes to dream big and is working hard to attain her goals. Both students will move on to the next round of selections, combining schools from across the Diocese of Lafayette.
Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Softball Star Melissa Mayeux Named Lafayette Christian Academy Varsity Softball Coach
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Last season, Melissa Mayeux starred for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team, earning Player of the Year honors in the Sun Belt Conference. She even went on to play professionally during the Summer of 2022 for the Smash It Sports Vipers in the Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league, a team that was coached by UL's current coach, Gerry Glasco.
Outgoing Galatea royalty
Queen and King of Galatea LIII Mrs. George Jeffrey Beattie and Lee Dragna will be outgoing royalty as the women’s mystic Krewe of Galatea presents its tableau at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Viewing is by invitation only. Galatea will present its parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 in Morgan City.
Southern announces 2023 football schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
Galatea's next up on Mardi Gras schedule
Three area Mardi Gras balls have come and gone, now the women’s Krewe of Galatea is on tap to take the stage. Four more balls will follow leading up to Fat Tuesday which is Feb. 21. Seven area Mardi Gras parades will be held in the Tri-City area beginning...
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
Report says college sports programs are losing money
Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
Dorsonville named bishop for Houma-Thibodaux Diocese
The Rev. Mario E. Dorsonville, who most recently served as auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Washington, has been named by Pope Francis to be bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The announcement came at a Wednesday morning press conference in Houma. Dorsonville succeeds Bishop Shelton Fabre, who...
Artist Round Up tentatively rescheduled for Feb. 6
The Artist Round Up scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Lamp Lighter Coffeehouse & Bistro in Franklin will be rescheduled after it was postponed because of the severe weather event that rolled through Acadiana that day. City of Franklin Main Street Director Ed “Tiger” Verdin said the event has...
'His last ride': A Youngsville family, a tragic death, and the brotherhood of truckers
Escorted by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies, the procession of 18-wheelers slowly made its way down Pinhook Road on Saturday afternoon. There were more than 25 of them, and as they turned onto University Avenue, all traffic stopped, cars pulled over and bystanders watched in silence. When the procession passed TA...
Arrests on weapon, heroin, cocaine charges reported
Morgan City police reported arrests on weapon and heroin charges, and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office booked a suspect on cocaine charges. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 112 calls for service over the last 48-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
