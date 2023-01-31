Read full article on original website
Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%
(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 3rd
AEHR - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and sells systems which are designed to reduce the cost of testing DRAMs and other memory devices, perform reliability screening or burn-in of complex logic and memory devices, and enable IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of bare die, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 1st
BWAY - Free Report) is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company's proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.81% downward over the last 60 days.
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock?
GOOD - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
5 Dental Supplies Stocks to Buy Amid Recovering Prospects
The COVID-19 pandemic — an unprecedented biological crisis — altered the nature and dynamics of the healthcare industry. The Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry bore the brunt of the closure of dental practices and lower patient visits due to the risk of exposure to the virus. However, the dental market has experienced substantial recovery, primarily owing to the easing of prior restrictions and mass vaccinations. Apart from this, rising dependence on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, teledentistry, and an increase in the number of patient visits are likely to help the industry thrive in the near term. Going by Market Research Future data available on GlobeNewswire, the global dental industry is expected to reach $60.37 billion by 2023, seeing a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.
Should Value Investors Buy American International Group (AIG) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Landstar System (LSTR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y
LSTR - Free Report) reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 and fell 13% year over year. The reported figure met the lower end of the guided range of $2.60-$2.70.
Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings Top on U.S. Commercial Unit, Dividend Up
CI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.96 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and our estimate of $4.84 per share. The bottom line advanced 4% year over year. Adjusted revenues inched up 0.1% year over year to $45,743 million, thanks to better...
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) This Year?
DLNG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. Dynagas LNG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 136 individual stocks and...
Heartland Financial (HTLF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Small-Cap Value ETF (VIOV) Hits New 52-Week High
VIOV - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of VIOV are up approximately 29.7% from their 52-week low of $142.14/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
Why Travelers (TRV) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
BYD - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 5.4% during the after-hours trading session on Feb 2.
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) This Year?
ARLP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and...
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Boost Portfolio Return
ARCH - Free Report) , International Game Technology (. LNTH - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Bear of the Day: Camping World (CWH)
CWH - Free Report) is a major provider of equipment and services for the recreational vehicle, or RV, market. The company saw terrific sales growth to $6.9 billion in 2021 after mom & dad "hit the road" during the pandemic shutdown. In 2022, sales leveled off with growth to just...
4 ETFs to Fall for This February
February is not known for good stock returns. A consensus carried out from 1950 to 2022 shows that February ended up offering positive stock returns in 41 years and negative returns in 32 years, per moneychimp.com, with an average negative return of 0.14%. Global economies and corporates will leave no...
Amazon's (AMZN) Q4 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Sales Beat Estimates
AMZN - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 0.03 cents per share, declining 97.8% year over year. AMZN’s net income, totaling $0.3 billion, is inclusive of a pre-tax valuation loss of $2.3 billion in the non-operating income associated with its investment in Rivian Automotive. The adjusted bottom line...
