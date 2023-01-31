LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For three consecutive nights, beginning on February 10, the public is invited to campus to help us celebrate our 100th birthday. Beginning at dusk, a 3D projection will be cast upon the façade of the iconic Texas Tech University Administration Building. The program will tell a short story of Texas Tech and will feature memorable imagery, video, and graphics. You will not want to miss this spectacular presentation, so bring your entire family to campus and help us celebrate Texas Tech’s birthday.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO