3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
Portions of Nashville and Memphis Avenues to be closed Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Nashville and Memphis Avenues, from 23rd to 24th Streets, will be temporarily closed on Saturday, February 4, 2023, for the City of Lubbock Water Department to do some work on a main line in that area. Please drive with caution and be prepared to slow...
Good Day Good Dog: Oreo!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. Oreo was found as a 6-week-old baby wondering the streets of Post. He is an active guy and loves to play. He is learning to walk on a leash but he can be a little hard headed so he needs a patient family. Oreo...
5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
Olton ISD remains closed as district investigates report of ‘harmful substance’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD originally dismissed classes early on Feb. 1 due to a suspected gas leak. Now, two days later, the district says school is canceled as they investigate what they are calling a “harmful substance.”. The social media announcement came after three students and one...
Shopping for love: Icy roads reroute wedding to South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather caused all sorts of disruptions across the South Plains on Wednesday, including at the Lubbock County Courthouse. Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Susan Rowley said she tried to head back to work after lunch, but the roads were too slick. “I was skidding...
Texas Country Reporter featuring Lubbock staple Orlando’s this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Country Reporter is highlighting Lubbock staple Orlando’s and its Tex-Italian dishes on this week’s episode. Orlando’s is the oldest full-service restaurant in Lubbock, with 58 years of rich history. David Cea, who grew up sleeping on makeshift beds in the restaurant while his parents worked, is now one of the co-owners.
South Plains weekend warm up
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The warming trend which began yesterday will continue through the weekend. Temperatures eventually will peak about 15 degrees above average for early February. With a shift in the weather pattern, building high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and a westerly component to the wind. This...
LFR battling structure fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 4000 block of East 2nd Place, just outside of East Loop 289. LFR received the call at 3:36 p.m. after multiple reports were called in about visible smoke issuing from a home.
Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May was tried in the 364th District Court, with William R Eichman II as the presiding judge. May, of Midland, was accused...
Celebrate Texas Tech Founders Day: Centennial Illumination Feb. 10-12
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For three consecutive nights, beginning on February 10, the public is invited to campus to help us celebrate our 100th birthday. Beginning at dusk, a 3D projection will be cast upon the façade of the iconic Texas Tech University Administration Building. The program will tell a short story of Texas Tech and will feature memorable imagery, video, and graphics. You will not want to miss this spectacular presentation, so bring your entire family to campus and help us celebrate Texas Tech’s birthday.
DPS: 7 people involved in east Lubbock Co. crash, some seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS troopers are investigating a rollover east of Lubbock involving seven people. The crash occurred on FM 40 near FM 400 around 1:30 p.m., according to DPS officials. The vehicle, which was carrying seven people, lost control and flipped. The occupants of the vehicle were left...
13 displaced after house fire in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 11 adults and two children are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock Thursday night. Just before 9:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a single story multi-residential structure near 3rd and Ave. T. Crews arrived to find the structure with heavy flames showing at the back of the house. A small wood shed engulfed in flames spread to the main residence, according to LFR.
Wolfforth working to empower residents with new city charter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wolfforth city council is taking the first steps to creating a new city charter. Wolfforth’s City Manager Randy Criswell says it’s the first step in empowering its residents. “It’s time for Wolfforth to reflect on who we want to be,” Criswell said. “The...
Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
Lubbock police searching for missing woman, last seen Tuesday
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Rosa Irma Sandoval. Sandoval was last seen on Tuesday, January 31st walking in the 3800 block of 29th Street around 4:30 p.m.. Sandoval, who is 5′8″...
Teen charged in shooting near East 27th & Teak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
Law enforcement urging drivers to slow down on icy roads
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy road conditions have been the cause of many crashes in the area over the last few days. Responding law enforcement officers are urging drivers to slow down and be aware of the conditions. Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS says, “A lot of the accidents have...
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 2
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from across the South Plains. Estacado 2 Lake View 0 (forfeit)
Willie McCool’s father reflects on son’s legacy, importance of education
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dozens of West Texas veterans joined Coronado High School students at the Willie McCool Memorial Friday morning, reflecting on the lives of two area astronauts: Rick Husband of Amarillo and Willie McCool of Lubbock. “We just hope that America will continue to realize the value of...
