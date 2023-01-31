Read full article on original website
NDUS board finalists released
A total of seven people have applied for two openings on the North Dakota Board of Higher Education. Dr. Mevan Wijetunga – a cardiologist with Altru – is hoping to become one of eight voting members on the board. The terms of incumbents Tim Mihalick and Nick Hacker...
Cramer says right person authored Air Force letter
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer says the right person authored the Air Force letter that was critical of the Fufeng project in Grand Forks says a lot. Cramer says the reason Andrew Hunter – the assistant secretary for acquisition, technology and logistics – penned the draft is testimony to the future of the GFAFB. “The most important person in the Air Force for Grand Forks right now is exactly that person because acquisition and technology screams Grand Forks Air Force Base.”
Burgum signs bill providing $68M line of credit for career academies
Gov. Doug Burgum today signed his first bill of the 2023 legislative session, providing a $68 million line of credit to help finance the construction of 13 planned career academies across the state where students can pursue high-demand careers in the trades, health care, technology and other sectors to help meet workforce needs. In his State of the State address on Jan. 3, Burgum called for this to be one of the first bills to reach his desk this session, and he expressed his gratitude for the decisive action by the 68th Legislative Assembly that ensures career academy construction can begin this spring.
MN moves toward 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040
Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under a bill speeding through the Legislature. The bill was slated for a final vote on the Senate floor Thursday night after passing the House 70-60 last week. It’s a top priority for Democrats, who control both chambers, and for Gov. Tim Walz. Republican critics have dubbed it a “blackout bill.” They say it will undermine the reliability of Minnesota’s power grid — especially on the coldest winter nights and hottest summer days — in addition to forcing consumers to pay higher energy costs.
Mohanty named ND Chief Information Officer
Gov. Doug Burgum today (Wed) announced the appointment of Kuldip Mohanty to lead the North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) department as the state’s next chief information officer, effective Feb. 23. Mohanty has nearly 30 years of private sector experience in IT. Since 2020, he has served as CIO of...
