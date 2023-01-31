ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago

A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.

Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, as previously reported by Daily Voice .

Officers provided first aid until paramedics could rush the victim to Baystate Medical Center, but doctors were not able to save her life, Public Information Officer for Springfield Police Ryan Walsh wrote on Twitter . The woman's name was not released.

Marin-Viera turned herself into police on Monday afternoon, Springfield Police report. The stabbing remains under investigation.

