Tia Mowry Blossoms in 3D Flower Minidress & PVC Pumps on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
Tia Mowry looked pretty in pink while appearing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Jan. 31.

The “Sister, Sister” star sat down with Hudson to chat about her new haircare line, “4U by Tia,” getting her start as a performer in a dance group called “Fancy Prancy Dancers” while her parents were in the army, and being chased through Times Square in New York City with her sister Tamera Mowry amid their childhood stardom.

Mowry made a vibrant appearance on the morning talk show. For the interview, the television personality wore a pink minidress. The garment had puffy shoulder pads, a plunging neckline with 3D floral accents at the center and ruffled detailing throughout.

To amp up her look, the cookbook author accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, a choker necklace and midi rings. Mowry parted her curly tresses on the side and went with shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Family Reunion” actress tied her outfit together with a pair of PVC pumps. The silhouette had a triangular pointed toe, clear uppers, a nude outsole and a thin stiletto heel.

PVC heels re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical . The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years

Footwear News

Footwear News

