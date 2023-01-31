Read full article on original website
Shaq Gets Stopped by Houston Cops and Turns the Traffic Stop into a Hilarious Intro For ‘NBA on TNT’
Only Shaquille O’Neal could turn a traffic stop into a hilarious publicity opportunity. The NBA Hall-of-Famer was in Houston looking for some real estate and was driving a little too fast, KENS 5 reports. That’s when Officer Miles of the Houston Police Department pulled Shaq over for speeding.
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
“LeBron ain’t gonna run up and fight nobody for you. Keep that in mind” - Stephen Jackson warns Shannon Sharpe about his relationship with LeBron James
James said that he’s got Sharpe’s back just as much as the analyst has his but Jackson doesn't believe this is the case.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals How Wilt Chamberlain Felt When He Broke His All-Time Record: "I Don't Feel That Way Toward LeBron."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explains the differences between his feelings about LeBron James breaking his scoring record and the time he broke Wilt Chamberlain's.
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To The Los Angeles Lakers
This trade would send Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Shannon Sharpe Has Convinced Skip Bayless LeBron Will Break Kareem's Scoring Record With a Skyhook
LeBron James skyhook? Why not!
"He's lived up to all the hype and brought his boys along" - Charles Barkley on why LeBron James is "the greatest sports story of all time”
According to Charles Barkley, no one in the history of sports has done it better than LeBron James.
Reggie Miller defended Dillon Brooks’ cheap shot on Donovan Mitchell and NBA fans were furious
It is a day that ends with the letter “Y” which means once again, Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks did something indefensible. Brooks, who was suspended for his cheap shot on Gary Payton II during the NBA’s postseason last year, has now managed to make himself an enemy of several franchises around the league.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality after loss to Nuggets
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the reigning NBA champs, but they’re no longer seen as the favorites to come out of the West this season. As things stand a week before the NBA trade deadline, that title belongs to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets who sit comfortably atop the conference standings.
Tristan Thompson Said He Texted Kyrie Irving About Reuniting On the Lakers
Tristan Thompson suggested the Lakers should add him and Kyrie Irving while on ESPN.
Charles Barkley Reveals His Top 10 Player Of All Time List: LeBron James Is Not In The Top 5
Charles Barkley reveals his top 10 players of all time with some surprising names.
“Hey, thank you for leaving me off your Mount Rushmore. I’m glad you did.” - That time when Bill Russell clapped back at LeBron James
Celtics legend Bills Russell once reminded LeBron James what made him one of the greatest basketball players when LeBron left him out from his NBA Mount Rushmore
Warriors Fans Call Out Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green: "The Big 3 Don’t Look Hungry This Year."
Warriors fans are unhappy with the performances of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this season.
Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blockbuster Mock Trade: Lakers Land Zach LaVine And Lonzo Ball
This deal would send Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Jamal Crawford Questions Why James Harden In Houston Never Got The Love Luka Doncic Is Getting Now
Jamal Crawford questioned why James Harden, when he was in Houston, never got the love that Luka Doncic is getting right now.
