Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Second hour: How to help SNAP recipients after emergency benefits end. Recession 101: how do we know if we're in a recession? As some economists told NBC News this week, there's never been an aggressive fight against inflation that didn't lead to an economic downturn. But what defines a recession, and what can we do about it? How long is it likely to last, and how does it impact individual Americans? Our guest is a dynamic communicator who has been talking to the community about this in various settings, and joins us to answer these questions and more. Our guest:
Bitter cold weather generates additional help for homeless individuals
Area agencies that help homeless individuals are getting ready to provide some additional assistance in the next day or so. That’s because of bitterly cold winter weather that will arrive overnight and going into Friday and part of Saturday. There is a Wind Chill Advisory from 4 a.m. Friday...
Teen Empowerment representatives on their plans for 2023
Leaders, staff, and alumni at Teen Empowerment have their sights set on a new capital project that they say will transform their work and its impact in the community. The non-profit hires city youth as organizers to work in the neighborhoods where they live. Its plans include opening a new youth center and headquarters later this year, thanks, in part, to a large gift from a philanthropist. The gift comes at a time of divestment and an increase in violence in Rochester neighborhoods.
United Way celebrates nearly $36 million campaign; focusing now on 2023
The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes is celebrating what they were able to do with last year’s campaign, while also launching the fundraising effort for 2023. Jaime Saunders, who is president and CEO of the nonprofit that now covers six counties, said that as government...
How to help SNAP recipients after emergency benefits end
Emergency SNAP benefits, which have been offered since the start of the pandemic in 2020, are ending this month. As Foodlink explains, these temporary benefits have provided an extra payment each month, ensuring all SNAP households received at least the maximum monthly benefit. Next month, only regular SNAP benefits will go out.
SNAP benefits stolen recently for multiple people in Niagara County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul put reimbursements in her proposed budget for people who have had their SNAP benefits compromised.
Rochester Museum & Science Center is recruiting ambassadors for total eclipse outreach, and more
The Rochester Museum & Science Center is recruiting ambassadors to get the word out about next year’s total eclipse. Local town supervisors are concerned about Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing initiative. And a recent graduate of the Rochester City School District says he plans to run for elected office this year.
Parents: 5-year-old left outside RCSD School No. 15
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents of a five-year-old student at RCSD School 15 are asking for dismissal procedures to be revised, after they say their child was left to wander by himself outside. John Schmidt tells News 8 he pulled up to the school Wednesday and couldn’t find his son right away. After a brief […]
Minister Franklin Florence, local civil rights icon, dies
Longtime Rochester pastor, community organizer and civil rights icon Minister Franklin Florence has died. Florence passed away Wednesday morning. He was 89. He was known as authentic, unwavering in his principles, never one to measure or adjust his words to pacify the room he was in at the time. "He...
Ukrainian orchestra plays Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre
For the second time in less than a year, Eastman Theatre on Tuesday night hosted a concert to support Ukraine during the war with Russia. It was in March 2022 that the first benefit concert was held, that one with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra playing in Kodak Hall just weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine had begun.
Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses
Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
Franklin High School security officer announces bid for Rochester city school board race
A school security officer at the Rochester City School District is running for office this year.
Frigid temperatures for Friday into Saturday morning, with some lake snow
Friday into early Saturday will see the coldest blast of winter, at least temperature-wise, that we’ve seen so far this season. The National Weather Service has Winter Weather and Wind Chill advisories for parts of our area including Monroe County from early Friday morning into early Saturday morning. The...
‘We have no other option:’ NYS hears first round of complaints from NYSEG customers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – NYSEG customers got the chance to bring their complaints to the New York State Department of Public Services on Tuesday, in the first of five forums regarding late bills, overpriced electricity, and bad customer service. Starting at 1:00 p.m. on January 31, 2023, the DPS heard three-minute complaints from NYSEG and […]
Juveniles arrested for fast food robberies across Monroe County
Gates, N.Y. — Three juveniles have been arrested for a string of robberies from fast food restaurants in Monroe County last week. 13WHAM has learned that the same teens accused of robbing Taco Bell locations in Rochester and Gates last Thursday, along with a Wendy's in Gates, also allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Penfield.
Ontario County man issued appearance ticket for stealing truck
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Cody P. Betts, 35 of Gorham, NY was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny for stealing a truck from Mott Road in the Town of Seneca on November 2. That vehicle was recovered in Rochester. Betts is scheduled to appear in the Seneca Town Court...
Closing arguments in Brighton Whole Foods lawsuit begin Tuesday
Dan Daniele of the Daniele Family Company expects the Whole Foods location and the rest of the plaza's tenants to open early this year.
Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A former employee at a business in Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to stealing $66,298 from their employer. 28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga admitted to stealing cash from their employer on seventeen separate occasions between April 20, 2022 and August 18, 2022. “The defendant, while working as a manager of a store in the Town of Cheektowaga, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The defendant stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags over the course of four months. The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected The post Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rochester resident arrested for vehicle theft, fleeing from police
33-year-old Rochester resident Lawrence H. Bryan has been arrested on multiple felony charges following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office into an October 2022 incident.
RPD investigates woman’s ‘suspicious’ death on Myrtle St.
According to RPD, police found the woman dead on scene. The age of the victim is unknown at this time.
