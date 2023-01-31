ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 2, 2023

Second hour: How to help SNAP recipients after emergency benefits end. Recession 101: how do we know if we're in a recession? As some economists told NBC News this week, there's never been an aggressive fight against inflation that didn't lead to an economic downturn. But what defines a recession, and what can we do about it? How long is it likely to last, and how does it impact individual Americans? Our guest is a dynamic communicator who has been talking to the community about this in various settings, and joins us to answer these questions and more. Our guest:
Bitter cold weather generates additional help for homeless individuals

Area agencies that help homeless individuals are getting ready to provide some additional assistance in the next day or so. That’s because of bitterly cold winter weather that will arrive overnight and going into Friday and part of Saturday. There is a Wind Chill Advisory from 4 a.m. Friday...
Teen Empowerment representatives on their plans for 2023

Leaders, staff, and alumni at Teen Empowerment have their sights set on a new capital project that they say will transform their work and its impact in the community. The non-profit hires city youth as organizers to work in the neighborhoods where they live. Its plans include opening a new youth center and headquarters later this year, thanks, in part, to a large gift from a philanthropist. The gift comes at a time of divestment and an increase in violence in Rochester neighborhoods.
How to help SNAP recipients after emergency benefits end

Emergency SNAP benefits, which have been offered since the start of the pandemic in 2020, are ending this month. As Foodlink explains, these temporary benefits have provided an extra payment each month, ensuring all SNAP households received at least the maximum monthly benefit. Next month, only regular SNAP benefits will go out.
Parents: 5-year-old left outside RCSD School No. 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents of a five-year-old student at RCSD School 15 are asking for dismissal procedures to be revised, after they say their child was left to wander by himself outside. John Schmidt tells News 8 he pulled up to the school Wednesday and couldn’t find his son right away. After a brief […]
Minister Franklin Florence, local civil rights icon, dies

Longtime Rochester pastor, community organizer and civil rights icon Minister Franklin Florence has died. Florence passed away Wednesday morning. He was 89. He was known as authentic, unwavering in his principles, never one to measure or adjust his words to pacify the room he was in at the time. "He...
Ukrainian orchestra plays Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre

For the second time in less than a year, Eastman Theatre on Tuesday night hosted a concert to support Ukraine during the war with Russia. It was in March 2022 that the first benefit concert was held, that one with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra playing in Kodak Hall just weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine had begun.
Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses

Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
Juveniles arrested for fast food robberies across Monroe County

Gates, N.Y. — Three juveniles have been arrested for a string of robberies from fast food restaurants in Monroe County last week. 13WHAM has learned that the same teens accused of robbing Taco Bell locations in Rochester and Gates last Thursday, along with a Wendy's in Gates, also allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Penfield.
Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A former employee at a business in Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to stealing $66,298 from their employer.  28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga admitted to stealing cash from their employer on seventeen separate occasions between April 20, 2022 and August 18, 2022. “The defendant, while working as a manager of a store in the Town of Cheektowaga, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The defendant stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags over the course of four months. The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected The post Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer appeared first on Shore News Network.
