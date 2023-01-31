No second seasons of 'Reboot,' 'Kindred' on Hulu

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Time-travel drama Kindred and comedy Reboot will not be getting second seasons on streaming service Hulu.

Keegan-Michael Key's "Reboot" isn't getting a second season at Hulu. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Kindred starred Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown and Sheria Irving.

The eight-episode adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's beloved novel was released in its entirety Dec. 13, but failed to catch on with viewers.

Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville , Judy Greer , Paul Reiser and Rachel Bloom starred in Reboot , which was about the former cast of a sitcom getting back together for a revival of the series.

Modern Family creator Steve Levitan, who wrote and produced Reboot , is shopping the show to other networks.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com