World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Greek Tsatziki DressingRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Group Home Employee Arrested For Elbowing Disabled Man In The Head, Slamming Him To The Ground
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after physically abusing a disabled man under care at a group home. On Wednesday at approximately 2:00 PM, police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive, Pinellas Park. According
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
Florida sheriff names abandoned newborn 'Angel Grace' after baby found alive in woods
Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Saturday about what sounded like "a baby crying outside" in a wooded area in Mulberry, Florida.
Police: Alcohol Factored In Overnight Motorcycle Vs. Pedestrian Hit And Run Crash In Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Druid Road. Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian and then left the scene. The 40-year-old pedestrian was taken
fox13news.com
Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
Florida drive-by shooting vehicle found, police have ‘very promising’ leads on suspects after 11 wounded
Police in Lakeland, Florida, believed to have found the vehicle wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that left 11 people wounded on Monday afternoon.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Two Suspects That Broke Into Hudson Business
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects that broke into a Hudson business. On Jan. 15, between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., two suspects broke into a closed business in the 1520 block of US Hwy
Man Killed In St. Petersburg Scooter Crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 39-year-old man was killed on an electric scooter in a crash that happened on Monday, police say. According to police, on Monday, at 6:32 p.m., a black Ford Escape was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue North. A black Ancher electric
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Woman, Last Seen In Dade City
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Christina Concepcion, a missing/endangered 35-year-old woman. Concepcion is 5’5″, around 192 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she was last seen on Jan. 30 around 2 p.m., in the 19100 block
White rhino shot dead at Florida safari park after ‘aggressively’ escaping enclosure
A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said.
New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park
TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature. The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
Ten injured after shooting in Polk County
Officers with the Lakeland police department are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Iowa avenue north and Plum Street.
‘She’s a strong little girl’: Polk County deputies find newborn baby on a hill, wrapped in a blanket
A newborn baby was found, wrapped in a blanket, on a small hill in Polk County, deputies said.
Irene Cara, 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' singer, cause of death revealed after unexpected passing
An official cause of death for "Flashdance" singer Irene Cara has been revealed. She was 63 years old when she died last November.
