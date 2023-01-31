ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park

TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature.    The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
MULBERRY, FL
Fox News

Fox News

953K+
Followers
5K+
Post
737M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy