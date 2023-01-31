ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, UT

Pleasant Grove man admits to handcuffing, threatening girlfriend

By Emily Ashcraft
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xjvY_0kXPWqVt00
A Pleasant Grove man admitted on Jan. 17 to holding his girlfriend in his home, handcuffing her, putting a gun to her head and threatening to harm or kill her. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A Pleasant Grove man admitted to holding his girlfriend in his home, handcuffing her, putting a gun to her head and threatening to harm or kill her.

Hector Ortega, 44, pleaded guilty on Jan. 17 to aggravated kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

He was initially arrested for investigation of attempted murder , but that charge was not filed. Two additional counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Ortega's plea statement said officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at his home on April 25, 2022, and that he held the victim there until he was informed police were outside the home.

A police booking affidavit from that day said a man called 911 after Ortega pointed a gun at him when he had knocked on Ortega's door.

The affidavit and charging documents say Ortega tried to suffocate the woman with a pillow, choked her and forced her into a bathtub where he threatened to electrocute her. Police were able to make phone contact with Ortega and his girlfriend and told Ortega to let her go, which he did, the affidavit said.

Charging documents said detectives learned the woman had moved to Utah from Ecuador, leaving her fiancé in Ecuador, and began a romantic relationship with Ortega but had recently told Ortega she wanted to break up.

Ortega is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28 by 4th District Judge James Brady.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

West Jordan father charged after allegedly abusing daughter

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 22-year-old father from West Jordan has been charged after he allegedly abused his 2-month-old daughter in March of 2022. Daeaz Jacoby Baine, 22, faces four counts of aggravated child abuse intentionally or knowingly, a second-degree felony. According to charging documents, Baine and his...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns

KEARNS, Utah — Landscaping work: paid for, but not completed. Jessy Nguyen told KSL Investigators a man named Ofa showed up at his mom’s house last June, offering to do some work. His mom hired Ofa to pour concrete, put in a fence, and do some landscaping work, paying more than $40,000.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Teen accused of killing man in bad Taylorsville drug deal

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A teen has been taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an incident that resulted in two men being found dead with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car on Monday night. Rafael Antonio Torres, 19, was reportedly arrested by detectives and booked into the...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspect in Layton Amber Alert charged

LAYTON, Utah– Prosecutors in Davis County have officially filed charges against a man suspected of kidnapping a 13-year-old boy, which prompted police to send out an Amber Alert in December. New charging documents allege Aaron Michael Zeman, 26, also known as Tadashi Kojima, had been communicating with the 13-year-old...
LAYTON, UT
ABC 4

Missing Herriman girl located safe, police say

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help. HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.
HERRIMAN, UT
KSLTV

Utah correctional officer assaulted by inmate at state prison

SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted at the Utah State Correctional Facility. The incident happened in the Antelope housing unit, the male maximum security building of the prison, located at 1480 N. 8000 West in Salt Lake City. According to a statement...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

POLICE: Two men found shot dead in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police say two men were found dead with gunshot wounds near a Taylorsville apartment overnight. Taylorsville Police Department Sgt. Jeff Smith told ABC4 they began receiving multiple calls around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. The calls included shots fired and a car crash in the area of 4500 South and Atherton Drive in Taylorsville.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
55K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy