Celebrating TV's Best Comedies With Black Stars
We've found your next TV obsession. Or, in reality, your next 11 TV binges. All month long, E! News is celebrating Black History Month, and what better time to highlight some of the Black...
Ashley Greene Reveals What Goes Down in the Twilight Text Chain
More than 10 years after the end of the Twilight saga, the cast is still asking each other: "Where have you been, loca?" In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ashley Greene, who played Alice...
1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy’s Home Stripped Bare by Intruder, Including Her Fridge and Kitchen Sink
Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Apartment Robbed During Rehab. Tammy Slaton's entire world has been rocked. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 7 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy's sisters Amanda Slaton and Misty Slaton discover that Tammy's home was nearly completely ransacked while Tammy spends time in rehab.
Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"
Rickey Smiley is reeling from the death of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley. The comedian opened up about his grief in an emotional video recently posted on Instagram. In the 11-minute clip,...
Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited During Her & Artem's Wedding
One very important person was missing from Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's walk down the aisle. The couple exclusively revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of E! News their 2-year-old son Matteo...
1000-Lb. Sisters Clip: Tammy's Home Gets Ransacked by Intruder
Tammy Slaton's entire world has been rocked. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 7 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy's sisters Amanda Slaton and Misty Slaton discover that Tammy's home...
Stranger Things Writers Shut Down One Spinoff Rumor
As Eleven previously said, "Friends don't lie." Which explains why the official Twitter account for the writers' room of Stranger Things shut down a rumor that Millie Bobby Brown was slated to...
Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Vows to "Let Go of the Anger" Towards Ex Ryan Edwards
Watch: Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Change your attitude and it could change your life. Ever since appearing on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, Maci Bookout McKinney has documented her complicated relationship with ex Ryan Edwards. Now, as the pair struggles to co-parent their 14-year-old son Bentley, Maci is hoping to make a change.
John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name
Watch: John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name. John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.
Shania Twain Reveals Her Honest Opinions on Cher, Madonna & More Icons
There are some music artists that certainly impress Shania Twain. Fitting with the title of her new album Queen of Me—out Feb. 3—Shania gushed about her fellow music industry queens exclusively on...
Jessica Simpson Recalls a Secret Affair With a “Massive Movie Star”
Jessica Simpson just proved that this tea is made for spilling. The singer revealed that "a massive movie star" tried to seduce her, detailing the experience in her new short story for Amazon...
How Keke Palmer Is Preparing for Motherhood—and the Metaverse
Watch: Pregnant Keke Palmer Teases Potential Baby Names. Both of Keke Palmer's worlds are expanding these days. That would be the real one, in which the Nope star is expecting pregnant with her and Darius Jackson's first child, and the virtual one with her new Meta series Are We There Yet?
MDLLA: See Josh Flagg's Extremely Uncomfortable Reunion With Ex-Husband Bobby Boyd
Watch: Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Flagg Gives Divorce Update. It's safe to say Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd are not the friendliest of exes. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and his estranged husband are coming face-to-face for the first time since they moved out of the home they once shared in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Feb. 2 episode, and the meeting is just as uncomfortable as you'd expect.
Pedro Pascal Recalls Forgetting He Got Cast in The Last of Us Due to Sleeping Pills
Watch: Nick Offerman Credits Wife Megan Mullally for Iconic Last of Us Cameo. This sounds like quite the nightmare. Pedro Pascal secured one of the season's most coveted roles when he got the part of Joel in The Last of Us, but there was a moment when the actor didn't even believe it himself. He just revealed the "really strange circumstance" surrounding his casting.
Ed Sheeran Shares "Turbulent" Chapter in His Personal Life During Instagram Return
Watch: Ed Sheeran Reflects on Taking a Break From the Spotlight. Ed Sheeran is thinking out loud about his lack of social media activity. After being relatively quiet on Instagram, the singer, 31, returned to the platform to have an honest conversation with his followers about his absence. "Hey guys,"...
Vanderpump Rules Has Brand New Opening Credits: Watch
Vanderpump Rules fans are going to be SUR-prised by the show's newly revamped opening credits. Bravo released the brand new intro for the series' upcoming 10th season on Feb. 2. The most notable...
Ashton Kutcher Reveals How Long He Wants That ‘90s Show to Run
Ashton Kutcher hopes That '90s Show turns into That 2000s Show. The That '70s Show sequel series, which premiered on Netflix Jan. 19, has already been renewed for a second season—and Ashton hopes...
Kylie Jenner Shares New Footage of Son Aire in Sweet Birthday Post
Kylie Jenner's precious birthday tribute to her son may leave you floating on air. The Kardashians star, 25, celebrated Aire's first birthday Feb. 2 by sharing an adorable video to Instagram. Set...
Austin Butler Is Finally Saying Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent
Watch: Austin Butler Says Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent. Austin Butler's burning love for his Elvis accent might be extinguished at long last. The actor, whose lingering Elvis Presley accent has sent the internet ablaze with questions, has finally dropped the vocal mannerisms of the late musician—at least for now.
Connie Britton Explains Why Her Dear Edward Character Is the Complete Opposite of Tami Taylor
Watch: Will Connie Britton Return for White Lotus Season 3? She Says... Connie Britton is putting Dillon, Texas in her rearview mirror. The actress, who played beloved matriarch, football wife and high school guidance counselor-turned-principal Tami Taylor on all five seasons of Friday Night Lights, reunites with FNL creator Jason Katims on Apple TV+'s Dear Edward—but don't expect Tami 2.0.
