Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Vows to "Let Go of the Anger" Towards Ex Ryan Edwards

Watch: Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Change your attitude and it could change your life. Ever since appearing on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, Maci Bookout McKinney has documented her complicated relationship with ex Ryan Edwards. Now, as the pair struggles to co-parent their 14-year-old son Bentley, Maci is hoping to make a change.
John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name

Watch: John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name. John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.
MDLLA: See Josh Flagg's Extremely Uncomfortable Reunion With Ex-Husband Bobby Boyd

Watch: Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Flagg Gives Divorce Update. It's safe to say Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd are not the friendliest of exes. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and his estranged husband are coming face-to-face for the first time since they moved out of the home they once shared in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Feb. 2 episode, and the meeting is just as uncomfortable as you'd expect.
Pedro Pascal Recalls Forgetting He Got Cast in The Last of Us Due to Sleeping Pills

Watch: Nick Offerman Credits Wife Megan Mullally for Iconic Last of Us Cameo. This sounds like quite the nightmare. Pedro Pascal secured one of the season's most coveted roles when he got the part of Joel in The Last of Us, but there was a moment when the actor didn't even believe it himself. He just revealed the "really strange circumstance" surrounding his casting.
Austin Butler Is Finally Saying Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent

Watch: Austin Butler Says Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent. Austin Butler's burning love for his Elvis accent might be extinguished at long last. The actor, whose lingering Elvis Presley accent has sent the internet ablaze with questions, has finally dropped the vocal mannerisms of the late musician—at least for now.
Connie Britton Explains Why Her Dear Edward Character Is the Complete Opposite of Tami Taylor

Watch: Will Connie Britton Return for White Lotus Season 3? She Says... Connie Britton is putting Dillon, Texas in her rearview mirror. The actress, who played beloved matriarch, football wife and high school guidance counselor-turned-principal Tami Taylor on all five seasons of Friday Night Lights, reunites with FNL creator Jason Katims on Apple TV+'s Dear Edward—but don't expect Tami 2.0.
