Are You Creating a Culture of Success in Business?

Every organization has a culture. It begins as soon as there are people working together, communicating about the day-to-day, vision, and purpose of the organization. Culture can be positive and vibrant with engaged employees, or it can be toxic or apathetic. As a leader, you should be intentional about creating the culture you want, or it will default to whatever happens. Your organization’s core values and purpose should be driving company culture.

Culture is powerful. It helps to create high-performance teams that are highly engaged because their work gives meaning to their lives. Human beings are motivated by contributing, using strengths and talents for something that matters. If organizations are to grow, they must be purposeful about creating organizational culture.

Knowing your purpose and what you stand for should be at the front of everything you do. You want to give your people a compelling reason to work for you beyond simply earning money. Your core purpose gives meaning to the work that they do. An effective purpose statement reflects people’s idealistic motivations and captures the heart and soul of the organization. Your core purpose is like your north star on the horizon.

To make the magic happen, though, you must define your core purpose and share it. If you aren’t sure how to articulate your company’s Core Purpose, your employees probably can’t either. Start with these questions:

1. Why does your organization exist?

2. What are you passionate about? What gets you excited about what you do?

3. What difference do you make in the lives of your clients? How are their lives better because of what you do?

It’s not about what you do or how you do it; your core purpose is the why. It defines the difference you want to make in the world. Together with your Core Values and Big Hairy Audacious Goal — thank you, Jim Collins, author of Good to Great — your Core Purpose is the long-range vision for your organization.

Now more than ever, people are seeking meaningful lives. Studies show that employees who are aligned to your core purpose are three times more likely to stay and report higher job satisfaction. Take time now, at the beginning of the year, to clearly define your Core Purpose and vision. Then look around the office. Honestly evaluate whether the culture of your company reflects your vision and declared purpose.

If it does, give yourself a pat on the back.

But if you are confused by what you see, or it doesn’t align with what you want your company to be, you have a little work to do. Start by clarifying your vision and purpose. Next, work on communicating that mission to your employees and coworkers. Follow up with them and see how they are reflecting your vision to others inside the organization and outside. Really get clear about the vision and how it is being relayed to others.

It may take some time and team building, but it is urgent that you get everyone on board. As John C. Maxwell said in his 2002 book, “teamwork makes the dream work!”