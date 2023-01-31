ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

More to the Story

By Abigail Duffy
Aventura Magazine.
Aventura Magazine.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMtNM_0kXPWcOx00
Nadege Green. Photo by Lexey Swall

As a self-described “Miami girl” who was born and raised in Miami-Dade County, Nadege Green has always taken an interest in local history. But she often found a discrepancy between the recorded histories of the region’s white and Black residents.

“If you learn about Henry Flagler and Julia Tuttle, you should also learn about Jessie Trice, a pioneering Black nurse from Miami, and you should know Dana Dorsey, the Black man who once owned Fisher Island on Miami Beach,” Green says. “We have never really done a great job of teaching local history. It’s why people in Miami know about the Montgomery Bus Boycott but can’t really speak to what it was like to desegregate Miami-Dade Transit.”

Utilizing her skills as a journalist, researcher, and storyteller, Green launched blackmiamidade.com in February 2019, a history and storytelling platform highlighting the contributions and existence of the county’s Black past. Green has compiled scores of articles, timelines, maps, videos, audio files, and books, posting them online for anyone looking to learn about parts of the city’s past that are often not mentioned or perhaps even forgotten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43G7WA_0kXPWcOx00
“One of my favorite images is actually circa the 1960s,” Green says. “It’s at Mount Sinai Hospital, and it’s of a Black nurse in the segregated ward caring for a Black patient who has just given birth. It is the most tender photo. The nurse is kind of rubbing her upper shoulder, and it looks very much like she’s saying ‘Good job, mom. You did a good job.’ It’s so sweet.”

“I remember feeling frustrated about how hard or difficult it was to digitally find Miami’s Black history,” Green says. “I [decided to] make it because it’s something that I care about and that I want other people to know about. It’s not that it doesn’t exist, it’s that people don’t know where to find it.”

At the center of the project is the site’s Instagram account, @blackmiamidade , which shares images of Black life in Miami dating back to the late 1800s with its nearly 16,000 followers. You’ll find some of the biggest moments in Miami-Dade’s history—from Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) defeating Sonny Liston in Miami Beach in 1964 to the “wade-in” protests at Baker’s Haulover Beach that lead to Virginia Key Beach being designated as a “colored beach” for Black residents. Then there are the celebrity stories, including Tupac Shakur signing autographs in North Miami in 1994, a photo of rapper Katrina “Trina” Taylor from her days as a student at Miami Northwestern High School, and even snippets of performances by R&B singer-songwriter (and Miami native) Betty Wright. But most posts feature regular folks living their daily lives—whether they be a family posing in front of their home, children playing together, or a student beaming with her county spelling bee trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGAJN_0kXPWcOx00
“Sharonya Green, who is a professor, submitted an image of her grandmother, who worked at Ransom Everglades [School] back when it was called St. Alban’s,” Green says. “Her grandmother worked in the cafeteria. She was just talking about how her grandmother was just such a great cook and made French toast for the school cafeteria. They moved to Miami in the ’50s to pick tomatoes and pole beans before moving to the Grove. I love just getting a snapshot of other people’s family histories.” Courtesy of Sharony Green

“I like visualizing Black people in Miami’s history in sweetness and in joy, seeing Black glamour and Black performers, and just seeing the mundane,” Green says. “I’m really obsessed with beauty. I think Black people are beautiful, and I think rendering us visible is important in this place.”

To find the photos, videos, and stories she posts, Green scours academic databases, old newspaper archives, and eBay, looking to uncover and even buy back pieces of Miami’s history from third-party sellers as far away as Tennessee and England. “It’s like a treasure hunt,” she explains. “Repatriating these images back to Miami is important.”

For Green, it’s all about what she calls “the democratization of information,” which means everything she posts is always available for free, accompanied by written explanations that are conversational and accessible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i15em_0kXPWcOx00
“This one came from the State Library of Florida, and it’s of a Black man clearing mangroves in Miami Beach in the early 1900s in order for things to be built,” Green explains. “I just love this photo, because when we talk about who built Miami, quite literally we’re talking about, in a lot of instances, Black labor. This is a photo that visualizes that. This is the early 1900s: There were no large cranes or construction materials. A lot of this clearing of the palmetto trees, bushes, and things like that was manual labor.” Courtesy Florida Memory The State Library and Archives of Florida

To make history applicable to the city’s youngest residents (and those without internet access), Green commissioned coloring book pages of important moments in Miami’s Black history, including a page dedicated to Christian Hospital, Miami’s first Black hospital, and another of Silas Austin, a Black man who was the first name listed on the City of Miami’s charter in 1896.

“Many of the books that are written about Miami Black history are more academic text, so they’re like college-level reading [and] not for younger readers,” Green says. “If we’re democratizing information, that means also acknowledging that everyone does not have digital access freely in the same way. Even if you have a cell phone that doesn’t mean you have a cell phone plan that allows unlimited streaming.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jx57f_0kXPWcOx00
“Phil Harris, who was a Black gay man from Overtown, was a sought-after emcee,” Green says. “He was in the musical Bubbling Brown Sugar that played at the Coconut Grove Playhouse. He was also an actor. He was a dancer. He trained with the Katherine Dunham Dance Company. He brought the first Black chorus line to Miami. He was also very well-known and seen in Miami’s Black clubs. It’s just a really beautiful photo of him.”

Green is currently working on creating zines about Miami’s Black history, which she plans to post on the Black Miami-Dade website for free, and is curating an exhibition about Miami’s Black LGBTQ+ history titled “Give Them Their Flowers,” which will debut at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in March.

“It really takes a village, and I’ve always had a beautiful village of Black people in Miami who have been a part of my life,” Green says. “For me, this is a love offering back to the community that I have absolutely felt loved in.”

The post More to the Story appeared first on Aventura Magazine. .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
allhiphop.com

Black History Month Police Car Upsets Everybody

People want an end to police brutality, but – in Miami – they got a red, black and green police cruiser in the hood. What do you think?. This world is coming to an end and nothing can convince me otherwise. Miami is not a bad place to live, but it is a crazy place to live. The home of people like Nore, Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke and Trina has had its share of stories to tell, but this one just about takes the whole cake.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police unveil new cruiser in honor of Black History Month

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police unveiled a brand-new police car in honor of Black History Month. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales were on hand at Thursday afternoon’s unveiling, as they came together to remember and honor history. “This is a beautiful collaboration...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's first courthouse was originally slave quarters

MIAMI - As he ran his hands over the rough west wall of what most in South Florida regard as Miami-Dade's first courthouse, Dr. Marvin Dunn said he feels the pain. Dr. Dunn, a retired Florida International University professor, historian, and author of several books on the Black experience in Florida said, "I think about the hands that built this." Constructed in 1844 by slaves for slaves, the sturdy stone structure was originally located further east on the Miami River. It was moved in 1925 for preservation. It is one of Miami's most prominent historical buildings. ...
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida

Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
SUNRISE, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Joint Venture Opens The Contemporary Independent Living Community in Metro Miami

WESTCHESTER, Fla. — Miami-based commercial real estate developer MAS^AJP and its equity partner OCTA have opened The Contemporary, an independent living community in Westchester, approximately nine miles west of downtown Miami. Charter Senior Living operates the community, which features a mix of one- and two-bedroom options on a six-acre...
WESTCHESTER, FL
USA Diario

Miami could set new temperature record later this week

Perhaps, at the time of reading this article, you have not yet noticed the high temperatures that Miami has been recording for several days. However, we anticipate that by the end of this week a new record high for the current winter season could be set. It is a totally atypical phenomenon for the season we are living in.
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free entry for Soul Fest in Oakland Park

Food vendors, activities for kids and live entertainment featuring Khemistry Band are included at Soul Fest in Oakland Park. The venue is outdoors in Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. Soul Fest festivities are in recognition of Black History Month. Khemistry Band performs funk and other genres. Parking...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
305area.com

All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami

Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
MIAMI, FL
Aventura Magazine.

The Face of Great Design

Alfredo Leon is a Venezuelan American architect and the director of ABITAR Design Group LLC, a company dedicated to helping residential and commercial clients achieve their architectural and interior design project goals. Leon has more than 33 years of experience in design and construction. He graduated with honors in architecture in 1987 from the Universidad […] The post The Face of Great Design appeared first on Aventura Magazine..
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

New tower aims to bring affordable housing for seniors to South Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A host of city and county dignitaries attended an invite-only event Friday to preview the Tucker Tower, a $44 million affordable housing community being built in West Perrine that will cater to senior citizens. Plans call for the project's apartments, which will be reserved for residents who earn at or below 25, 30 and 60 percent of area median income, to be completed by spring 2024.The project is the fifth affordable housing collaboration between HTG and Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning's non-profit AM Affordable Housing. "We're stepping up to the plate," Mourning said.Builders said the tenant rents will range from $450 on the low end to $1,300 a month on the high end. And the 120 new apartments are priced at about a third of the market rate rents in the area. Amenities at the site are expected to include a fitness and business center and luxury pool.
MIAMI, FL
Aventura Magazine.

Aventura Magazine.

Troy, MI
85
Followers
71
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Aventura - Things to Do, Events, Fashion, Dining and more

 https://aventuramagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy