Ford, Atlassian, Amazon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT dropped 23.3% to $2.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL fell 22.4% to...
Cigna Q4 Results Beat Street View, Forecasts Higher FY23 Earnings, But Below Wall Street

Cigna Corporation's CI Q4 sales remained almost flat at $45.7 billion, in line with the consensus estimate. Adjusted revenues decreased by 1% Y/Y. Excluding the divested Medicaid business, adjusted revenues grew 1%, reflecting increased specialty contributions, premium increases to cover underlying cost trends, and U.S. Commercial and International Health customer growth, partially offset by lower U.S. Government medical customers and lower net investment income.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Why Stocks Like Coinbase, Carvana And Upstart Are Moving Lower Friday

Friday’s jobs report crushed expectations, showing the resiliency of the U.S. economy, despite higher interest rates. So, if the economy looks OK, why are stocks trading lower?. Debt-heavy companies like Coinbase Inc COIN, Carvana Co CVNA and Upstart UPST moved lower following Friday’s jobs report as investors worry the...
After-Hours Alert: Why Alphabet Stock Is Diving

Alphabet Inc GOOG shares are trading lower in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: Alphabet said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $76.05 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.69 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The Google parent company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which missed average estimates of $1.18 per share.
Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results

Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Why Alphabet Shares Are Falling

Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG shares are trading lower Friday morning after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. The company reported a year-over-year decline in Google advertising revenue. What Happened?. Alphabet said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $76.05 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.69 billion. The Google parent...
Why Polestar Automotive (PSNY) Stock Is Rising

Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc PSNY shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $6.45 Friday morning amid strength in EV stocks after the Treasury Department announced it is raising the price cap for EV tax credits to $80,000. What Happened With EV Tax Credits?. The U.S. Treasury Department updated the...
Why United States Steel Shares Are Trading Higher Today

United States Steel X shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. United States Steel reported quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.63. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.34 billion, also beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.94 billion.
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 3.26% to $201.74 Wednesday afternoon. The stock is potentially trading higher in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter guidance. What Happened?. AMD reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share, or...
The SPY Weathers The Biggest Earnings Of The Season: Here's What's On The Horizon

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY gapped down 1.25% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday saw the market ETF rally 1.46% from the previous day’s closing price. Thursday hosted the most anticipated after-hours earnings session of the season, with mega-tech companies Apple, Alphabet and Amazon reporting. Other big names that printed financials included Starbucks, Qualcomm, Ford, Gilead and MicroStrategy.
