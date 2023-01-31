Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg Gets $12.5B Richer Thanks To Meta Stock's Massive 23% Post-Earnings Spike
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg piled $12.5 billion to his wealth making him worth $69.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: The billions of dollars of increase in the net worth of Zuckerberg came as Facebook parent’s shares surged 23.3% to $188.77 on Thursday.
Ford, Atlassian, Amazon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT dropped 23.3% to $2.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL fell 22.4% to...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
Apple Shares Slide After Q1 Miss Amid Weak iPhone Sales; Installed Active Devices Cross 2B Mark
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that missed expectations. iPhone revenue trailed forecasts, while strength in Services and iPad helped offset some of the weakness. How Apple Did On Key Q1 Metrics: Cupertino, California-based Apple reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.88, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94...
Cigna Q4 Results Beat Street View, Forecasts Higher FY23 Earnings, But Below Wall Street
Cigna Corporation's CI Q4 sales remained almost flat at $45.7 billion, in line with the consensus estimate. Adjusted revenues decreased by 1% Y/Y. Excluding the divested Medicaid business, adjusted revenues grew 1%, reflecting increased specialty contributions, premium increases to cover underlying cost trends, and U.S. Commercial and International Health customer growth, partially offset by lower U.S. Government medical customers and lower net investment income.
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
After Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update, it's Spotted Driving in California
During Tesla Inc.'s TSLA fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company was still on track to start Cybertruck production in the middle of 2023. But he warned customers not to get too excited, and that volume production would be coming in 2024. A few days later he tweeted saying the beta pre-production Cybertruck is "incredible."
Blowout Jobs Report: US Adds 517K Jobs In January, Nearly Triple Economist Expectations
The Federal Reserve is paying close attention to the jobs market as it continues its inflation battle. The Fed hiked interest rates by another 25 basis points this week. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday morning after the Labor Department reported blowout U.S. jobs market numbers from January.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Putin's Russia Struck Big International Trade Deal With Taliban For Fuel, Wheat: Here's The Fine Print
In a bid to diversify its trading partners and to take advantage of a discount on average global commodity prices, the Taliban signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat, Reuters reported in September 2022. This is the first known major international economic...
Why Stocks Like Coinbase, Carvana And Upstart Are Moving Lower Friday
Friday’s jobs report crushed expectations, showing the resiliency of the U.S. economy, despite higher interest rates. So, if the economy looks OK, why are stocks trading lower?. Debt-heavy companies like Coinbase Inc COIN, Carvana Co CVNA and Upstart UPST moved lower following Friday’s jobs report as investors worry the...
After-Hours Alert: Why Alphabet Stock Is Diving
Alphabet Inc GOOG shares are trading lower in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: Alphabet said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $76.05 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.69 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The Google parent company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which missed average estimates of $1.18 per share.
Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results
Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Why Alphabet Shares Are Falling
Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG shares are trading lower Friday morning after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. The company reported a year-over-year decline in Google advertising revenue. What Happened?. Alphabet said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $76.05 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.69 billion. The Google parent...
Why Polestar Automotive (PSNY) Stock Is Rising
Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc PSNY shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $6.45 Friday morning amid strength in EV stocks after the Treasury Department announced it is raising the price cap for EV tax credits to $80,000. What Happened With EV Tax Credits?. The U.S. Treasury Department updated the...
Why United States Steel Shares Are Trading Higher Today
United States Steel X shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. United States Steel reported quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.63. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.34 billion, also beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.94 billion.
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 3.26% to $201.74 Wednesday afternoon. The stock is potentially trading higher in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter guidance. What Happened?. AMD reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share, or...
The SPY Weathers The Biggest Earnings Of The Season: Here's What's On The Horizon
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY gapped down 1.25% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday saw the market ETF rally 1.46% from the previous day’s closing price. Thursday hosted the most anticipated after-hours earnings session of the season, with mega-tech companies Apple, Alphabet and Amazon reporting. Other big names that printed financials included Starbucks, Qualcomm, Ford, Gilead and MicroStrategy.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0