University City, MO

St. Louis’s first transit-oriented multifamily development opens in historic Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood

St. Louis’s first major transit-oriented, multi-family development recently opened with 287 apartments available for rent. The $71 million Expo at Forest Park project includes a network of pathways to accommodate many modes of transportation including ride share, the region’s Metro Transit system, a trolley line, pedestrian traffic, automobiles, and bike traffic on the 7-mile St. Vincent Greenway Trail. It also provides parking, extensive amenities, and 30,000 sf of retail space.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
February 2023: Here’s the University City Save-the-Date Short List of Pure Water Construction, CPR/AED, Plan Update, Events, Meetings & Much More

Meeting Recording: a recording of this information session will be posted here when available. Project Information: Morena Northern Pipelines and Tunnels project page. From UCCA president Diane Ahern: It’s hard to believe that another year has come and gone and UCCA is entering it’s 21st year of supporting University City. At UCCA we’re looking forward to collaborating with friends and neighbors and our new City Councilmember Kent Lee. The Planning Department expects to complete the Community Plan Update in 2023. We’ve already had a preview of things to come with the Pure Water construction on Genesee in Clairemont; construction will start soon on Genesee in University City.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
New event, dining complex opening this fall in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A new event and dining complex will soon open in the St. Louis area. Maker's Locale is set to open this fall at 5232 Delmar in the Delmar maker District. The space will include Steve's Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff, Alpha Brewing Company and an event space and extension of Third Degree Glass Factory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Calls are growing for a fired East St. Louis public works director to be removed from the city’s school district board. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 that public works director, Timothy Lockett Sr., was fired for signing off on certain contracts without seeking council approval. Eastern estimates that the contracts are worth around $250,000, dating to back to roughly 2021.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Your go-to guide for Black owned eateries in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From fancy to farms, from steaks to vegan - here is a comprehensive list of Black owned St. Louis businesses for all your food needs. The map is sortable by restaurants, cafes, catering and women owned businesses. There are also tags for food trucks and farms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time

ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New Halls Ferry at I-270 to close in both directions starting Friday night

FLORISSANT, Mo. — New Halls Ferry Road will be closed in both directions this weekend under the Interstate 270 bridge, between Dunn and Pershall roads, in Florissant. The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. There will also be lane restrictions on east- and westbound I-270 during that time.
FLORISSANT, MO
St. Louis Proud: White Knight Diner

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A sandwich shop that means a lot to its community is standing the test of time. Steve Harris shows us in the above video a St. Louis diner that dates back to the 50s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
