Building Design & Construction
St. Louis’s first transit-oriented multifamily development opens in historic Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood
St. Louis’s first major transit-oriented, multi-family development recently opened with 287 apartments available for rent. The $71 million Expo at Forest Park project includes a network of pathways to accommodate many modes of transportation including ride share, the region’s Metro Transit system, a trolley line, pedestrian traffic, automobiles, and bike traffic on the 7-mile St. Vincent Greenway Trail. It also provides parking, extensive amenities, and 30,000 sf of retail space.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2023
The ones we lost and the ones we gained in the first month of 2023
February 2023: Here’s the University City Save-the-Date Short List of Pure Water Construction, CPR/AED, Plan Update, Events, Meetings & Much More
Meeting Recording: a recording of this information session will be posted here when available. Project Information: Morena Northern Pipelines and Tunnels project page. From UCCA president Diane Ahern: It’s hard to believe that another year has come and gone and UCCA is entering it’s 21st year of supporting University City. At UCCA we’re looking forward to collaborating with friends and neighbors and our new City Councilmember Kent Lee. The Planning Department expects to complete the Community Plan Update in 2023. We’ve already had a preview of things to come with the Pure Water construction on Genesee in Clairemont; construction will start soon on Genesee in University City.
New event, dining complex opening this fall in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A new event and dining complex will soon open in the St. Louis area. Maker's Locale is set to open this fall at 5232 Delmar in the Delmar maker District. The space will include Steve's Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff, Alpha Brewing Company and an event space and extension of Third Degree Glass Factory.
KMOV
East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Calls are growing for a fired East St. Louis public works director to be removed from the city’s school district board. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 that public works director, Timothy Lockett Sr., was fired for signing off on certain contracts without seeking council approval. Eastern estimates that the contracts are worth around $250,000, dating to back to roughly 2021.
KMOV
Billions of dollars in development to reverse decades of redlining, neglect on Delmar
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Delmar Boulevard was prosperous for decades and one of the places to be in St. Louis. That was then. And now, it has been hollowed out by actions that made it a dividing line between races and the “haves and have-nots.”. Between the city...
KMOV
Your go-to guide for Black owned eateries in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From fancy to farms, from steaks to vegan - here is a comprehensive list of Black owned St. Louis businesses for all your food needs. The map is sortable by restaurants, cafes, catering and women owned businesses. There are also tags for food trucks and farms.
St. Louis aldermen consider $30M payment for convention center expansion
The first $30 million of the city of St. Louis’ share of the Rams settlement money may be used to help fund the expansion of the America’s Center downtown. The project is so far over budget that the $30 million won’t be enough to make up for everything. However, it could certainly help.
laduenews.com
The buzzy permanent jewelry trend has found its way to St. Louis thanks to this local jewelry company
Permanent jewelry is all about bonding. In the literal sense, it’s claspless bracelets, necklaces and anklets that are welded together by a jeweler. In the more sentimental sense, it’s the connection created with your loved ones by marking a special occasion or celebrating a milestone with a pretty, shiny, forever accessory.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
MetroLink updates on public transit projects in the bi-state region
ST. LOUIS — MetroLink is getting a fresh facelift with several transit projects currently underway in the bi-state region. Everyone from elected officials to stakeholders to even transit riders attended the virtual "Talking Transit" event on Wednesday, which lasted almost an hour and a half. The conversation began with...
Joe Edwards selling some Delmar Loop properties to Washington University
Joe Edwards, the driving force behind the Delmar Loop redevelopment over the past 50 years, says he has no plans to retire, but he is unloading some properties.
I-270 North County Corridor project continues with more closures this weekend
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Interstate 270 North County Corridor Project is 70% complete according to MoDOT. The $278 million project began in 2020. It's replacing and revitalizing eight miles of pavement between Lindbergh Boulevard and Highway 367. This original stretch of road was paved in the 1960s.
Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time
ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
St. Louis restaurateur forms hospitality company, eyes expansion
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis restaurateur Danni Eickenhorst has launched a new hospitality company with plans to open additional locations this year of her restaurant holdings, including The Fountain on Locust and Steve's Hot Dogs. Eickenhorst is CEO of the new company, Hustl Hospitality Group, with her husband, Marcus...
CEO of St. Louis' Arts and Education Council Leaves Quietly
Lyah LeFlore-Ituen confirmed she is no longer with the Grand Center nonprofit
New Halls Ferry at I-270 to close in both directions starting Friday night
FLORISSANT, Mo. — New Halls Ferry Road will be closed in both directions this weekend under the Interstate 270 bridge, between Dunn and Pershall roads, in Florissant. The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. There will also be lane restrictions on east- and westbound I-270 during that time.
KMOV
‘Answer us’: Hazelwood parents send demands to district citing no transparency, unanswered questions & student violations
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Parents are calling out the Hazelwood School District for a lack of transparency and violating the rights of staff and students. “Quit playing games, quit hiding, and come and talk to us. We’re asking you. Answer us,” said parent, Pastor Michael Williams. Williams said...
North St. Louis hit by another carjacking incident
Someone robbed a driver and stole their automobile just before 2 a.m. this morning on Hodiamont Avenue near Ella Avenue in North St. Louis.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: White Knight Diner
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A sandwich shop that means a lot to its community is standing the test of time. Steve Harris shows us in the above video a St. Louis diner that dates back to the 50s.
