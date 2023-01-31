ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

ADL report on antisemitic attitudes in the US finds troubling results

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPlKe_0kXPW95F00

Antisemitic acts have reached historic levels, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League.

According to the study:

  • 85% believe at least one antisemitic phrase.
  • 20% believed at least six conspiracy theories and false statements.
  • $300 million is now allocated to a nonprofit security grant program to protect places such as Jewish day schools and synagogues.

The report, entitled “Antisemitic Attitudes in America: Topline Findings,” can be found on the ADL website .

There is also a place to report an antisemitic incident.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Sayreville community in shock over shooting death of council member

Neighbors in a Sayreville community say they are shocked to find out a town council member was shot and killed outside of her home Wednesday evening. Council Member Eunice Dwumfour was killed outside of the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex where she lived, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities say that Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times while sitting inside her SUV.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
News 12

NYPD: 2 people shot dead in Brooklyn

The NYPD says two people were found shot to death in East Flatbush on Friday. Officers responded to 4722 Beverley Road just before 2 p.m. Police say a man and women were found with gunshot wounds to the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The city's Medical Examiner...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

135K+
Followers
46K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy