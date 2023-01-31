ADL report on antisemitic attitudes in the US finds troubling results
Antisemitic acts have reached historic levels, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League.
According to the study:
- 85% believe at least one antisemitic phrase.
- 20% believed at least six conspiracy theories and false statements.
- $300 million is now allocated to a nonprofit security grant program to protect places such as Jewish day schools and synagogues.
The report, entitled “Antisemitic Attitudes in America: Topline Findings,” can be found on the ADL website .
There is also a place to report an antisemitic incident.
