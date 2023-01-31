ADL report on antisemitic attitudes in the US finds troubling results

Antisemitic acts have reached historic levels, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League.

According to the study:

85% believe at least one antisemitic phrase.

20% believed at least six conspiracy theories and false statements.

$300 million is now allocated to a nonprofit security grant program to protect places such as Jewish day schools and synagogues.

The report, entitled “Antisemitic Attitudes in America: Topline Findings,” can be found on the ADL website .

There is also a place to report an antisemitic incident.



