thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things writers shoot down Netflix series spin-off rumours
If I only could, I’d make a deal with God, and I’d get Him to, you know, commission a Stranger Things spin-off starring Eleven. If something sounds too good to be true, that usually means it is, and unfortunately, that looks to be the case with the latest rumour surrounding our favourite sci-fi series.
thedigitalfix.com
Who does Ruby Stokes play in Lockwood and Co?
Who does Ruby Stokes play in Lockwood and Co? If you’re a fan of all things spooky, then you need to check out the new Netflix show Lockwood and Co, which is set in a world where the dead walk the streets and teen ghost hunters are charged with protecting the public from ghastly ghouls.
thedigitalfix.com
Who is the villain of Record of Ragnarok?
Who is the villain in the Record of Ragnarok anime? Record of Ragnarok season 2 is now on Netflix, and the show has continued to win over audiences from all around the world. The Record of Ragnarok anime series is based on a manga and focuses on a battle between a group of 13 Gods and warriors from across humanity. These warriors face off against each other in the TV series, in rounds of fights where they take each other on in combat. If the human warriors lose, then humanity will be wiped out, so there are high stakes.
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be a Cunk on Earth season 2?
Will there be a Cunk on Earth season 2? Charlie Brooker might be best known as the creator of Netflix’s Black Mirror, but the television writer also has another secret weapon up his sleeve. That secret weapon goes by the name Philomena Cunk. Played by British actor Diane Morgan,...
thedigitalfix.com
Blood and Water season 4 release date speculation, plot, and more
What is the Blood and Water season 4 release date? Over the last three seasons, what started as a South African teen drama about long lost sisters reuniting has become something else entirely. The Netflix series, created by Gambit Films, started with Puleng (Ama Qamata) transferring schools to be near...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
‘I promise to give all of my money away before I die’: World’s biggest YouTuber paid for 1,000 people to get eye surgery but is slammed for ‘making content out of people who can’t see’
1,000 people had their curable blindness paid for by a YouTuber - but the internet isn't happy.
thedigitalfix.com
Jack Nicholson only ate cheese sandwiches while filming The Shining, and he hates cheese sandwiches
It was the spirits of the Overlook Hotel that drove Jack Torrance into a murderous rage, but how did actor Jack Nicholson tap into that well of unending fury? Well, according to Far Out Magazine, he had some help from antagonising auteur Stanley Kubrick, who used cheese sandwiches to torment The Shining’s leading man.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!
At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood taught Leonardo DiCaprio to fight the old-school way
A Hollywood legend like Clint Eastwood has a lot of wisdom to impart. He’s made quite a few of the best movies ever and has an incredible number of credits to his name besides. Leonardo DiCaprio once learned a thing or two from the Western star, like how to properly depict a fight.
thedigitalfix.com
Why Tom Hanks almost turned down Saving Private Ryan
Tom Hanks almost turned down his part in Steven Spielberg war movie Saving Private Ryan, because he thought it might jeopardise his friendship with the director. Saving Private Ryan is often regarded as one of Spielberg’s best movies, and one of the greatest depictions of war put to the screen.
thedigitalfix.com
Justice League 2 release date speculation, cast, story, and more
What is the Justice League 2 release date? The Justice League has had an interesting journey to the big screen. The 2017 DCEU movie was a critical failure, with reviewers hating the condensed plot and the paint-by-numbers CGI villain. The DC movie wasn’t a success at the box office – scraping in $656 million worldwide – when it reportedly needed to earn $750 million just to break even. Ouch. So why did this happen?
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us episode 3 strawberries have an even deeper meaning
Needless to say, there’s not been a dry eye since The Last of Us TV series episode 3. The Last of Us characters Bill and Frank enthralled us, and then broke our hearts in beautiful fashion. Turns on, the horror series episode goes even deeper than you’d think, as there’s a neat symbol of their love together.
Popculture
'Night Court' Revival's Fate at NBC Revealed
The verdict is in! After becoming the most-watched and highest-rated premiere of this broadcast TV season, NBC has renewed the Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court reboot for Season 2. The network handed out the renewal on Tuesday, Feb. 2, revealing that the series, a revival of the original...
thedigitalfix.com
Two Marvel movies confirmed for Super Bowl trailers
With its enormous audience and prestige, the Super Bowl is the gold standard advertising platform for new movies, and huge blockbusters will often use it to debut trailers and to get millions of people interested who might otherwise have missed news about the releases. In 2022, the likes of Doctor Strange 2, the fantasy series Rings of Power, and the Jordan Peele movie Nope that made use of the Super Bowl, and each went on to be major commercial successes.
thedigitalfix.com
Sword Art Online Progressive 3 release date speculation, plot and more
What is the Sword Art Online Progressive 3 release date? Sword Art Online is one of the most beloved anime series of all time. And now, with the release of the Sword Art Online Progressive movies, fans get a chance to experience an expanded retelling of the Aincrad arc – seeing Asuna and Kirito like never before.
thedigitalfix.com
Seth Rogen doesn’t like Marvel movies because they’re “for kids”
The MCU can’t please everyone, even if they’re a fan of the franchise’s source material. Seth Rogen, noted comics reader and adapter, has spoken out on why he doesn’t enjoy Marvel movies and TV series, stating they’re not even aimed at him. “I think that...
thedigitalfix.com
Babylon has an incredible accidental Jackass Forever cameo
Babylon is one of several “love-letters to the movies” that have popped up in the last few months – along with The Fabelmans, Empire of Light, and Bardo – which all approach it in very different ways. But Babylon depicts Hollywood as more of a dystopian dream-killer than a magical wonderland. As with Damien Chazelle‘s La La Land, there are many scenes in Babylon that take place on or near studio lots.
thedigitalfix.com
Linda Ronstadt isn’t making any money from The Last of Us popularity
If you’ve been following The Last of Us TV series, you’ll know that episode 3 treated audiences to one of the best instalments of any show we’ve seen in a long while. A big part of the success of that episode is down to the beautiful music of Linda Ronstadt, but the musician won’t make a penny from the newfound popularity of her song.
thedigitalfix.com
Visions season 2 is coming to Disney Plus for Star Wars Day
The possibilities for storytelling within the Star Wars universe really are endless, and the franchise is going all out with its next instalment of the animated series Visions. It’s been announced that Visions season 2 will arrive on the streaming service Disney Plus on May the 4th, and the Star Wars series will feature some incredibly exciting animation studios.
