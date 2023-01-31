Pancake festival fundraiser to benefit the local community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Pilot Club of Panama City is known for its service in the area. Their fundraiser this weekend will determine how much they can do to help the community this year.

The 12th Annual Pancake Festival will be held at O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar on Saturday.

High schoolers, Pilot Club members, and O’Charley’s employees will be whipping up hotcakes all morning for the event.

International Director of the Pilot Club Beverly Shean said if you can’t stick around, they will prepare you a to-go box of pancakes and bacon.

“Normally we do anywhere from 300-500 plates. Last year we did about 300 which was great. We would love to see it exceed 500 and maybe even exceed 5,000,” Shean said. “Not only do we have pancakes, but we also have silent auction items.”

One of the items in the auction is a homemade quilt with yellow roses on it. It fits a queen size bed and comes with two pillows and two shams.

Tickets to the event are $10 and can be purchased at the door Saturday morning.

Silent auction tickets are each $10.

The fundraiser is from 7-10 a.m.

