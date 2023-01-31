ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Pancake festival fundraiser to benefit the local community

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwV1P_0kXPVijW00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Pilot Club of Panama City is known for its service in the area. Their fundraiser this weekend will determine how much they can do to help the community this year.

The 12th Annual Pancake Festival will be held at O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar on Saturday.

High schoolers, Pilot Club members, and O’Charley’s employees will be whipping up hotcakes all morning for the event.

Bozeman FFA hosts goat yoga to raise money for new barn

International Director of the Pilot Club Beverly Shean said if you can’t stick around, they will prepare you a to-go box of pancakes and bacon.

“Normally we do anywhere from 300-500 plates. Last year we did about 300 which was great. We would love to see it exceed 500 and maybe even exceed 5,000,” Shean said. “Not only do we have pancakes, but we also have silent auction items.”

One of the items in the auction is a homemade quilt with yellow roses on it. It fits a queen size bed and comes with two pillows and two shams.

Tickets to the event are $10 and can be purchased at the door Saturday morning.

Silent auction tickets are each $10.

The fundraiser is from 7-10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Local school celebrates renovated media center

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway Elementary School celebrated its brand-new media center with a ribbon cutting. St. Joe Community Foundation provided the school funds, allowing them to paint, purchase new furniture, and have vinyl work done. In total, the process took two months. Callaway Principal, Michelle Good, also attended the school from kindergarten through fifth […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Glenwood Community Center reopens as an activity center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Glenwood Community Center has officially reopened. It was damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018, and then United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program took it over for a bit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the Panama City Quality of Life organization welcomed the community back in for activities. Most of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Artists with disabilities to host art fundraiser in PC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Pyramid Inc. is an art-focused non-profit day training program for adults with disabilities. This weekend the Panama City organization is partnering with several local art galleries and businesses to fundraise for the program. The ‘Art of the Possible Gallery Walk and Art Festival’ begins at Panama City Hot Glass on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCB Mardi Gras Festival and Parade begins tonight

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visit Panama City Beach’s Mardi Gras Festival and Parade begins tonight. Friday activities are more focused on the kids– with an opportunity to ride on the Krewe of Dominique Youx’s float. Kids begin loading the float at 4:45 in front of the Angry Tuna in Pier Park. The second-line […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

National Vice Commander visits local veterans post

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Paul W. Airey American Legion Post 392 was full of special guests on Friday night. Members from the national, state, district, and local areas gathered to welcome National Vice Commander Patricia A. Harris to Panama City. “It is our first visit from a national commander and Patricia Harris, the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach prepares for Mardi Gras celebration

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time to let the good times roll. Mardi Gras is in just a few weeks and Panama City Beach is getting the party started this weekend. The tourism department is holding the annual Mardi Gras and Music Festival. Something new this...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Teaching health through hoops in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Kids from kindergarten through eighth grade got a hands-on health education Wednesday. Healthcare program Amerihealth Caritas, which administers plans for Medicaid patients, brought its healthy hoops initiative to Frank Brown Park on Panama City Beach. The learning event focuses on addressing asthma and childhood obesity through basketball. Hundreds of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. Chamber of Commerce members share how to keep estuaries clean

PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Hundreds were in attendance for the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday event Friday morning. The guest speaker at Friday’s event were officials from St. Andrew and St. Joseph Bays estuary program. They reminded participants of ways to help ensure estuaries remain clean. Officials said clean estuaries benefit the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bozeman FFA hosts goat yoga to raise money for new barn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not every day you get to hang out with goats, but in Panama City Beach Sunday, dozens of folks laid out their yoga mats in the Zen Garden to align their chakras with some bleating buddies. The outdoor event allowed people the opportunity to interact with baby goats, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Honsul

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Honsul, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Husky German Shepherd mix is a few years old. He was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. He has found his furever family. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Southport Elementary collects peanut butter for a purpose

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Southport Elementary’s annual peanut butter drive is back.  Long-time music teacher Rhonda Holley initially started it. The school has been doing the event for over 30 years.  Over the years the school has collected tens of thousands of jars of peanut butter with 2021 holding the record with 5060 jars. A […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. teacher masters how to spread the love for learning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lucille Moore Elementary School Teacher Miriam Siegal has made an impact that goes beyond the doors of her classroom. Parents, other teachers, and school administrators all reap the benefits when they cross paths with the fourth-grade teacher. She is this week’s ‘Class Act.’ “She’s a really good teacher,” Siegal’s Student […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local mother ‘proud’ of Super Bowl-bound son

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Janarius Robinson’s mother, Cherine Duncan, has supported him since pee wee football, and now she will be cheering him on at the Super Bowl. Robinson was drafted by the Vikings in the summer of 2021 and a year and a half later he is one game away from a Super […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Meet Ellie the forever puppy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new companion that won’t take up too much space, meet Ellie. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services said that at one years old, Ellie is a full-grown possible Boxer or Boston Terrier mix. Along with her manageable size, she...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches.  Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them.  “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Crime in Panama City Beach

The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Over 60 Employers to come to Bay County Job Fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for your dream job, you’re in luck. The 36th Annual Bay County Job Fair will take place Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Florida State University, Panama City in the Holley Center. Alex Murphy, the Chief Community Relations Officer at Haney Technical College […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

WMBB

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy