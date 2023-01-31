Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag explains why he wanted Marcel Sabitzer
Erik ten Hag details the reasons why Man Utd signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich.
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcel Sabitzer debut decision ahead of Crystal Palace clash
Erik ten Hag reveals whether Marcel Sabitzer will make his Man Utd debut against Crystal Palace.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal eye Hudson-Odoi; Man Utd's Tielemans bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Callum Hudson-Odoi, Youri Tielemans, Jude Bellingham & more.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd want Valverde; Liverpool & Arsenal chase Chiesa
Friday's transfer rumours include Man Utd, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Federico Valverde, Federico Chiesa, Jude Bellingham & more.
Man Utd 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Agg 5-0): Player rating as Red Devils seal passage to Wembley
Player ratings from the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Manchester United & Nottingham Forest.
Jurgen Klopp urges struggling Liverpool to draw inspiration from Man Utd star
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool's players to take inspiration from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.
Roberto Firmino's agent reveals when he expects decision on Liverpool future
Roberto Firmino's agent offers an update on the forward's Liverpool future.
Espanyol lose appeal against Barcelona's use of Robert Lewandowski
Espanyol's appeal against Barcelona for the alleged improper fielding of Robert Lewandowski has been rejected by the La Liga Appeals Committee.
Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Mikel Arteta explains what Arsenal can expect from Jorginho after his move from Chelsea.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
Predicting the Manchester United lineup to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang removed from Chelsea Champions League squad
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea approached Barella; Man City plot Maddison move
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Nicolo Barella, James Maddison, Hakim Ziyech, Sofyan Amrabat and more.
Chelsea vs Fulham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Fulham in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Benfica president lashes out at Enzo Fernandez over Chelsea transfer
Benfica's president has hit out at Enzo Fernandez over his move to Chelsea.
Mikel Arteta wins Premier League Manager of the Month for January
Mikel Arteta has been named the Premier League's Manager of the Month for January 2023.
How Man Utd's 3 January signings are settling in
Updates on how Jayde Riviere, Estelle Cascarino & Lisa Naalsund are settling in at Man Utd after joining the club during the WSL January transfer window.
Marcus Rashford named Premier League Player of the Month for January
Marcus Rashford wins the Premier League Player of the Month award for January 2023.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Jadon Sancho's Man Utd return
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag speaks about Jadon Sancho after he made his return following more than 3 months out.
Graham Potter: January transfer window has changed Chelsea 'direction'
Graham Potter speaks on Chelsea's 2023 January transfer window and the arrival of Enzo Fernandez.
Hakim Ziyech given permission to explore Chelsea exit after failed PSG move
Chelsea have given Hakim Ziyech permission to explore a move away after his failed move to PSG.
