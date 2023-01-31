ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Santos tells House Republicans he wants off of his committees until issues are resolved

By By Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona and Fredreka Schouten, CNN
 3 days ago

Rep. George Santos told the House GOP conference on Tuesday behind closed doors he wants off of his two committees until his issues are resolved, three members told CNN.

