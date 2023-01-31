Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Selma High football standouts sign on Wednesday to play for colleges next year
Selma High School football players signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play for colleges. Marcus Walton, who played quarterback for the Saints, and cornerback Chase Miree will play for Omega Prep. Dakaari Nelson officially signed to play for Penn State. Read about that here. Football coach Willie Gandy said...
Andalusia Star News
Butler County bests Covington in first Basketball Showcase event
Butler County took two out of three games against Covington County in the first annual Basketball Showcase event Saturday, Jan. 28, at Andalusia High School. Andalusia battled back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth period and won a 97-94 overtime thriller against Greenville in the final game of the day.
Wetumpka Herald
Four Stanhope Elmore football players sign to college programs
Four Stanhope Elmore football players signed to play at the next level on Wednesday afternoon. Colton Walls, Jackson Thomas, Kameron Stokes, and Josiah Scott all signed National Letters of Intent with college football programs on Wednesday for National Signing Day. All four players are staying in-state as Walls and Thomas...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gabe Russo, P/K and Under Armour All-American, announces SEC commitment
Gabe Russo drew interest from multiple SEC teams, but on Wednesday, the punter/kicker out of Montgomery, Alabama, announced his college decision. Russo, an Under Armour All-American who reportedly received a scholarship offer from Kentucky, and a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama, announced a commitment to Auburn as a PWO. Kohl’s...
WSFA
2023 National Signing Day across the River Region
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Signing Day 2023 has kicked off and is taking center stage across many high schools in the River Region. While a vast majority of players, local and nationally, already made their decisions back in December, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to be excited about today for many student-athletes who are deciding where to take their talents.
selmasun.com
Selma historian Alston Fitts' funeral set for this weekend
Selma historian Alston Fitts III, 83, died January 13 at his home in St. Augustine, Florida, after a long battle with Parkinsons. His funeral service will be held on Feb. 4 in Selma at Queen of Peace Church at 11 a.m. and he will be buried at Old Live Oak Cemetery.
selmasun.com
James Matthew Durry
James Matthew Durry, age 94 of Selma, passed away January 23. Funeral services were Saturday January 28 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment was Tuesday January 31 at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
selmasun.com
Dr. Cecil Williamson Jr.
Dr. Cecil Williamson Jr., age 82 of Lowndes County, passed away January 27. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 4, at 2 p.m. at Valley Creek Presbyterian Church with Rev. George McKee officiating and Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home directing. The service will be live streamed online, via the funeral home's Facebook page at http://watchlawrence.live. Dr. Williamson will be laid to rest at a private service at Valley Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Sheriff welcomes veteran investigator Tony Green
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West welcomed a new investigator to the office Thursday when veteran law enforcement agent Tony Green joined the department for his first day providing safety services to area citizens. Green, a Buffalo, New York native and retired U.S. Navy Reserve veteran, brings with him over 40...
selmasun.com
South University partners with WCCS, ASU to support minority healthcare, education
South University in Savannah, Georgia is partnering with Wallace Community College Selma (WCCS) and Alabama State University (ASU) to expand minority access to education and healthcare. "These agreements have great potential and exemplify universities working together to establish programs responsive to the needs of students, minorities, and their communities," said...
selmasun.com
Salvation Army to assist with tornado damage Feb. 7-9
On Feb. 7-9 the Alabama/Louisiana/Mississippi Division of the Salvation Army will offer a pre-registration event for assistance to homes that were damaged by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. To receive assistance the Salvation Army division is requiring the following:. You must be identified on their records as having sustained...
selmasun.com
Artists build mosaic out of dishes broken in the tornado
The desire to help Selma heal after the Jan. 12 tornado got local ceramic artist Jo Taylor thinking. Taylor said she was driving home from Birmingham with her husband when “out of the blue, I started thinking about a mosaic my friend Linda (Munzo) had done.” Munzo is a mosaic artist from Cuba, Alabama.
tourcounsel.com
Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama
Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
selmasun.com
Asie C. Marshall
Asie C. Marshall, age 68, of Selma, passed away January 29. Funeral services will be held February 4 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 120 Division Street, Selma. Interment will follow in Miller Memorial Garden, 500 Hooper St. in Selma.
alabamanews.net
‘A New Calling For West Montgomery’
The City of St Jude played a huge role, not just for the Selma to Montgomery March, but the land itself was a safe place for all African Americans at a time when they were not welcomed especially in many parts of the south. Although there is a vast history tied to St. Jude, it has recently been disconnected from the community in West Montgomery, a large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the church to close its doors and stop the services it provided to people in need.
alabamanews.net
Former Selma City Council President Dr. Cecil Williamson, Jr. passes away at 82
Former Selma City Council President Dr. Cecil Williamson, Jr. has died. A native of Lowndes County, Dr. Williamson served on the Selma City Council for sixteen years and served as president from 2010-2012. Dr. Williamson was also elected twice to the Dallas County Board of Education. Dr. Williamson received his...
alabamanews.net
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
gamblingnews.com
Alabama Electronic Bingo Ban Causes Major Lay-Offs at Victoryland Casino
Al.com reported that this was announced by Dr Lewis Benefield, the casino’s president and a veterinarian based in Montgomery. Victoryland Casino President Hopes Business Will Pick Up with New Horse Racing Machines. Despite the setback, Victoryland Casino is seeking to recover by introducing new machines for betting on historical...
