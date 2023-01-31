ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Run the Runway 5K returns for its second year

By Brandon Dawson
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPxWN_0kXPUcTN00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Regional Airport has announced the second annual “ Run the Runway 5K.

Runners will start on Lock and Dam Road, and will end up on the Airports runway and taxiway.

Proceeds of the race will benefit military children through the non-profit organization, Operation Teammate .

“Join Operation Teammate as we are honored to partner with Augusta Regional Airport for their 2023 Run the Runway 5K. Your support allows our team to continue impacting many CSRA military children by providing memorable experiences during times of family separation and to ease that hardship by allowing military children to have fun experiences such as being a Teammate for the day with the University of Georgia Football team,” said Timothy Montjoy, President and CEO of Operation Teammate.

“We are anxiously looking forward to the second annual Run the Runway event. First year attendance was outstanding, and we are confident it will continue to grow in year two. Moreover, we are pleased to further bring community exposure to the Airport especially for a wellness-related event and in support of an outstanding organization, assisting military families, such as Operation Teammate,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., Airport Executive Director.

The Run the Runway 5k is happening on March 18, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Neighbors in McCormick County to protest over not receiving mail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A community in McCormick County is planning a protest. They say their mail service is about to be cut off.  Neighbors in Savannah Lakes Village – a mostly senior citizen community- might stop getting mail on February 10. “Can you imagine?” asked Gerry Goldstein, a Savannah Lakes Village resident. “We have […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Aiken Center for the Arts host 23rd annual Aiken antique show

Aiken, SC (WJBF) – “ Aiken Center for the arts has art programming year-round in a great deal of that programming is free we support our industry in our area we have different exhibitors local artists that share their works with the community in our gallery shop” said Caroline Gwinn, Director for Aiken Center for the […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Meeks wins Lifetime Achievement Award

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Meeting Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Columbia Country Exhibition Center. One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Yvonne Meeks, from Evans. This prestigious award was first given in 2005 and recognizes one leader […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Car fire closes westbound Washington Road in front of Krispy Kreme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire caused a stop in traffic in front of Krispy Kreme on Friday morning. According to authorities, the call came in at 9:26 a.m. and all westbound lanes were closed on the block of 3000 Washington Road, underneath the interstate intersection. All lanes were...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Local program supports veterans while preserving artifacts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Veterans Curation Program hosts a meet and greet today in their Augusta laboratory. The Augusta lab of the Veterans Curation Program employs post- 9/11 veterans to rehabilitate at-risk archeological collections…like this projectile point. “The most fun part is just learning,” said Derrick Westfall, an archaeological lab technician at the Augusta […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Scarred by the ugly side of beauty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owners of a local beauty school and adjoining Medi Spa are caught on camera by our I-TEAM packing up less than a week after we exposed complaints against the school. We also uncovered weak enforcement from the state of Georgia. We found both are costing...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Body discovered in room at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

College students invited to attend “The Working World: Uncensored”

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta University is inviting college students from the CSRA to get a taste of “the real world”. This Friday, February 3rd, students can listen, talk and interact with two women who went from the corporate world to business owners and entrepreneurs. Ashley Flete and Brandi Heath want to enlighten young professionals on […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Local school participates in national job shadow day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “At least 27 of our students every other day is a national job shadowing day because we have students who are involved in work based learning opportunities all school year so they get an opportunity to do that full-time as students here at our school.” said Kyshone Hunter, Richmond Co. Technical Career […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy