Run the Runway 5K returns for its second year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Regional Airport has announced the second annual “ Run the Runway 5K. “

Runners will start on Lock and Dam Road, and will end up on the Airports runway and taxiway.

Proceeds of the race will benefit military children through the non-profit organization, Operation Teammate .

“Join Operation Teammate as we are honored to partner with Augusta Regional Airport for their 2023 Run the Runway 5K. Your support allows our team to continue impacting many CSRA military children by providing memorable experiences during times of family separation and to ease that hardship by allowing military children to have fun experiences such as being a Teammate for the day with the University of Georgia Football team,” said Timothy Montjoy, President and CEO of Operation Teammate.

“We are anxiously looking forward to the second annual Run the Runway event. First year attendance was outstanding, and we are confident it will continue to grow in year two. Moreover, we are pleased to further bring community exposure to the Airport especially for a wellness-related event and in support of an outstanding organization, assisting military families, such as Operation Teammate,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., Airport Executive Director.

The Run the Runway 5k is happening on March 18, 2023.

