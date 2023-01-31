The Florida Gators men’s golf team traveled to compete in their season opener at the Sea Best Invitational in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Monday. The Gators sat in fourth place after day one. The team shot a 287 in round one- and a 283 in round two. Florida trailed Charleston by three strokes before it came back on day two to secure the win.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO