FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Leanne Wong shines in Florida’s win against No. 18 Arkansas
Florida sophomore Leanne Wong had another impressive performance against the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks. Wong scored two 10s in a single meet for the second time this season. Her all-around score of 39.775 helped lead the Florida Gators’ gymnastics team to another victory. The undefeated No. 2 Gators (7-0,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators men’s tennis continues winning streak with victory over rival Seminoles
The Florida men’s tennis team came back from a 2-1 deficit to upset the higher ranked Florida State Seminoles Thursday. The No. 15 Florida Gators (4-1) beat No. 12 Florida State (5-2) 4-2 at the United States Tennis Association National Campus. The victory extended their winning streak to four matches in a row.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida takes down Texas A&M behind strong defensive performance
Defense and rebounding shined bright for Florida women’s basketball against Texas A&M Thursday night. The Gators held the Aggies to 34% shooting and grabbed 42 rebounds during the matchup; Florida junior center Ra Shaya Kyle had a career-high 17 rebounds. “I was really impressed tonight,” said Florida head coach...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators topple No. 2 Tennessee by double digits
The Gators trailed by one point midway through the second half against the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers. UF graduate student forward Colin Castleton took over and scored 10 points during an 18-3 Gators run. Florida never looked back and upset the Volunteers at home. The Florida Gators (13-9, 6-3 SEC)...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida men’s golf secures win at Sea Best Invitational
The Florida Gators men’s golf team traveled to compete in their season opener at the Sea Best Invitational in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Monday. The Gators sat in fourth place after day one. The team shot a 287 in round one- and a 283 in round two. Florida trailed Charleston by three strokes before it came back on day two to secure the win.
Independent Florida Alligator
First Black female UF student body president returns for Black History Month
As the first and only Black woman to serve as student body president at UF, Pamela Bingham is no stranger to spurring positive change while occupying predominantly white spaces. This Black History Month, she’s imploring UF students to do the same. The 58-year-old UF alum visited her alma mater...
Independent Florida Alligator
Jewish author Mark Oppenheimer speaks on antisemitism at UF
Mark Oppenheimer doesn’t know the cure for antisemitism. But neither does anyone, he told a crowded group of UF students at Pugh Hall. Oppenheimer — a writer and self-described challah baker whose portfolio includes projects such as “The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia” and the “Unorthodox” podcast – visited UF Tuesday to speak to over 50 students and other members of the Gainesville community in an open conversation about antisemitism.
Independent Florida Alligator
Bomb squad calls false alarm after UF Turlington Hall evacuation
A false alarm stirred chaos on UF campus Thursday as the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad was called to assist the University Police Department to investigate what was called a “suspicious package.”. It was “research material” on the first floor of Turlington Hall that caused hundreds...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville police search for suspect in double homicide shooting
A man was severely injured in a downtown Gainesville shooting that left two others dead, the Gainesville Police Department said. GPD responded to a 911 call around 1:43 a.m. Thursday, in which a man reported he was shot at 200 NW 3rd Ave, which is located two blocks north of University Ave.
