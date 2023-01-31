Read full article on original website
Ashton Kutcher Hopes Danny Masterson Is Innocent But “Ultimately, I Can’t Know”
Ashton Kutcher has addressed the rape charges that his former That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson is facing. In an interview with Esquire, Kutcher said he hopes Masterson is innocent, but admitted he “can’t know” the truth without being one of the people involved in the case.
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright to Be De-Aged with Deepfake Technology in New Robert Zemeckis Film
Robert Zemeckis is reuniting with Tom Hanks and Robin Wright for his new film. In a sign of the times, however, the Forrest Gump director will be utilizing AI technology to de-age the actors. Zemeckis is adapting Richard McGuire’s graphic novel Here, which follows inhabitants of a single room over...
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: The White Stripes, Soundgarden, Willie Nelson Among Nominees for 2023 Class
The White Stripes, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Soundgarden, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, A Tribe Called Quest, and George Michael are among the nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. Other finalists include Rage Against the Machine, Iron Maiden, Warren Zevon, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, and...
Melinda Dillon, Star of A Christmas Story and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Dead at 83
Melinda Dillon, the Oscar-nominated actor who sought the truth in Close Encounters of the Third Kind and battled a leg lamp in A Christmas Story, is dead at 83. Dillon passed away January 9th, her family announced in an obituary. No cause of death was revealed. Born October 13thth, 1939,...
Mötley Crüe Unveil First Official Band Photo Featuring New Guitarist John 5
Back in October 2022, founding Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars announced he was retiring from the road, and the Crüe subsequently named Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 as his replacement. Now, the Crüe have unveiled the first official band photo featuring John 5 in the lineup (view the Ross Halfin pic via Instagram below).
Caroline Polachek Shares New Single “Blood and Butter”: Stream
Caroline Polachek has shared another preview of her upcoming album Desire, I Want to Turn into You today with the new single “Blood and Butter.” Along with its release, the avant-pop artist has also revealed the album’s full tracklist, which boasts a collaboration with Grimes and Dido.
Groundhog Day at 30: Bill Murray Finds Freedom While Trapped in a Nightmare
This article was originally published for the 25th anniversary of Groundhog Day, and has been republished in honor of the 30th. It’s easy to think of science fiction and fantasy films in terms of their trappings, whether that be spaceships and lasers or swords and sorcery. But at their best, works in that genre aren’t about light speed or magic powers; they’re about thought experiments made whole, meant to probe the real world through a fictional one and to examine the human condition by stripping away the bounds of the impossible and seeing how much humanity is left.
King of the Hill to Air New Episodes on Hulu
King of the Hill has been revived by Hulu. Mike Judge’s beloved animated series first debuted on Fox in 1997, and followed propane salesman Hank Hill, his wife Peggy, their middle-aged son Bobby, and college-aged niece Luanne for 13 seasons. The upcoming 14th season — marking the show’s first...
Neutral Milk Hotel Unveil Extended Everything Is EP, Other Demos: Stream
Over 25 years after its initial release, Neutral Milk Hotel have shared the extended version of their 1995 EP Everything Is, as well as previously unreleased demos of their songs “You’ve Passed” and “Where You’ll Find Me Now.” The offerings come ahead of the band’s new archival project The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, due out February 24th.
Lettuce Break Down Origins of New Talib Kweli Collaboration “Didn’t You”: Exclusive
Jazz-funk fusioneers Lettuce have teamed up with Talib Kweli for new single “Didn’t You,” an homage to jazz pioneer Count Basie. The single comes from an upcoming collaborative album titled Late Night Basie (out April 7th), which features an eclectic group of artists merging modern influences with Basie classics.
Death Cab for Cutie Cover Low’s “The Plan,” Announce Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic)
Death Cab for Cutie have unveiled a mournful cover of Low’s “The Plan” as a tribute to the late Mimi Parker. The song appears on a newly-announced acoustic version of their 2022 album Asphalt Meadows, from which the band have also shared a new rendition of “Pepper.” Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) is due out March 10th.
Beyond the Boys’ Club: Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum
Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and has a new EP and single out, “Last Love,” with Upon Wings. The latest edition of Beyond the Boys’ Club features an interview with Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum.
Smashing Pumpkins Bringing “The World Is A Vampire Festival Tour” to Australia
Smashing Pumpkins are bringing their “The World is a Vampire Festival” to Australia in April. The band will stage the festival — featuring Jane’s Addiction, Amyl And The Sniffers, RedHook, Battlesnake, and local acts — in 10 Australian cities over the course of the month. Along with music, each date feature professional wrestling matches between Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan’s NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) and the WAOA (Wrestling Alliance Of Australia). Check out the full list of Australian dates below, and grab tickets via Vivagogo.
Pearl Jam’s Yield Signaled Their Evolution Into Rock and Roll Lifers
Pearl Jam’s Yield was released on February 3rd, 1998. To coincide with its 25th anniversary, we’re republishing this feature, which was originally posted in 2018. Studies in human development depict a person’s life as a series of crises to be negotiated and, for lack of a better word, mastered before moving on to the next challenge. Experts argue that if someone fails to come to terms with a particular phase in a healthy and productive manner, they run the risk of developmental paralysis and missing out on the stages that come afterward. For some reason, this information from a bygone professorial career crept into my mind while I listened to Pearl Jam’s Yield over and over again this past week. I wondered, do similar hurdles exist for rock bands? Because Yield always felt like a daunting hurdle cleared to me — a clear division between who Pearl Jam are now and who they once were.
The Damned Announce New Album Darkadelic, Unveil Single “The Invisible Man”: Stream
Legendary goth-punkers The Damned have announced a new album titled Darkadelic. In advance of its April 28th release date, the band has unleashed the first single, “The Invisible Man.”. Darkadelic marks The Damned’s first album since 2018’s Evil Spirits, and 12th studio LP overall. The UK band still features...
Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song “Bone Church”: Stream
Slipknot have shared a melodic new single titled “Bone Church.”. The song sees the band at its most subdued and minimal. An unsettling accordion intro preludes a slow-tempo arrangement and cleanly sung verses from Corey Taylor. Except for the huge stadium chords that announce the chorus, “Bone Church” is almost 100-percent alternative rock — more Alice in Chains than nu-metal.
2023 Inkcarceration Festival Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More
The Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup, featuring headliners Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot. The festival is set for July 14th-16th at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, where the movie The Shawshank Redemption was filmed. Single day and weekend passes are on sale now via Inkcarceration’s official website or StubHub.
Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream
Korn’s latest studio album, Requiem, dropped one year ago on Saturday (February 4th), and in honor of the milestone, the guys have surprise-released a new EP. The five-song EP, called Requiem Mass, features recordings from the celebrated nu-metal group’s February 3rd, 2022, live-streamed 300-person performance honoring “souls that had passed.” The event especially celebrated the lives of those lost during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Danny Carey: Tool Have a “Big Tour Coming in the Fall”
Tool are apparently gearing up for a “big tour” in the fall. Drummer Danny Carey teased the news while accepting an award from Drumeo. Carey, who was named Progressive Drummer of the Year, filmed an acceptance video (watch below) from Tool’s rehearsal space in Hollywood, California. After delivering his “thank yous,” he proclaimed, “I hope to see you out there on the road in 2023. We have a big tour coming in the fall, a few festivals in the summertime.”
Temps (James Acaster) Announces Debut Album Featuring Shamir, NNAMDÏ, Open Mike Eagle, & More
Under the guise of his musical project Temps, UK comedian James Acaster has announced his debut album, PARTY GATOR PURGATORY, out May 19th via Bella Union. In the meanwhile, he’s shared a new look at the record with the fresh single “bleedthemtoxins.”. The self-fashioned “DIY Gorillaz” was devised,...
