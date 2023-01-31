ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline Polachek Shares New Single “Blood and Butter”: Stream

Caroline Polachek has shared another preview of her upcoming album Desire, I Want to Turn into You today with the new single “Blood and Butter.” Along with its release, the avant-pop artist has also revealed the album’s full tracklist, which boasts a collaboration with Grimes and Dido.
Groundhog Day at 30: Bill Murray Finds Freedom While Trapped in a Nightmare

This article was originally published for the 25th anniversary of Groundhog Day, and has been republished in honor of the 30th. It’s easy to think of science fiction and fantasy films in terms of their trappings, whether that be spaceships and lasers or swords and sorcery. But at their best, works in that genre aren’t about light speed or magic powers; they’re about thought experiments made whole, meant to probe the real world through a fictional one and to examine the human condition by stripping away the bounds of the impossible and seeing how much humanity is left.
King of the Hill to Air New Episodes on Hulu

King of the Hill has been revived by Hulu. Mike Judge’s beloved animated series first debuted on Fox in 1997, and followed propane salesman Hank Hill, his wife Peggy, their middle-aged son Bobby, and college-aged niece Luanne for 13 seasons. The upcoming 14th season — marking the show’s first...
Neutral Milk Hotel Unveil Extended Everything Is EP, Other Demos: Stream

Over 25 years after its initial release, Neutral Milk Hotel have shared the extended version of their 1995 EP Everything Is, as well as previously unreleased demos of their songs “You’ve Passed” and “Where You’ll Find Me Now.” The offerings come ahead of the band’s new archival project The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, due out February 24th.
Beyond the Boys’ Club: Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum

Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and has a new EP and single out, “Last Love,” with Upon Wings. The latest edition of Beyond the Boys’ Club features an interview with Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum.
Smashing Pumpkins Bringing “The World Is A Vampire Festival Tour” to Australia

Smashing Pumpkins are bringing their “The World is a Vampire Festival” to Australia in April. The band will stage the festival — featuring Jane’s Addiction, Amyl And The Sniffers, RedHook, Battlesnake, and local acts — in 10 Australian cities over the course of the month. Along with music, each date feature professional wrestling matches between Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan’s NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) and the WAOA (Wrestling Alliance Of Australia). Check out the full list of Australian dates below, and grab tickets via Vivagogo.
Pearl Jam’s Yield Signaled Their Evolution Into Rock and Roll Lifers

Pearl Jam’s Yield was released on February 3rd, 1998. To coincide with its 25th anniversary, we’re republishing this feature, which was originally posted in 2018. Studies in human development depict a person’s life as a series of crises to be negotiated and, for lack of a better word, mastered before moving on to the next challenge. Experts argue that if someone fails to come to terms with a particular phase in a healthy and productive manner, they run the risk of developmental paralysis and missing out on the stages that come afterward. For some reason, this information from a bygone professorial career crept into my mind while I listened to Pearl Jam’s Yield over and over again this past week. I wondered, do similar hurdles exist for rock bands? Because Yield always felt like a daunting hurdle cleared to me — a clear division between who Pearl Jam are now and who they once were.
Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song “Bone Church”: Stream

Slipknot have shared a melodic new single titled “Bone Church.”. The song sees the band at its most subdued and minimal. An unsettling accordion intro preludes a slow-tempo arrangement and cleanly sung verses from Corey Taylor. Except for the huge stadium chords that announce the chorus, “Bone Church” is almost 100-percent alternative rock — more Alice in Chains than nu-metal.
Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream

Korn’s latest studio album, Requiem, dropped one year ago on Saturday (February 4th), and in honor of the milestone, the guys have surprise-released a new EP. The five-song EP, called Requiem Mass, features recordings from the celebrated nu-metal group’s February 3rd, 2022, live-streamed 300-person performance honoring “souls that had passed.” The event especially celebrated the lives of those lost during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Danny Carey: Tool Have a “Big Tour Coming in the Fall”

Tool are apparently gearing up for a “big tour” in the fall. Drummer Danny Carey teased the news while accepting an award from Drumeo. Carey, who was named Progressive Drummer of the Year, filmed an acceptance video (watch below) from Tool’s rehearsal space in Hollywood, California. After delivering his “thank yous,” he proclaimed, “I hope to see you out there on the road in 2023. We have a big tour coming in the fall, a few festivals in the summertime.”
