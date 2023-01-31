Read full article on original website
Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson “Master of Puppets” Scene Gets the Funko Pop! Treatment
The now-famous Stranger Things scene in which the heroic character Eddie Munson shreds Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” is getting immortalized as a newly announced Funko Pop! collectible. The Season 4 scene, which premiered on Netflix last summer, proved to be a pop-culture phenomenon, as Eddie (played by...
Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream
Korn’s latest studio album, Requiem, dropped one year ago on Saturday (February 4th), and in honor of the milestone, the guys have surprise-released a new EP. The five-song EP, called Requiem Mass, features recordings from the celebrated nu-metal group’s February 3rd, 2022, live-streamed 300-person performance honoring “souls that had passed.” The event especially celebrated the lives of those lost during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Song of the Week: Caroline Polachek Lets the Sun Shine with “Blood and Butter”
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Caroline Polachek digs into sun-soaked desire on “Blood and Butter.”
Mötley Crüe Unveil First Official Band Photo Featuring New Guitarist John 5
Back in October 2022, founding Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars announced he was retiring from the road, and the Crüe subsequently named Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 as his replacement. Now, the Crüe have unveiled the first official band photo featuring John 5 in the lineup (view the Ross Halfin pic via Instagram below).
Creed III Soundtrack Comes Out Swinging with JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy”: Stream
Dreamville is executive producing the soundtrack to Creed III, and J. Cole’s label landed a haymaker with the first single “Ma Boy” from JID and Lute. Over a slamming beat from Bass Charity, Ben10k, Christo, and Pluss, JID unspools a rope-a-dope flow, speeding up and slowing down as he shifts the syllabic emphasis across the lines. He spits, “Red eyes when the moon rouge/ Screw juice ’cause we drug abused/ Fuck the trauma and trouble we thuggin’ through/ With the same n***** since duck-duck-goose-goose.”
Heavy Song of the Week: Overkill Wield Razor Sharp Thrash on “The Surgeon”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Overkill’s “The Surgeon.”. Thrash metal is an inherently physical style of music — athletic even....
Alex G’s 10 Best Songs
Let’s just get this out of the way: This list could be 50 songs long and wouldn’t even cover half of the great songs written and recorded by Alex Giannascoli, the prolific indie rocker known to most as Alex G. But, in honor of his 30th birthday on...
The Damned Announce New Album Darkadelic, Unveil Single “The Invisible Man”: Stream
Legendary goth-punkers The Damned have announced a new album titled Darkadelic. In advance of its April 28th release date, the band has unleashed the first single, “The Invisible Man.”. Darkadelic marks The Damned’s first album since 2018’s Evil Spirits, and 12th studio LP overall. The UK band still features...
Not Dead Yet Review: Gina Rodriguez Charms in ABC Supernatural Comedy
The Pitch: Nell (Gina Rodriguez) could be doing better, after blowing up her life to follow her now-ex-boyfriend to England, and returning home in shame: While she’s managed to return to her chosen field of journalism, she’s been relegated to the obituary beat at the paper she once worked for. But, on the plus side, she’s somehow gotten a big advantage when it comes to writing about the recently deceased: As soon as she gets a new assignment, the dead person in question starts to haunt her until their obituary’s complete.
With Queen of Me, Shania Twain Continues Her Reign as the Ruler of Country-Pop
In the new Netflix documentary Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, the country-pop singer’s longtime manager Jon Landau recalls the first conversation he had with the then-rising artist. “She wanted to cross over to pop, she wanted to be an international superstar, and she wanted to be an absolutely top touring artist. Those three goals, clear as a bell, first time I talked to her.”
Following Tests, James Cameron Admits “Jack Might Have Lived” in Titanic
The unsinkable James Cameron has admitted to a hole in his storytelling, acknowledging after a battery of lab tests that “Jack might have lived” in Titanic. The acknowledgment comes in Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, a new one-hour National Geographic special. “We released Titanic 25 years ago,” Cameron said by way of introdu tion (via Rolling Stone). “But, despite all our efforts to make the film as accurate as possible, there’s one thing some fans just can’t accept: They insist Jack could’ve survived if he climbed on that floating piece of debris with Rose.”
Tablo on 20 Years of Epik High’s Map of the Human Soul, New EP Strawberry, and Working with BTS’s RM
With Dusting ‘Em Off, Consequence looks back at classic albums, films, and television series and reassess their legacies years later. Today, Tablo of Epik High sits down for an interview about Map of the Human Soul 20 years after its release on October 21st, 2003. Tablo is ready to...
Pearl Jam’s Yield Signaled Their Evolution Into Rock and Roll Lifers
Pearl Jam’s Yield was released on February 3rd, 1998. To coincide with its 25th anniversary, we’re republishing this feature, which was originally posted in 2018. Studies in human development depict a person’s life as a series of crises to be negotiated and, for lack of a better word, mastered before moving on to the next challenge. Experts argue that if someone fails to come to terms with a particular phase in a healthy and productive manner, they run the risk of developmental paralysis and missing out on the stages that come afterward. For some reason, this information from a bygone professorial career crept into my mind while I listened to Pearl Jam’s Yield over and over again this past week. I wondered, do similar hurdles exist for rock bands? Because Yield always felt like a daunting hurdle cleared to me — a clear division between who Pearl Jam are now and who they once were.
Bruce Springsteen, 73 and Sunny, Defied Father Time at 2023 Tour Kickoff in Tampa: Review and Photos
Tan and muscled, 73 in the books but 53 in the looks, Bruce Springsteen sauntered onstage Wednesday night (February 1st) with nothing to prove and all the determination to prove it anyway. The Garden State Bard and his E Street brethren opened their much-anticipated 2023 tour (grab tickets here) at...
Danny Carey: Tool Have a “Big Tour Coming in the Fall”
Tool are apparently gearing up for a “big tour” in the fall. Drummer Danny Carey teased the news while accepting an award from Drumeo. Carey, who was named Progressive Drummer of the Year, filmed an acceptance video (watch below) from Tool’s rehearsal space in Hollywood, California. After delivering his “thank yous,” he proclaimed, “I hope to see you out there on the road in 2023. We have a big tour coming in the fall, a few festivals in the summertime.”
Teagan Croft on Netflix’s True Spirit, DC’s Titans, and David Bowie
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Teagan Croft joins Kyle Meredith to talk about True Spirit, the new Netflix film based on a true story of Australian sailor Jessica Watson becoming the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world.
Frasier Revival Set in Boston Where Everybody Used to Know His Name
Raise a glass for Frasier Crane, who will be heading to his old hometown of Boston — and perhaps even his old bar? — in the new Frasier reboot on Paramount+. After 11 seasons on Frasier, the titular Dr. Crane (Kelsey Grammer) has become synonymous with Seattle, but he was first introduced to audiences in 1984 in the Boston-set sitcom, Cheers. Notably, almost every major character on Cheers previously appeared on Frasier during the initial 1993-2004 run. As if that weren’t enough, both Cheers and Frasier are set in the same fictional world as Wings, which perhaps opens some possibilities for Frasier’s upcoming flight.
Billy Joel Campaigned for Warren Zevon to Be in 2023 Rock Hall of Fame Class
It’s not a surprise that Warren Zevon has been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but it is a little eyebrow-raising that it happened for the first time in 2023, 20 years after he died of cancer at the age of 56. Why now? One reason is Billy Joel, who according to the Los Angeles Times wrote a letter to the nominating committee on Zevon’s behalf.
Clerks Cast Stars in Kevin Smith-Directed Music Video for Logic’s “Highlife”: Watch
They weren’t even supposed to be here today, but Dante, Randall, Jay, and Silent Bob of the movie Clerks decided to help Logic get through his shift and appear in the video for his new song, “Highlife,” directed by Kevin Smith. Set in and around the old...
Dr. Phil to End Daytime Talk Show After 21 Seasons
Dr. Phil McGraw is ending his eponymous daytime talk show after more than two decades to focus on other projects. Dr. Phil will cease airing new episodes once the 2022-2023 season is over. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement....
