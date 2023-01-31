ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream

Korn’s latest studio album, Requiem, dropped one year ago on Saturday (February 4th), and in honor of the milestone, the guys have surprise-released a new EP. The five-song EP, called Requiem Mass, features recordings from the celebrated nu-metal group’s February 3rd, 2022, live-streamed 300-person performance honoring “souls that had passed.” The event especially celebrated the lives of those lost during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Consequence

Creed III Soundtrack Comes Out Swinging with JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy”: Stream

Dreamville is executive producing the soundtrack to Creed III, and J. Cole’s label landed a haymaker with the first single “Ma Boy” from JID and Lute. Over a slamming beat from Bass Charity, Ben10k, Christo, and Pluss, JID unspools a rope-a-dope flow, speeding up and slowing down as he shifts the syllabic emphasis across the lines. He spits, “Red eyes when the moon rouge/ Screw juice ’cause we drug abused/ Fuck the trauma and trouble we thuggin’ through/ With the same n***** since duck-duck-goose-goose.”
Consequence

Alex G’s 10 Best Songs

Let’s just get this out of the way: This list could be 50 songs long and wouldn’t even cover half of the great songs written and recorded by Alex Giannascoli, the prolific indie rocker known to most as Alex G. But, in honor of his 30th birthday on...
Consequence

Not Dead Yet Review: Gina Rodriguez Charms in ABC Supernatural Comedy

The Pitch: Nell (Gina Rodriguez) could be doing better, after blowing up her life to follow her now-ex-boyfriend to England, and returning home in shame: While she’s managed to return to her chosen field of journalism, she’s been relegated to the obituary beat at the paper she once worked for. But, on the plus side, she’s somehow gotten a big advantage when it comes to writing about the recently deceased: As soon as she gets a new assignment, the dead person in question starts to haunt her until their obituary’s complete.
Consequence

With Queen of Me, Shania Twain Continues Her Reign as the Ruler of Country-Pop

In the new Netflix documentary Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, the country-pop singer’s longtime manager Jon Landau recalls the first conversation he had with the then-rising artist. “She wanted to cross over to pop, she wanted to be an international superstar, and she wanted to be an absolutely top touring artist. Those three goals, clear as a bell, first time I talked to her.”
Consequence

Following Tests, James Cameron Admits “Jack Might Have Lived” in Titanic

The unsinkable James Cameron has admitted to a hole in his storytelling, acknowledging after a battery of lab tests that “Jack might have lived” in Titanic. The acknowledgment comes in Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, a new one-hour National Geographic special. “We released Titanic 25 years ago,” Cameron said by way of introdu tion (via Rolling Stone). “But, despite all our efforts to make the film as accurate as possible, there’s one thing some fans just can’t accept: They insist Jack could’ve survived if he climbed on that floating piece of debris with Rose.”
Consequence

Pearl Jam’s Yield Signaled Their Evolution Into Rock and Roll Lifers

Pearl Jam’s Yield was released on February 3rd, 1998. To coincide with its 25th anniversary, we’re republishing this feature, which was originally posted in 2018. Studies in human development depict a person’s life as a series of crises to be negotiated and, for lack of a better word, mastered before moving on to the next challenge. Experts argue that if someone fails to come to terms with a particular phase in a healthy and productive manner, they run the risk of developmental paralysis and missing out on the stages that come afterward. For some reason, this information from a bygone professorial career crept into my mind while I listened to Pearl Jam’s Yield over and over again this past week. I wondered, do similar hurdles exist for rock bands? Because Yield always felt like a daunting hurdle cleared to me — a clear division between who Pearl Jam are now and who they once were.
Consequence

Danny Carey: Tool Have a “Big Tour Coming in the Fall”

Tool are apparently gearing up for a “big tour” in the fall. Drummer Danny Carey teased the news while accepting an award from Drumeo. Carey, who was named Progressive Drummer of the Year, filmed an acceptance video (watch below) from Tool’s rehearsal space in Hollywood, California. After delivering his “thank yous,” he proclaimed, “I hope to see you out there on the road in 2023. We have a big tour coming in the fall, a few festivals in the summertime.”
Consequence

Teagan Croft on Netflix’s True Spirit, DC’s Titans, and David Bowie

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Teagan Croft joins Kyle Meredith to talk about True Spirit, the new Netflix film based on a true story of Australian sailor Jessica Watson becoming the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world.
Consequence

Frasier Revival Set in Boston Where Everybody Used to Know His Name

Raise a glass for Frasier Crane, who will be heading to his old hometown of Boston — and perhaps even his old bar? — in the new Frasier reboot on Paramount+. After 11 seasons on Frasier, the titular Dr. Crane (Kelsey Grammer) has become synonymous with Seattle, but he was first introduced to audiences in 1984 in the Boston-set sitcom, Cheers. Notably, almost every major character on Cheers previously appeared on Frasier during the initial 1993-2004 run. As if that weren’t enough, both Cheers and Frasier are set in the same fictional world as Wings, which perhaps opens some possibilities for Frasier’s upcoming flight.
Consequence

Billy Joel Campaigned for Warren Zevon to Be in 2023 Rock Hall of Fame Class

It’s not a surprise that Warren Zevon has been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but it is a little eyebrow-raising that it happened for the first time in 2023, 20 years after he died of cancer at the age of 56. Why now? One reason is Billy Joel, who according to the Los Angeles Times wrote a letter to the nominating committee on Zevon’s behalf.
Consequence

Dr. Phil to End Daytime Talk Show After 21 Seasons

Dr. Phil McGraw is ending his eponymous daytime talk show after more than two decades to focus on other projects. Dr. Phil will cease airing new episodes once the 2022-2023 season is over. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement....
Consequence

Consequence

