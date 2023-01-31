ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

thisweekinworcester.com

Three Men Arrested on Several Drug Charges in Worcester

WORCESTER - A search warrant led to the arrest of three men in Worcester on Thursday on drug charges. Police were conducting surveillance of a Hooper Street apartment which they had a search warrant for, when they observed Jerry Osires-Munoz, 29, of Worcester, enter the passenger side of a Chevy Trax operated by Barry MacLean, 48 , of Worcester. Police tracked the vehicle to Lincoln Plaza, where they saw what they believed was a drug transaction with a third man, Robert Mele, 44, of Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust

WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
WOONSOCKET, RI
thequincysun.com

New Arrest In Quincy Murder

Another of the seven men charged with murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy man in the parking area of his apartment building has been arrested. Derek Miranda, age 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is due to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Norfolk County Superior Court, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
QUINCY, MA
MassLive.com

Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse

Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

2 men arrested after police seize over 5,500 grams of cocaine, guns, cash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two Fall River men were arrested after police seized over 5,500 grams of cocaine, two illegal guns, and over $28,000 in cash. Daniel Ferrer, 60, and Santos Amezquita , 73, were arrested after search warrants were executed at three different Fall River addresses, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Highway Pursuit Ends With Suspect’s Capture

DARTMOUTH — A state police pursuit of a suspect who allegedly fled on foot from a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth early Thursday morning has ended with the suspect's capture. Residents of North Dartmouth and northern New Bedford may have noticed a Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter circling an area between I-195 and Rt. 6 as the sky grew light just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested on drug charges after shooting in Pawtucket held without

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket following a shooting was held without bail Thursday. Anthony Oliveira was arrested Wednesday on Pidge Avenue. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Daily Voice

Quick-Thinking Blackstone Bank Tellers Catches Scammer In The Act: Police

A vigilant bank teller in Blackstone saved one customer thousands of dollars after a scammer tried to steal cash from their accounts. Kimberly Maine, 51, of Florida was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after she allegedly attempted to use fake documents to pose as a customer and withdrawal a large sum of money, Blackstone police said. She now faces more than a dozen charges.
BLACKSTONE, MA
capecod.com

Suspect taken into custody in rash of car break-ins, stolen vehicles and arson of a vehicle

CENTERVILLE – From Barnstable Police: On Monday January 30th, 2023, 27 year old Austin Donn of Plymouth, was taken into custody by the Barnstable Police Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division on an arrest warrant out of the Barnstable District Court. Donn was developed as a suspect in a spree of motor vehicle break ins, stolen motor vehicles, and motor vehicle arson that occurred in the early morning hours on January 14, 2023 in the villages of Centerville and Marstons Mills. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the public and our Facebook community for their assistance in identifying Donn as the individual responsible for these crimes.
BARNSTABLE, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills

7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law. 6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
iheart.com

Contractor Pleads Not Guilty To Variety Of Charges

The lead contractor for the 6-10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence is pleading not guilty to state charges. A representative for Canton, Massachusetts-based Barletta Heavy Division entered the plea on the company's behalf in Providence Superior Court Wednesday to charges including illegal disposal of solid waste. The Rhode Island Attorney...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Narragansett seeks part-time animal control officer following resignation

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett’s part-time animal control officer resigned from her position on Friday, full-time animal control officer Monica Tutko said this week. “We will be posting (the open position) and recruiting to find someone who will be a good fit,” Narragansett Police Chief Sean...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
PROVIDENCE, RI

