thisweekinworcester.com
Three Men Arrested on Several Drug Charges in Worcester
WORCESTER - A search warrant led to the arrest of three men in Worcester on Thursday on drug charges. Police were conducting surveillance of a Hooper Street apartment which they had a search warrant for, when they observed Jerry Osires-Munoz, 29, of Worcester, enter the passenger side of a Chevy Trax operated by Barry MacLean, 48 , of Worcester. Police tracked the vehicle to Lincoln Plaza, where they saw what they believed was a drug transaction with a third man, Robert Mele, 44, of Worcester.
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust
WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
thequincysun.com
New Arrest In Quincy Murder
Another of the seven men charged with murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy man in the parking area of his apartment building has been arrested. Derek Miranda, age 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is due to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Norfolk County Superior Court, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
Police ID man killed in Cranston crash
The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Dyer Avenue.
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
ABC6.com
2 men arrested after police seize over 5,500 grams of cocaine, guns, cash
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two Fall River men were arrested after police seized over 5,500 grams of cocaine, two illegal guns, and over $28,000 in cash. Daniel Ferrer, 60, and Santos Amezquita , 73, were arrested after search warrants were executed at three different Fall River addresses, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.
Dartmouth Highway Pursuit Ends With Suspect’s Capture
DARTMOUTH — A state police pursuit of a suspect who allegedly fled on foot from a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth early Thursday morning has ended with the suspect's capture. Residents of North Dartmouth and northern New Bedford may have noticed a Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter circling an area between I-195 and Rt. 6 as the sky grew light just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
nrinow.news
North Smithfield man hides from police in chicken coop following reported assaults
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Police responding to reports of a domestic assault in North Smithfield tracked down the perpetrator with help from a neighboring town’s K-9 unit, ultimately locating the suspect inside a chicken coop at his home. Luis Flores Arias, 33, of North Smithfield, was arrested and charged...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges after shooting in Pawtucket held without
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket following a shooting was held without bail Thursday. Anthony Oliveira was arrested Wednesday on Pidge Avenue. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice.
Quick-Thinking Blackstone Bank Tellers Catches Scammer In The Act: Police
A vigilant bank teller in Blackstone saved one customer thousands of dollars after a scammer tried to steal cash from their accounts. Kimberly Maine, 51, of Florida was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after she allegedly attempted to use fake documents to pose as a customer and withdrawal a large sum of money, Blackstone police said. She now faces more than a dozen charges.
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 59, on Multiple Vehicle & Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man, 59, on multiple motor vehicle and drug charges yesterday, January 30. William P. Roberts, 59, of 30 Grant Street in Framingham was arrested on Hollis Street at 3:12 a.m. “This was a motor vehicle stop by a patrol officer,” said Framingham...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police offer increased presence at 2 schools after investigating threat
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department says it will provide an increased presence at two city high schools after investigating a threat against them. Police say the threat was aimed at Toll Gate High School and Pilgrim High School. The department said on Thursday that it determined the threat...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after two adults were victim of reported armed robbery while walking
The Fall River Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., units responded to Warren and Reeves Streets in response to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers located...
capecod.com
Suspect taken into custody in rash of car break-ins, stolen vehicles and arson of a vehicle
CENTERVILLE – From Barnstable Police: On Monday January 30th, 2023, 27 year old Austin Donn of Plymouth, was taken into custody by the Barnstable Police Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division on an arrest warrant out of the Barnstable District Court. Donn was developed as a suspect in a spree of motor vehicle break ins, stolen motor vehicles, and motor vehicle arson that occurred in the early morning hours on January 14, 2023 in the villages of Centerville and Marstons Mills. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the public and our Facebook community for their assistance in identifying Donn as the individual responsible for these crimes.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills
7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law. 6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.
iheart.com
Contractor Pleads Not Guilty To Variety Of Charges
The lead contractor for the 6-10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence is pleading not guilty to state charges. A representative for Canton, Massachusetts-based Barletta Heavy Division entered the plea on the company's behalf in Providence Superior Court Wednesday to charges including illegal disposal of solid waste. The Rhode Island Attorney...
Back to Prison for New Bedford Criminal Convicted of Assault
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a long criminal record — including a 2002 conviction for manslaughter, heroin distribution, and illegally dumping a human body in Nantucket harbor — is going back to prison for a violent domestic assault. The Bristol County D.A.'s office said...
independentri.com
Narragansett seeks part-time animal control officer following resignation
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett’s part-time animal control officer resigned from her position on Friday, full-time animal control officer Monica Tutko said this week. “We will be posting (the open position) and recruiting to find someone who will be a good fit,” Narragansett Police Chief Sean...
ABC6.com
Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
