Read full article on original website
Related
OilPrice.com
U.S. Refiners Expect High Margins In 2023
The biggest U.S. refiners expect refining margins to remain strong this year and into 2024, on the back of the EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian fuel and a rebound in Chinese demand, executives said on the earnings calls this week. The EU will ban—effective February 5—seaborne imports of...
OilPrice.com
Fitch Expects $95 Oil In 2023
Fitch Solutions has reiterated its oil price forecast for this year at $95 per barrel of Brent crude, citing China’s quicker-than-expected reversal of zero-Covid policies and slow production growth. “On the demand side, prospects for growth have improved, following the earlier-than-expected easing of Covid-19 containment measures in Mainland China,”...
OilPrice.com
Colorado Regulator Suspends Oil Company’s Ability To Operate Wells
Colorado’s oil and gas regulator, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, or COGCC, suspended one company’s ability to sell or transport oil and gas for six months, along with suspending its ability to operate its 1,00 wells. K.P. Kauffman, operating in the Denver-Julesberg Basin, has found itself...
OilPrice.com
Shell Reports Record Earnings As Profits Double
Shell (LON: SHEL) reported on Thursday adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for 2022, double the earnings from 2021, becoming the latest Big Oil firm to deliver record profits for last year. Shell’s adjusted earnings doubled to $39.9 billion in 2022 from $19.3 billion in 2021, thanks to higher realized oil...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Oil Majors Are Outperforming Their European Counterparts
1. US Oil Majors Pull Ahead of Their European Peers. - As European oil companies press ahead with their renewable energy projects and adapt to continent-wide windfall taxes, US oil majors have been outperforming their peers in the high-price environment of the past 12 months. - While Shell’s 2022 net...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets
As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
OilPrice.com
Germany’s Largest Gas Storage Facility Can’t Store Gas
Germany’s natural gas storage facility in Rehden, Lower Saxony—Germany’s largest—cannot store any gas, a Lower Saxony supervisory authority said on Wednesday, according to Spiegel. The pore storage facility accounts for one-fifth o the total storage capacity available in Germany and is also one of the largest...
OilPrice.com
White House Slams Exxon’s Record Profit As ‘Outrageous’
The White House continues to express indignation at Big Oil as the U.S. supermajors continue to report record earnings for 2022, with ExxonMobil the latest target of the Biden Administration’s criticism. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) reported on Tuesday $55.7 billion in earnings for 2022 in a record-breaking earnings tally for...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Refiners To Scale Back Capacity Utilization After Record 2022
Following record utilization last year, U.S. refiners expect to have lower capacity operating in the first quarter of this year, due to a heavy maintenance season. After operating at over 90% for most of 2022, the largest U.S. refiners now see their first-quarter utilization below 90%, and analysts expect refinery capacity utilization to be between 85% and 89% at the beginning of 2023, Reuters notes.
OilPrice.com
Spain Boosts LNG Port Capabilities But Russian Gas Is In The Mix
Spanish natural gas grid operator Enagas has said that the volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels loaded in Spain and setting sail for Europe doubled in 2022, year-on-year, with a total of 250 ships loading LNG in Spain. According to Enagas Chief Executive Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri, "Our plants are...
OilPrice.com
Russian Oil Exports On Western Tankers Surge
Export shipments of Russian crude have risen substantially this month, with most of these leaving on Western-insured tankers thanks to prices, which are lower than the G7 and EU price cap. Per a Reuters report citing tanker tracking data and industry insiders, oil loadings from Primorsk, Ust-Luga, and Novorosiisk are...
OilPrice.com
The EU Needs More Diesel, But The Middle East Can’t Supply It All
Europe has raised its imports of fuels from the Middle East and the United States in preparation for the EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian refined petroleum products. Just ahead of the ban, Europe was still the biggest buyer of Russian diesel and it will have to boost imports from non-Russian suppliers significantly after the embargo kicks in on Sunday.
OilPrice.com
Why Canadian Oil & Gas Will Remain Hot In 2023
Last year, the U.S. energy sector emerged as the class valedictorian after it finished strongly in the green, the only of the country’s 11 market sectors to pull off the feat. Indeed, the sector’s popular benchmark, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLE) finished the year with a 53% gain, with most Big Oil stocks putting up impressive returns. For instance, Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) rocketed 73.6%; Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) returned 50.5% while ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) was up 68.8%.
OilPrice.com
WoodMac: 2022 Saw Bigger Better And More Strategic Oil Discoveries
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted oil and gas companies quickly changed their playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. Many energy companies are still reluctant to go back to their trigger-happy exploration and drilling days despite high oil and gas prices and record profits, and have mainly been falling back on their dwindling stocks of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) to keep going.
OilPrice.com
U.S. LNG Exports Drop As Domestic Demand Climbs
Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) out of the United States dropped by 5% in January compared to December amid higher U.S. demand in colder weather, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon cited by Reuters. U.S. exporters sent out 95 cargoes with 6.84 million tons of LNG on board in...
OilPrice.com
UK Food Inflation Is Out Of Control
Food inflation has reached its highest level on record, with the sector predicting no stall in price increases throughout the year. Figures published in the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) shop price index show food inflation rose to 13.8 percent in January, up from 13.3 percent in December. This rise has pushed it above the three-month average rate of 13.2 percent.
OilPrice.com
LNG Prices May Have Plunged, But A Rebound Is On The Horizon
Spot LNG prices have plummeted in recent weeks due to lower demand from both Europe and Asia. Low prices mean price-sensitive LNG customers in south Asia, such as Bangladesh, Thailand, and India, are now returning to the spot market. A return of strong buying from China this year would lift...
OilPrice.com
EU Supports $100 Russian Diesel Price Cap
EU members have agreed to support a price cap level of $100 per barrel on Russian diesel sales to third-party countries, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Friday afternoon. The EU’s ban on Russian seaborne crude oil products imports, including diesel and naphtha, is scheduled to go into...
OilPrice.com
Biden Set To Support A Scaled-Down Oil Project In Alaska
In a setback for environmentalists, the Biden Administration could be ready to approve an oil project in Alaska proposed by ConocoPhillips with a plan for limited drilling in the northwestern part of the state, sources with knowledge of an imminent decision of the Bureau of Land Management have told Bloomberg.
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Looming Fuel Embargo
Oil prices are under pressure from a slew of bearish news coming out of the United States this week, but the looming EU embargo on Russian oil products could still change that. Oilprice Alert: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you...
Comments / 0