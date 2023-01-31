ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston Police Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWFYn_0kXPU5cl00

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 41-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer at Lucas and Elm Streets for driving while barred. Police transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash or surety bond.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Sheriff’s Report

(Audubon Co) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. James Fulk, 44, of Atlantic, was arrested January 28th for Driving While Barred and Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd. Fulk posted bond the next day and was released. Barbara Riley, 42, of Exira, was arrested January 31st for...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Creston man booked on several drug charges

(Creston) -- A suspect faces several drug-related charges following their arrest in Creston Tuesday evening. The Creston Police Department says 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston was arrested around 7:30 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, conspire with intent to manufacture or deliver other schedule I, II, or III drugs, failure to affix a drug tax stamp -- 42.5 grams or more -- and attach a used drug tax stamp -- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire with intent to deliver false marijuana under 50 kilograms.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports eight arrests and one citation. Orlando Mendez, 44, of Atlantic, was arrested Monday for Child Endangerment and Aggravated Assault. Ason Pisalil, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested Sunday for Public Intoxication. Dale Saylors, 37, of Papillion, Nebraska, was arrested January 27th for three counts of...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 39-year-old Garret Allen Horgdal, of Henderson, was sentenced on Tuesday to 84 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Horgdal will serve three years of supervised release.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man arrested on Drug Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Union County man on drug possession charges. Police arrested 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston at 301 New York Ave and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd offense (marijuana), Conspire with intent to manufacture/deliver other I, II, III CS, Failure to affix drug tax stamp- forty-two- and one-half grams or more, attach a used drug tax stamp- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire w/intent deliver false marijuana under 50 kg. He is held in Union County Jail on a $27,000 cash or approved surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man accepts plea deal in homicide case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man initially charged with a Des Moines man's murder has accepted a plea deal. Christopher Wessels Jr. pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in connection to the killing of 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok in October 2022. In October, police say they had responded...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man charged after throwing water on employee

DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale man accused of tracking ex-wife with GPS devices

GRIMES, Iowa – An Urbandale man is accused of stalking his ex-wife for two years after GPS devices were located in her vehicle in March of 2022. Cameron Herriott, 32, is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS, third-degree burglary, and violating a protective order. He was booked […]
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Person Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston

(Creston) A Ringgold County woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon. Creston Police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. at Patriotic Parkway and Highway 34. Authorities say 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England of Mount Ayr was injured in the crash. England was driving an eastbound...
CRESTON, IA
KCRG.com

Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Des Moines last year.
MONTEZUMA, IA
WHO 13

One person dies in Saylor Township car accident

SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Iowa — One person passed away in a car accident in Saylor Township Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:50 p.m. deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident at the intersection of NW 54th Ave. and NW 6th Street. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Lamoni Driver Injured In Interstate 35 Accident

A Lamoni driver was injured following a one vehicle accident on Interstate 35 Wednesday morning which totaled the vehicle she was driving. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 30 year old Kayla Drumheller was driving northbound on I-35 and went off the side of the roadway. Her vehicle struck an embankment at the emergency crossover and went airborne. The vehicle also overturned and came to rest on its top.
LAMONI, IA
KCCI.com

I-80 back open after 5-vehicle crash in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened after a Wednesday crash blocked traffic for a few hours. Video shows drivers at a standstill on the freeway at Ashworth Road, and traffic was backed up for miles. Drivers were detoured onto the Jordan Creek Parkway exit up...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy