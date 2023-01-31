ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Exxon turns in record-setting profit for 2022

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Supported in large part by a geopolitical risk premium for the price of oil, U.S. supermajor Exxon Mobil on Tuesday reported annual profit of $55.7 billion, its highest return ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOzcc_0kXPTygK00
Fourth quarter revenue for Exxon Mobil was double the level of rival supermajor Chevron. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Exxon's earnings for the fourth quarter were $12.8 billion, double what rival Chevron turned in during the three-month period ending in December. Annual cash flow for Exxon was $76.8 billion and the company invested some $22.7 billion on its operations last year, in line with expectations.

Darren Woods, the chairman and CEO at Exxon, said last year's performance was supported by favorable market conditions, though its investment strategy also paid off.

"We leaned in when others leaned out," he said. "Our plan for 2023 calls for further progress on our strategic objectives, which include leading the industry in safety, operating and financial performance."

Exxon said its quarterly performance was supported in part by gains in the price of crude oil and natural gas. Federal data show the price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, averaged $100.94 per barrel last year and the price for natural gas was $6.42 per million British thermal units.

Brent on Tuesday was closer to $85 per barrel, while natural gas was around $2.70.

Energy prices skyrocketed last year in response to sanctions on Russia, one of the world leaders in oil and gas production. Those prices, which for consumers are usually seen in home heating bills and at the gas station, contributed to double-digit inflation in the U.S. economy last year. Frustrated with the burden on his constituents, President Joe Biden said that "Exxon made more money than God."

The president said oil companies like Exxon were realizing huge profits because they were returning more value to shareholders than investing in production.

Exxon's fourth quarter production of 3.8 million oil-equivalent barrels matched year-ago levels and was just 2.8%, or about 100,000 barrels, more than third-quarter levels. Exxon said much of its growth came from the Permian shale basin in the southern United States and offshore Guyana, where it operates alongside U.S.-based Hess Corp.

Elsewhere, Exxon was able to deliver the first cargo of liquefied natural gas from its Coral South project in Mozambique . The company added that it's capturing some of the gas that's associated with oil deposits rather than burning it off, reducing its overall level of pollution.

"We will continue to invest in our advantaged projects to deliver profitable growth, help meet society's growing needs, and reduce emissions in our operations, while providing innovative solutions that help others reduce theirs," Woods said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 32

Shawn James
3d ago

And the GOP'S biggest donors are oil and gas. Why did they allow the oil companies to fleece us? Because they want us to be as miserable as possible cause thats how they think they will get back in power.

Reply
7
Cynthia Smith
3d ago

After posting record profits, expect ExxonMobil to start layoffs to grasp even more greed.

Reply
12
Dawn
3d ago

What did they expect with the ridiculous prices they r charging! Thief’s!

Reply
14
Related
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
526K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy