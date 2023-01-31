ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two missing tamarin monkeys found in closet of abandoned home

By Patrick Hilsman & Sheri Walsh
UPI News
 2 days ago

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A pair of emperor tamarin monkeys, missing from the Dallas Zoo, have been found inside of a closet in an abandoned home. Police say they are searching for a man they believe may have stolen the animals.

A pair of missing emperor tamarin monkeys have been returned to the Dallas Zoo, after they were discovered inside of a closet in an abandoned home. Photo by Dallas Zoo/Facebook

The tamarins were discovered Tuesday evening after investigators received a tip that the monkeys could be inside of a vacant house about 15 miles away in Lancaster, Texas, according to the Dallas Police Department.

"Dallas Police, with the help of the Lancaster Police Department, located the two missing tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo at an abandoned home in Lancaster," the Dallas Police Department tweeted showing a photo of one of the monkeys inside of the closet. "The monkeys have been returned to the zoo."

Dallas Police, with the help of the Lancaster Police Department, located the two missing tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo at an abandoned home in Lancaster. Pictured is one of the animals still inside the closet of the house. The monkeys have been returned to the zoo. pic.twitter.com/vfWj7aAt3T — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 1, 2023

"On Monday Morning (January 30), Dallas Zoo alerted the Dallas Police Department after the animal care team discovered two of our emperor tamarin moneys were missing. It was clear the habitat has been intentionally compromised," read a post on the Dallas Zoo's Facebook page.

"Emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home," the post continued. "Based on the Dallas Police Department's initial assessment, they have reason to believe the tamarins were taken."

On Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department posted a surveillance photo of a man they believe may have stolen the monkeys.

"Dallas Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual. Detectives are looking to speak with the man in regard to the two tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo," the department tweeted .

The monkeys' disappearance Monday follows a string of suspicious incidents, including the temporary disappearance of a clouded leopard and the death of a lappet-faced vulture.

Earlier this month a clouded leopard named Nova went missing from her habitat before being discovered unharmed several hours later. Police later said that fencing around Nova's enclosure had been "intentionally cut."

The zoo increased security but lost an animal less than two weeks later when a lappet-faced vulture named Pin died unexpectedly. "Circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes. Given the recent incidents at the Zoo, we alerted the Dallas Police Department," the Zoo said in a statement on Facebook .

In a post Tuesday evening, the Dallas Zoo shared the news that the monkeys had been recovered safely.

"We are thrilled beyond belief to share that our two emperor tamarin monkeys have been found. DPD located the animals early this evening, and called our team to come secure and transport the tarmarins back to the zoo," the Dallas Zoo tweeted . "They will be evaluated by our veterinarians this evening."

We are thrilled beyond belief to share that our two emperor tamarin monkeys have been found. DPD located the animals early this evening, and called our team to come secure and transport the tamarins back to the Zoo. They will be evaluated by our veterinarians this evening. pic.twitter.com/bDd49d3uDc — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) February 1, 2023

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

UPI News

